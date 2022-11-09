TCU ranks No. 4 in new College Football Playoff rankings

TCU has put itself in the picture for the College Football Playoffs.

The CFP committee put out its second ranking Tursday night and the Horned Frogs came in fourth, up from #7 last week.

Since the top four teams make the CFP playoffs, TCU fans are feeling pretty good. The undefeated Frogs have a challenge Saturday, travelling to Austin to meet the Longhorns who at 4-2 in the conference are in a three-way tie for second place.

The top two teams meet in the Big 12 Championship game on December 3rd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram