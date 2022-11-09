Stormzy to headline All Points East: How to get tickets to Victoria Park show

Stormzy has been announced as the first headliner for All Points East festival 2023 in Victoria Park , London.

According to the British artist, who announced the news on his Instagram this morning, it will be his “only UK show next year”.

Stormzy will headline on Friday 18 August 2023 as part of Luno presents All Points East at the East London park. The rest of the acts on the bill are yet to be announced.

In a video posted on his social media, Stormzy told the story of how the headline show had come about.

“I was thinking what’s next cos we’ve done three O2s shut that down. I said to the team we gotta do something bigger, something better, something different,” he said in the video.

“Then it hit me,” he continued. ”I started jotting down ideas thinking - live band, need a live band. August 2023, a summer time thing outside for the people, always for my people. So August 2023 Victoria Park more info coming soon… This Is What We Mean Day. Hard.”

Stormzy promised the show would be an “experience” in the post’s caption.

“This is my only UK show next year and I promise you it will be an EXPERIENCE,” he wrote. “We’re taking over Victoria Park for a special day full of incredible artists and music and vibes.”

How to get tickets:

Presale tickets will go on sale at 10am on 15 November. You can access presale by ordering Stomzy’s album via his website.

General sale tickets will go on sale on Thursday 17 November at 10am via www.allpointseastfestival.com .