TCU ranks No. 4 in new College Football Playoff rankings

By Curt Lewis
 3 days ago

TCU has put itself in the picture for the College Football Playoffs.

The CFP committee put out its second ranking Tursday night and the Horned Frogs came in fourth, up from #7 last week.

Since the top four teams make the CFP playoffs, TCU fans are feeling pretty good. The undefeated Frogs have a challenge Saturday, travelling to Austin to meet the Longhorns who at 4-2 in the conference are in a three-way tie for second place.

The top two teams meet in the Big 12 Championship game on December 3rd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

247Sports

TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
FORT WORTH, TX
Sporting News

Why does Gary Patterson coach at Texas? Tracing TCU legend's switch to Longhorns

Gary Patterson is the all-time winningest coach at TCU. He has a statue on campus. He led the program through four conferences in 22 seasons with the Horned Frogs. Now he'll be on the other sideline when No. 4 TCU takes on No. 18 Texas on Saturday. Patterson is on the Longhorns' staff as a special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian. Patterson will be on the sideline for Saturday's game, too.
AUSTIN, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

The unbeaten Eagles overwhelmed O.D. Wyatt in the bi-district round on Friday night, blanking the Chaparrals. Landon Farris scored on an 8-yard run to get things going for the Eagles, and John Gailey hit Will Hodson on a 42-yard touchdown pass to make it 13-0 Argyle less than four minutes into the game.
ARGYLE, TX
WFAA

Here are WFAA's biggest games in DFW high school football this week

DALLAS — It's playoff time, folks!. The 2022 UIL state football playoffs runs from Nov. 10 through Dec. 18. State championship games are played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Throughout the season, WFAA has streamed broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie served once again as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison served as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
High School Football PRO

DeSoto, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Weiss High School football team will have a game with DeSoto High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
DESOTO, TX
tcu360.com

TCU’s notorious car burglar arrested

TCU has experienced a rise in car burglaries this year as a result of one notorious burglar. From the beginning of August to November this year, there were 11 car burglaries on campus. Last year, there was only one during the same time period. “The burglaries did have a huge...
FORT WORTH, TX
