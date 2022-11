LOOKING DOWN AT his watch, Alex Llinas whispers, "One minute." I inhale slowly, feeling my stomach expand as it fills with air. Hoooold at the top, Llinas says. I place my tongue against my teeth, making a "tss" sound as I slowly exhale. Llinas, who holds two South American free diving records and finished the 2022 season tied for second in the world in depth diving, is in the pool next to me, exhaling with me. I feel my stomach cave in as the air escapes. We've been breathing in sync for the past four minutes in preparation for what's to come next.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO