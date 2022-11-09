ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Kim Cattrall says overturning of Roe v Wade was a ‘devastating blow for women’

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hmkwW_0j4KEiGV00

Kim Cattrall has described the US Supreme court’s overturning of Roe v Wade as a “devastating blow” for women .

The Sex and the City star was honoured with the Screen Icon prize at Glamour’s Women of the Year awards in London on Tuesday (8 November).

Cattrall arrived on the red carpet wearing a black strapless mini dress with silver detailing from David Koma.

Speaking to reporters on the red carpet, the actor was asked about the “one thing” she would like to improve for women.

Commenting on the landmark decision in the US earlier this year, which struck down constitutional rights to abortion that had been in place for almost 50 years, Cattrall said: “It’s a devastating blow to women’s rights and women’s choice, and it’s something that unfortunately we’re going to have to fight to get back.”

In an interview with Glamour ahead of the award ceremony, Cattrall urged women in the US to vote for politicians who have vowed to reinstate abortion protections.

“That’s what we can do. I remember so clearly being at a dinner party when Hillary Clinton was running [in a previous election]. I was shocked at its table of women,” Cattrall said.

“The alternatives were Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders. And I just thought, ‘gals, we need to get on the bus here and get together as women’. Because these are the realities of what is at stake with that kind of leadership.”

Cattrall said much of her passion for women’s rights is a result of her own experiences growing up and seeing her mother struggle. She said her parents lived by assigned “roles”.

“Truly what I learned from my parents was not to make waves. Just go with the flow. Don’t stand out,” Cattrall recalled.

“I realised that was not how I was going to live my life. I wasn’t happy,” she said, adding that she “likes to have a point of view”.

“As a result, in my life, I’ve felt invested in expressing women of my age, whatever age it’s been and what they have to say. Whether it’s about being childfree, or women’s sexuality, or menopause, I’ve found a real power in being an ally and expressing these experiences.”

Comments / 35

Robert Consoni
2d ago

The over turning of this law was meant to turn the law back over to the state law level and has nothing to do with this election. But the Democrates made it appear that way to distract from the more important issues facing this country. The states are now responsible for the abortion laws in this county and not the federal government. But all the blind women out there that are being used by the Democrates!

Reply(1)
15
Keith Williams
2d ago

I pity the doctors and the women who have murdered all the babies it has been estimates that more then 60 million babies have died as a result of murder. those babies without names will one day stand with God at the judgement in condemnation.

Reply(13)
14
Eric Brakke
1d ago

Kim katrell is still getting knocked up she still needs to run down to the abortion clinic every week Sounds like she needs a drive-through abortion clinic

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Jimmy Kimmel’s wife interrupts monologue to issue plea on abortion rights

Jimmy Kimmel Live was interrupted by an alarm during the host’s monologue on Monday (7 November) night. Kimmel’s wife and co-head writer on the show, Molly McNearney, then took to the stage to announce she was “sounding the alarm” because “tomorrow is Election Day” in the United States, and “abortion rights are gone or in danger in 26 states, even though the majority of people in this country support a woman’s right to choose”.
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RadarOnline

Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
HollywoodLife

Chelsea Clinton Calls For Tucker Carlson & ‘White Men’ To Be Held Accountable For Antisemitism After Kanye

Chelsea Clinton called for even more accountability for “white men” sharing antisemitic remarks after Kanye West was dropped from a number of partnerships during an interview on The View on Friday, October 28. The former first daughter specifically accused right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson of spreading antisemitism, when asked about her reaction to the rapper’s recent comments.
The Independent

Lindsey Graham called out as he laughs while Herschel Walker denies latest abortion allegations

Senator Lindsey Graham is being criticised for backing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, amid new allegations that the Republican hopeful urged a second romantic partner to get an abortion. Both men are supportive of a proposed national abortion ban.On Wednesday, a woman accused Mr Walker, a former football star, of pressuring her to have an abortion in 1993 during an extra-marital relationship.“I am not a coward but I am a realist,” the woman, who has sought to keep her identity confidential, said at a press conference in Los Angeles. “And I choose to protect my identity to protect those I...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Pelosi reveals surgeons had to remove husband’s skull and reshape it after attack

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has revealed that her husband was so gravely injured following the hammer attack at their San Francisco home that surgeons had to “take off the skull, reshape it, and put it back”. “It had cracked,” a shaken Ms Pelosi told CNN, adding that Paul Pelosi’s head was struck “on the top, in two places”. The suspect, David DePape, was after the speaker when he broke into the home in the middle of the night, repeatedly shouting “where’s Nancy?”Following the attack on 28 October, the 42-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, and assault....
MARYLAND STATE
People

Chelsea and Bill Clinton Share Throwback Photos for 'Mom, Grandmother and Role Model' Hillary's 75th Birthday

Hillary Clinton's milestone birthday was publicly celebrated by family members Wednesday Chelsea Clinton and former President Bill Clinton sent sweet messages to Hillary Clinton on the former first lady and secretary of state's 75th birthday Wednesday, posting throwback photos in honor of the milestone occasion. "Wishing the happiest of birthdays to my mom, @HillaryClinton!" Chelsea, 42, wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of her and her mom wearing red hats and festive outfits while visiting a clown school in Paris for their TV show. "Couldn't ask for a better mom,...
Fox News

Woman who has ‘never been pregnant’ claims in Boston Globe piece to have had multiple life-saving abortions

The Boston Globe published a piece from a woman who claimed she had multiple abortions before the age of 21 despite never being pregnant. The opinion piece headlined, "My first abortion occurred at age 11. Then there were the others," was written by Lora-Ellen McKinney, who is a "pediatric psychologist, an activist artist, and a proud dog mom" according to the Globe. The article was published last week but resurfaced on Sunday when The Daily Caller noticed the headline didn’t align with the story told by McKinney for the Globe’s The Emancipator section that focuses on racial justice and equity.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Clarence Thomas says he doesn’t have a ‘clue’ what diversity means as Supreme Court takes aim at affirmative action

Nearly 20 years ago, the US Supreme Court determined that universities may consider race in their admissions process in an effort to achieve a more diverse campus.But on 31 October, Justice Clarence Thomas – part of the conservative majority on the nine-member court – said he does not have a “clue” what diversity means, while conservative justices repeatedly doubted whether universities would reach an “endpoint” in race-conscious admissions.The 2003 decision in Grutter v Bollinger affirmed that universities can consider race as a factor in the admissions process, upholding decades of precedent to diversify student bodies and expose distinct perspectives...
Salon

The 3 biggest lies Republicans use to avoid admitting they plan to ban abortion

For decades now, Republicans have been running on an anti-abortion platform. Much to the dismay of feminists, it seems to have done little to discourage voters from turning out for them. It's no wonder, then, that Republicans began to believe that voters either agreed with their anti-choice views or weren't really bothered by them. Then, in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the door to a stampede of Republican-controlled state legislatures banning abortion. The result was a widespread backlash that made it quite clear that no, actually, the public does not support abortion bans. Instead, it seems that voters had spent years dismissing Republican anti-choice views as empty gestures to placate the religious right, not action plans. (The idea that right wing radicalism is "just talk" strikes again!)
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

915K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy