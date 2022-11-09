ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Someone Hid Their Gun In A Chicken At The Airport

 3 days ago

TSA official sat Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport came across a very interesting way a passenger attempted to hide their firearm.

They found the gun wrapped up in plastic inside a raw chicken.

