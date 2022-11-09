Read full article on original website
Mercer's election mayhem
Is Trenton government’s dysfunction contagious to the rest of Mercer County? For the second year in a row, Mercer had the most serious Election Day problems in the state. Not only did they run into an election machine snafu on Tuesday, some of the ballots didn't make it to the Board of Elections, where they were to be counted.
How blood-and-guts headlines propelled Republicans in New York
In New York, voters consistently ranked crime among their top concerns in polls, while voters nationally did not.
A red wave for New York House seats
If Democrats lose theirHouse majority, it may be New York that did them in. Congressional races called on Wednesdayhanded win after win to Republicans, which have now clinched at least 10 of New York’s 26 House seats, flipping four previously held by Democrats. And New York Democrats know who to blame: themselves.
Depressed Democrats, but not Hochul, point fingers at New York party chair
Kathy Hochul has no intention of replacing chair Jay Jacobs, she told reporters.
Adams to fellow Dems: Ignore my crime playbook at your peril
In contrast to the rest of the country, Republicans made big electoral gains in deep-blue New York earlier this week.
New York Democrats know who to blame: Themselves
Republicans, who struggled against expectations across the country, outperformed in one of the bluest states in the nation.
Nation waits on Nevada with Senate control on the line
The state's too-close-to-call Senate contest could be decided Saturday.
Democrat Fontes wins Arizona secretary of state race
Fontes ran on a platform promising to defend Arizona’s voting system, calling his opponent a danger to democracy.
McConnell turns to Brian Kemp to help save Herschel Walker in Georgia runoff
The Georgia governor is loaning his get-out-the-vote machine to the McConnell-aligned super PAC, Senate Leadership Fund, ahead of the Dec. 6 vote.
Upheaval in the state GOP
Happy Thursday, Illinois. Temps in the 70s today. The world is upside down. Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin said he won’t seek another term as chair of his caucus. Swan song: "It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as leader of the House Republican caucus,...
Watch: Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Florida
Watch: Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Florida.
