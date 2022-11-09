ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Union City, Tennessee students build 3D tornado in project on state hunger crisis

A group of Union City High School students in Tennessee designed a 3D tornado to represent the statewide "destructive tornado of hunger" for the fifth annual Canstruction Jr. Competition at Discovery Park of America. The Canstruction Jr. Competition is "an international charity competition where architects, engineers, students and others compete...
UNION CITY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

GOP expands legislative majorities in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republicans have expanded their overwhelming majorities in the Kentucky legislature. The GOP claimed sweeping victories statewide in voting that concluded Tuesday. That includes the ouster of several House Democrats in districts stretching from the suburbs to Appalachia. Rep. Angie Hatton lost her eastern Kentucky seat...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Tennessee approves 2 more changes to state constitution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee voters have approved two additional amendments to the state’s constitution, with one creating a temporary line of succession and the other repealing language banning clergy from serving in the General Assembly. The changes are part of the four constitutional amendments Tennesseans were asked...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy