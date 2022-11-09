British Man Legally Changes His Name to "Celine Dion"

Photo : Getty Images

The British man, formerly known as Thomas Dodd, is now Celine Dion.

Back in lockdown Dodd had a couple too many while watching a Celine Dion concert and decided he would pay homage to the singer by taking her name!

He told Birmingham Live, “I am slightly obsessed with [her], I’m not going to lie... During lockdown, I’ve been watching a lot of live concerts on the TV. I can only think I’ve been watching one of hers and had a ‘great idea’ after a few drinks!”

