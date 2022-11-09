ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Mercer's election mayhem

Is Trenton government’s dysfunction contagious to the rest of Mercer County? For the second year in a row, Mercer had the most serious Election Day problems in the state. Not only did they run into an election machine snafu on Tuesday, some of the ballots didn't make it to the Board of Elections, where they were to be counted.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
POLITICO

A red wave for New York House seats

If Democrats lose theirHouse majority, it may be New York that did them in. Congressional races called on Wednesdayhanded win after win to Republicans, which have now clinched at least 10 of New York’s 26 House seats, flipping four previously held by Democrats. And New York Democrats know who to blame: themselves.
NEW YORK STATE
POLITICO

Upheaval in the state GOP

Happy Thursday, Illinois. Temps in the 70s today. The world is upside down. Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin said he won’t seek another term as chair of his caucus. Swan song: "It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as leader of the House Republican caucus,...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy