Read full article on original website
Related
Roaming St. Louis: Take an emotional ride with Winter Opera
In the latest Roaming St. Louis segment, KMOX weekend host Scott Jagow visits the home of the St. Louis Winter Opera in The Hill neighborhood. Their season opens Friday at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (winteroperastl.org).
Five Dazzling Diamond Watches for Awards Season
Chanel Limited to 12 pieces, the J12 Baguette Diamond Star is covered in 906 baguette-cut diamonds totaling 35.67 carats. Whitney Peak wore Chanel at the Academy Museum Gala; price upon request, at Chanel Fine Jewelry, Beverly Hills Cartier French for “cushion,” the Coussin de Cartier watch with quartz movement sports a 39.3 x 32.0mm case set with 1,011 brilliant-cut diamonds totaling 5.45 carats on 18-karat white gold, all on a navy calfskin strap. Gugu Mbatha-Raw wore the brand to a recent premiere; $70,500, at Cartier, Beverly HillsMore from The Hollywood ReporterElton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Takes Over L.A. with City-Wide Pop-UpsThe...
stljewishlight.org
Eco-art village planned in the Israeli desert
The Art Laboratory for Future Ecologies, an innovative eco-art center, will soon get under construction in Israel’s Arava Desert. The future center’s founder, Galit Eilat, said the goal is teach people about sustainability and protecting natural resources through earth art. The lab will be housed in the former...
stljewishlight.org
Israel summer trips 2022: Gracie May
Over the summer, Gracie May, a junior at Lindenwood University and a member of United Hebrew Congregation, went on Birthright trip with about 30 others college students. It was the second time she had been to Israel. The first also was a trip with her peers, on Israel Bound as a rising junior at Parkway Central High School.
Beloved L.A. book emporium the Iliad bounces back after a mysterious fire
Business returns to normal after a presumed arson attack damaged the North Hollywood bookstore. Even the cats are fine.
Comments / 0