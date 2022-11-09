ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

12 Best Christmas Dog Songs: The Pur-fect Holiday Playlist

Christmas is a special time of year, and what could make it even better than spending it with your furry friend by your side?. Dogs have been known to get into the holiday spirit too, and there are plenty of Christmas songs out there that are perfect for them. From...
British Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performing in Play

British actress Josephine Melville has died. Nottingham Playhouse confirmed the performer died backstage at the theater on Oct. 20 after performing in the play Nine Night. While the cause of her death is currently unclear, per the playhouse, she received immediate assistance from first aiders at the theater followed by paramedics, but died at the scene. Melville was reportedly 61 years old.
Listen Up! Russ Hewitt's Chasing Horizons is a Musical Gift

EVERY time the extraordinary musician Russ Hewitt releases a new CD, I am overjoyed at the musical gift he has given the world. His latest CD, Chasing Horizons, is gorgeous, soulful, and utterly addicting. I think you will feel the same, too. You've read our interview with him for his...
The Queen Of Christmas Returns With New CBS Special

The mega-star returns with an all new holiday special 'Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!', filmed at Madison Square Garden in NYC. The post The Queen Of Christmas Returns With New CBS Special  appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Prop comedian Gallagher dead at 76 after organ failure

Prop comedian Gallagher, who famously smashed watermelons on stage, has died at age 76. The funnyman died as a result of organ failure, his agent Roger Paul told the Daily News. The comic born born Leo Gallagher Jr. “succumbed to his ailments and passed away surrounded by his family in...
Lizzo and Kane Brown among artists covering Christmas classics for Amazon Music

Amazon Music announced yesterday (November 10) that a selection of artists including Lizzo, Maisie Peters, Kane Brown and Sam Ryder will be releasing covers of classic Christmas songs exclusively onto the streaming service throughout the festive season. Lizzo will be covering Stevie Wonder‘s ‘Someday At Christmas’, while Brown will be...
"Piano Man," "Dirty Diana," And 14 More Songs That Have Some Pretty Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Stories

In July 1988, Michael Jackson allegedly decided to remove the song "Dirty Diana" from his setlist out of respect for Princess Diana, who would be attending the show. In a 1997 interview with Barbara Walters, Jackson said that when he met Diana before the show, she asked him if he was going to play the song. He told her that he cut it from the setlist out of respect for her, but she told him that she loved the song and wanted to hear him perform it.
