Union City, Tennessee students build 3D tornado in project on state hunger crisis
A group of Union City High School students in Tennessee designed a 3D tornado to represent the statewide "destructive tornado of hunger" for the fifth annual Canstruction Jr. Competition at Discovery Park of America. The Canstruction Jr. Competition is "an international charity competition where architects, engineers, students and others compete...
Missouri veteran running 20 miles with 50 pounds on his back to fight homelessness
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — An Army veteran from Missouri is running 20 miles with 50 pounds on his back on Veteran’s Day to spread awareness about homelessness. Clay Daniels is on the ReStart, Inc., Board of Directors. Based downtown, Restart is providing Kansas City’s less fortunate and most vulnerable population with housing and resources.
11/11 Gridiron Glory
PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, November 11th.
State Sen. Dale Fowler seeks photos of southern Illinois veterans for Veterans Day display in Capitol rotunda
Illinois State Sen. Dale Fowler is asking his constituents to submit photos and stories of loved ones who are veterans. Photos will be displayed in the Illinois Capitol rotunda through Nov. 28 in honor of Veterans Day. The senator's office says families are asked to submit a photo and a...
GOP expands legislative majorities in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republicans have expanded their overwhelming majorities in the Kentucky legislature. The GOP claimed sweeping victories statewide in voting that concluded Tuesday. That includes the ouster of several House Democrats in districts stretching from the suburbs to Appalachia. Rep. Angie Hatton lost her eastern Kentucky seat...
Tennessee approves 2 more changes to state constitution
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee voters have approved two additional amendments to the state’s constitution, with one creating a temporary line of succession and the other repealing language banning clergy from serving in the General Assembly. The changes are part of the four constitutional amendments Tennesseans were asked...
