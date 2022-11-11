Best beauty deals for Black Friday – including Sephora’s impressive sale

This year feels like it’s going at breakneck speed, so we hate to remind you that we’re now in the final stretch of 2022. But one benefit of us flying through the months is that Black Friday has come back around, with countless brands offering huge discounts, and there are some serious savings to be had.

The official day of the bargain bonanza is Friday 25 November, with Cyber Monday following shortly afterwards on 28 November. Although the deals start to roll in earlier and earlier each year, we’re already starting to see some brands take part in the sale right now.

From TVs , laptops , gaming and tech to mattresses , home appliances , fashion and toys , there’s no short supply of products on offer, so it really is the best time to bag a bargain, stock up on Christmas presents and replace any broken bits of kit at a lower cost.

Some of the biggest brands that take part each year include Apple , Dyson , Shark, KitchenAid, and Nintendo . But more and more retailers get in on the fun – just last year, we saw the likes of Asos, Gymshark and Pandora take part.

With all that being said, it will probably not come as a surprise that the beauty and perfume price slashings are huge, especially with retailers such as Boots , John Lewis , Sephora, lookfantastic and Amazon in the mix. So, we’ve rounded up the best early deals we’ve spotted so far on make-up , skincare , fragrance and haircare . Keep reading below to stay ahead of the game.

The best early Black Friday beauty and perfume 2022 deals

Babyliss 9000 cordless straightener: Was £200, now £60, Lookfantastic.com

With a huge saving of 70 per cent, this Babyliss cordless straightener has shot up to the top of our bargain bucket wish list. We’ve already given this tool a thorough IndyBest review , praising how easy it was to use, the long-lasting results and the portable aspect that made it perfect for big nights out or on-the-go top-ups. Dropping down to just £60, if you’re in need of a new straightener or are looking for a standout Christmas gift, we strongly encourage you to take a closer look. Sadly, there are no extra savings to be had on this one right now, although £140 off seems generous enough.

Buy now

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £46, now £36.80 , Sephora.co.uk

When Sephora launched in the UK, the internet went wild, and it’s just got even better because the beauty retailer has kicked off its Black Friday sale. Elemis’s cult cleansing balm has been reduced by an impressive 20 per cent, so there’s no better time to add it to your beauty bounty. When we tested it , our writer noted that after using it, their “skin felt soft and smooth” and they had a “subtle glow that you often find after having a facial”. From start to finish, “the experience is a luxurious treat, and the generous 100g tub will last months, as you only need a small amount”, they praised.

Buy now

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian bum bum cream: Was £46, now £36.80, Lookfantastic.com

To say the Sol de Janeiro bum bum cream is a fan favourite would be an understatement. While it may have a funny-sounding name, the potent product has been heralded as a go-to for soft, supply skin. Now 20 per cent off, it’s been thrown into the bargain bucket with a saving of £9.20.

Buy now

Philips lumea BRI/923 IPL hair removal device: Was £359.99, now £289.99, Boots.com

Boots has kicked of its Black Friday sale with some impressive discounts across skincare, make-up, fragrance and electrical. This Philips lumea featured in our review of the best IPL machines . Our tester found their hair began to “decrease in density and thickness after three treatments, which is faster than most of the devices” they tried. While there’s £70 off, don’t hang about to bag this bargain.

Buy now

Living Proof perfect hair day advanced clean dry shampoo: Was £20, now £16.50, Sephora.co.uk

Keep your locks looking fresh in between washes with this dry shampoo, which was praised during our test of the best . “Promising comparable results to actually washing your hair with a rinse-out shampoo, we are pleased to report that this is as close to the real thing as you’re going to get,” noted our writer. They were “impressed with how smooth, soft and shiny” their strands not only looked but felt. It’s a “true cleansing formula rather than a volumising styling product”, and one that you’ll be grateful for having.

Buy now

Clinique five-piece festive fall favourites star gift set: Was £80, now £39.50, Boots.com

Also on offer is this exclusive to Boots make-up and skincare set from Clinique. Reduced by more than £40, it features some of Clinique’s bestselling products, four of which are full-size. There’s a dramatically different moisturising lotion, all about clean rinse-off foaming cleanser, moisture surge lip hydro-plump treatment, high impact mascara and a seven-day scrub cream rinse-off formula. Perfect for party season prep, you’ll also get to unwrap a £5 voucher to spend at Clinique in store and online at Boots.

Buy now

Dior sauvage: Was £65, now £52.10, Sephora.co.uk

One of Dior’s most popular men’s fragrances, it’s a “bona fide phenomenon, with a bottle sold every three seconds”, noted our review of the best perfumes for men . “It’s fresh at first, then peppery and metallic then, after a few hours on the skin, creamy and delicately musky,” noted our writer. This “fantastically wearable” cologne now has 20 per cent off at Sephora.

Buy now

Medik8 C-tetra serum: Was £39, now £31.20, Lookfantastic.com

Named the IndyBest best buy in our vitamin C round-up , the Medik8 C-tetra serum is one of our skincare saviours. So, seeing it on sale is certainly exciting. At 20 per cent off, with Lookfantastic discount codes EXTRA5 code taking it down to less than £30, and EXTRA10 making it £28, we’d strongly encourage you to give it a try. Our tester raved about the ingredients, ease of use and skin-brightening results and still uses this product as part of their daily routine.

Buy now

Oral-B iO6 white ultimate clean electric toothbrush: Was £350, now £149.99, Superdrug.com

If you’re a member of Superdrug’s health and beauty rewards scheme, you’ll be able to gain access to its early Black Friday deals, which mean further discounts on already reduced items. For example, this Oral-B electric toothbrush is now £149.99 for non-members, and just £109.99 if you sign up at checkout. It has a pressure sensor to alert you if you’re brushing too hard, and an interactive display to share data on your teeth cleaning. Plus, it uses gentle micro-vibrations to dislodge food and plaque.

Buy now

Tom Ford black orchid eau de parfum spray, 100ml: Was £120, now £110, Boots.com

Discounts on luxury fragrance brand Tom Ford don’t come often, so while this isn’t a huge deal, there’s still a £10 saving to be snapped up at Boots. In our review of the best Tom Ford fragrances , it won the title of best decadent and rich scent. Our tester described it as “classic yet polarising”, also adding “punchy patchouli is combined with a unique black truffle accord, which gives it its signature richness, together with zesty notes of bergamot to add some extra sparkle”.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

The annual shopping event takes place on Friday 25 November and runs through the following weekend. Take advantage of the deals as this is the last big sale before Christmas.

However, brands and retailers begin laucnhing early-bird deals weeks before, Amazon is partiularly known for doing this, so bookmark this page to be on top of all the discounts on offer.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

For 2022, Cyber Monday starts and ends on 28 November. It’s your final opportunity to score savings across brands and retailers who have taken part in Black Friday , before Christmas Day.

Just like the Black Friday sale, our team of bargain hunting experts will be reporting on what to shop, our top-rated product picks and where to find the best deals.

When will Black Friday deals begin to be made available?

Every year, the Black Friday sale gets earlier and earlier as retailers and brands compete to attract customers. Amazon often launches its deals a whole month before the official event. In 2021, Boots was one of the first major retailers to kick off its Black Friday event , launching discounted products online on 1 November, and there are already offers up and running this year too.

What were the best Black Friday beauty product deals from last year?

Beauty shoppers were spoilt for choice in last year’s Black Friday sale, with savings to be enjoyed across a range of big name brands inlcuding Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, St Tropez, Drunk Elephant and more.

For example, this makeup set from Glossier (£46, Glossier.com ) was reduced from £43 to £28 and features its bestselling lash slick mascara, cloud paint gel blush and its signature boy brow.

In our review of the brand , we loved the blush, for both its minimalist packaging and pigment pay off. Our tester said: “It has a light cream consistency, so neither a traditional pot cream blush nor a cheek tint, that’s incredibly highly pigmented, so you only need a tiny bit to build up a good flush.

For those who love experiemtning with eyeshadow, Urban Decay’s naked cyber eyeshadow palette (£46, Urbandecay.co.uk ) was almost half price, reduced from £45 to £27.

It has 12 shades that promise to be easy to blend and span satin, matte, shimmer, metallic, glitter and duo-chrome finishes. Perfect for party season, it would also make a great gift under the tree for a loved on this Christmas.

Hair styling tools often see some of the biggest reductions, so if you’re in the market for a new hairdryer, curling tong or straightnered, then Black Friday will have plenty of offers to snap up. Last year the Ghd gold styler professional hair straighteners (£169, Amazon.co.uk ) were reduced by almost £40, coming down from to £111.70.

In our review of ghd’s best sraighteners , our tester loved their versatility: “Not only does it create a straight and glossy finish in minutes, we also found these slightly easier to create texture with. Whether you’re looking for loose waves or glamorous bouncy curls, the curved design of the barrel and edges of the plate made quick and easy work of it.”

Fragrance lovers didn’t lose out either, this Acqua di Parma colonia eau de cologne spray, 50ml (£84, Johnlewis.com ) had nearly 20 per cent off in John Lewis’ Black Friday sale.

It also earned our IndyBest Best Buy award in our review of the best men’s fragrances . “Citrusy, herbal and floral, it’s everything a traditional cologne should be and much more thanks to the addition of warm sandalwood and earthy patchouli,” said our tester.

What deals can we expect on beauty and perfume in this year’s sale?

The biggest beauty retailers take part in Black Friday every year, so there will be thousands of items on sale from destinations such as Boots, Amazon, Cult Beauty, Space NK, lookfantastic and Superdrug. And with Sephora recently launching online in the UK with exclusive brands, advent calendars and gift sets galore, we predict its renowned beauty sale will be one to watch also.

It’s also worth keeping an eye on brands’ own websites too, as they can sometimes offer exclusive savings, bundles and perks, such as free delivery, that you won’t find elsewhere.

