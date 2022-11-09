It’s a busy day of sports on the University Oregon campus and the Ducks women’s basketball team got off to a good start with a 90-47 win over Seattle. Later in the day, rugby hosts Washington and then the biggie comes at Autzen Stadium with the No. 6 Ducks face No. 23 Washington in the Pac-12 game of the week. Inside Matthew Knight Arena, Kelly Graves’ team started slowly, but after 15 minutes of play, Oregon picked it up to blow out the Redhawks. Perhaps it was the 11 a.m. tip time and the coffee hadn’t kicked in yet. Once the caffeine settled...

EUGENE, OR ・ 15 MINUTES AGO