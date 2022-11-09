Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North CarolinaDianaBeech Mountain, NC
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Bluff City Coffee Shop Wins Best of the Tri-Cities Coffee Shop Contest Above CompetitionJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Spooky Delights Abound Throughout the Tri-cities As Halloween Is Almost Upon UsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Local schools see increased absences due to illness
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Area schools are being affected by three illnesses: the coronavirus, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Bristol Tennessee City Schools’ attendance was down 3% Wednesday and down 6% last week. School officials say absences at this rate are not unusual for the flu season, but it is unusual this early in […]
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Daniel Lewis, MD, FAAFP, of Greeneville Named TN Family Physician of the Year
Brentwood – Daniel Lewis, MD, FAAFP, of Greeneville has been honored by the Tennessee Academy of Family Physicians as the 2022 Family Physician of the Year. Dr. Lewis was recognized by his colleagues recently during the association’s annual conference in Gatlinburg. TNAFP gives the annual award to an...
Ballad Health opens regional Center for Healthy Aging
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health leaders cut the ribbon on a new facility geared at meeting the medical needs of people 65 and older in the Tri-Cities Tuesday. Leaders in the hospital system say the Center for Healthy Aging was born out of a need identified in the area by a committee of community, […]
Authorities investigating allegation against Washington County, Tenn. teacher
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Tennessee Schools employee has been suspended without pay amid an investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct, according to a school official. Director of Schools Jerry Boyd confirmed that an investigation “by multiple agencies,” including the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is underway. The sheriff’s office said that an official complaint […]
Veterans can eat for free at these locations on Nov. 11
(WJHL) — Many eateries honor veterans by serving them a free meal on Veterans Day. On Friday, Nov. 11, those who served can grab a free bite at the following restaurants. Shoney’sWhere: 2120 N. Roan St. in Johnson CityWhen: 6-11 a.m. Wild Wing CafeWhere: 71 Wilson Ave. in Johnson CityWhen: 11 a.m. through 4 p.m.More: […]
wcyb.com
4 people displaced following house fire in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Four people were displaced following a house fire in Washington County, Virginia, Wednesday according to officials. Several crews, including the Goodson Kinderhook Volunteer Fire Department, responded to Dane Drive to put out the flames. The four people displaced are being assisted by the American...
LIST: Tri-Cities events this weekend
(WJHL) – Following Veterans Day, the Tri-Cities will face a cold weekend, but there are still plenty of events both inside and outside to enjoy. The Tennessee Vols and ETSU Bucs will both be playing home games Saturday, but there are lots of other events happening around the region. News Channel 11 has compiled a […]
Old Boones Creek Middle School lot sold to Ingles for $2M
Update: Washington County Schools superintendent Jerry Boyd told News Channel 11 the Board of Education received $1,871,750 for the property after all taxes and fees and at least $1.5 million of the funds will be dedicated to furnishing the new Jonesborough Elementary School. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The site of the former Boones Creek […]
Some structures lost, others protected as wildfires dot Southwest Virginia
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wildfires have popped up with regularity in Southwest Virginia during a dry and unseasonably warm start to November, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) told News Channel 11. On Thursday, crews continued to battle wildfires in Lee and Wise counties. VDOF Watershed Specialist Bill Sweeney said two large fires have […]
2 juveniles charged with Airdropping threats to students at Marion High School
MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Two juveniles at Marion Senior High School in Smyth County have been charged after using Apple’s Airdrop feature to send threatening messages to students, according to authorities. On Monday, Marion Senior High School closed at noon after several students told the administration they received threatening messages Airdropped to their phones. According […]
11’s abound: Girl born at 11:11 on 11/11/11 turns 11
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sabra Scism’s birth was met with fanfare in Johnson City 11 years ago — and now the North Side Elementary fifth grader is back in the news on a very special 11/11. Scism turned 11 on Friday, 11/11/22, but the significance of 11’s in her life doesn’t end there. After […]
Donuts inbound: Dunkin’ to anchor new Elizabethton strip center
Elizabethton will get its first Dunkin' Donuts as part of a 6,812-square-foot commercial building that's being prepped on West Elk Avenue.
wymt.com
Scam involving power company reported in one Southwest Virginia county
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Police in Buchanan County are warning people about a scam from callers claiming they are from Appalachian Power. In a Facebook post, officials with the sheriff’s office said they received reports people had been getting calls supposedly from the company to tell potential victims their bill is past due and service will be disconnected if it’s not paid immediately.
Walmart on West Stone Drive reopens after breaker panel issue
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A breaker panel issue at the Walmart Supercenter on Stone Drive in Kingsport forced the store to close temporarily on Thursday. A post from the store said the issue appeared overnight and prevented it from opening on Nov. 10. However, as of 12:20 p.m., the store reported that the issue was […]
Kingsport small business affected by Appalachian Power bill increase
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee customers of AEP Appalachian Power are seeing a bill increase. These customers include small businesses that are feeling the effects of this added cost. Managers at Salon 108 in Kingsport just opened their bill today to find this cost increase. “That does become very stressful for us because we are […]
Bobcats Carter and Cash settling in at Bays Mountain
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium’s new bobcat duo, Carter and Cash, arrived last month and are still settling in nicely, according to park staff. In a video provided to News Channel 11, Carter and Cash can be seen posing for the camera with extra-large paws befitting those of a big cat […]
wataugaonline.com
Wind Advisory for Watauga & Ashe – Friday November 11, 2022
NCZ001-018-VAZ015-111700- /O.NEW.KRNK.WI.Y.0012.221111T0810Z-221112T0000Z/. Ashe-Watauga-Grayson- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Boone, Independence,. …WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING…. WHAT…Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. WHERE…In North Carolina, Ashe and Watauga Counties. In. Virginia, Grayson County. WHEN…Until 7 PM EST...
NC mountains hit by ‘excessive’ flooding; 12+ roads closed with 7 inches of rain forecast from Nicole remnants
Extensive flooding in the Johns River valley below Collettsville is already underway.
Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sullivan County, TN
While people know Sullivan County, Tennessee, as the home of country music legend Dolly Parton, there is much more to this region. Nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Sullivan County offers a wealth of outdoor activities for visitors to enjoy. From hiking and camping to whitewater rafting, there...
