Hammond mayor’s race heads to runoff and other Tangipahoa results
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Results are in from Tuesday’s (Nov. 8) election and the Hammond mayor’s race is headed for a runoff. Incumbent Mayor Pete Panepinto will face political newcomer Tracy Washington Wells, who is the wife of City Councilman Devon Wells, in a special runoff election that will take place on Dec. 10.
VOTE 2022: Ascension Parish election results
U. S. Senator (Runs in multiple parishes) U. S. Representative - 2nd Congressional District (Runs in multiple parishes) U. S. Representative - 6th Congressional District (Runs in multiple parishes) Early & Absentee Reporting - 12 of 12 parishes. Election Day Reporting - 523 of 523 precincts. Brian Belzer (REP) 15,529.
Zachary mayoral, police chief elections heading into runoff
ZACHARY - Both major elections for the city of Zachary—the votes for a new mayor and police chief—are set to head into runoffs following Tuesday's vote count. Former Zachary Police Chief David McDavid and city council member Francis Nezianya will face off in a runoff election for the position of mayor. Incumbent David Amrhein did not seek reelection.
Runoff declared in Zachary’s mayoral election
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The mayoral race in Zachary involved three candidates: Francis Nezianya, David McDavid and Laura O’Brien, and a runoff was declared Tuesday night. David McDavid earned 46.52 percent of votes, Francis Nezianya earned 33.72 percent of votes, and Laura O’Brien earned 19.76 percent of votes.
ELECTION 2022: Midterm Results
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are several key races on the city, parish, district, and even state level in the election on Nov. 8.
EBR election workers spend overnight verifying early votes after discrepancy is found
BATON ROUGE - Just shy of 12,000 early votes were being recounted in East Baton Rouge overnight after election officials determined the vote tallies didn't "balance." Officials said they were recounting 11,666 votes in East Baton Rouge. The new results could impact some races where a candidate narrowly defeated an opponent on election day results but where early votes were not yet counted because of the delay.
Louisiana mayor, up for reelection, dies in Election Day crash
MELVILLE, La. – A Louisiana mayor up for reelection was killed today in a vehicle crash. Melville Mayor Velma Hendrix, 84, was killed in a vehicle crash on Tuesday. Hendrix, 84, was a longtime St. Landry Parish educator and was first elected Melville’s mayor in 2018, winning 70% of the vote. She previously served on the town’s board of alderman, serving in the mid-1990s to early 2000s and again before she was elected to her mayoral post, according to Louisiana Secretary of State records.
Metro Council removes item to discuss firing Parish Attorney Andy Dotson
BATON ROUGE- During the Metro Council meeting Oct. 25, it appeared Parish Attorney Andy Dotson's job could be in jeopardy over misinformation regarding the legality behind the mayor's proposed Stormwater Utility Fee. The mayor's office placed blame on the parish attorney's office, saying they were misinformed about Non-Disclosure Agreements that...
EBR School Board member Connie Bernard announces she will remain in race for District 8
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard has announced she will remain in the race for the District 8 School Board election, just months after announcing she would not seek re-election. As an incumbent, Bernard earned 35% of the vote during the Nov....
ELECTION 2022: Central Mayor/Police Chief
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - In Central, the incumbent mayor and police chief both faced opposition. (I) David Barrow (R): 5,065 (41%) Wade Evans (R): 7,384 (59%) (I) Roger Corcoran (R): 7,207 (59%) James Salsbury (R): 5,072 (41%)
Clement to become Thibodaux's next Mayor
Kevin Clement will be the new Mayor of the City of Thibodaux. With roughly half of the vote from the City of Thibodaux counted, Clement has a huge lead over fellow Republican "Sandy" Holloway with 71% of more than 3,000 voters voting Clement to be Thibodaux's new mayor. Those numbers...
ELECTION 2022: East Baton Rouge Parish School Board
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All nine seats of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board were up for grabs but only a few of the races didn’t involve an incumbent. NOTE: (I) BEFORE name indicates incumbent. (I) AFTER name means Independent. DISTRICT 1:. (I) Mark Bellue (R): 5,986...
EBR council passes ordinance to ‘improve quality of life’ at rental properties
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Sights like blighted homes and apartments across East Baton Rouge Parish has become an eye sore for years. Councilman Darryl Hurst has an answer to tackle the problem, he’s calling it the quality-of-life ordinance. The East Baton Rouge metro council passed the ordinance Wednesday.
Louisiana mayor running for re-election killed in crash hours before polls close
Melville Mayor Velma D. Hendrix, 84, was involved in a two-vehicle crash just before 2 p.m. CT near Port Barre, roughly 33 miles northeast of Lafayette, according to the Louisiana State Police.
Graig 'Twin' LeBlanc unseats Martin McLendon to become Opelousas’ next police chief
Graig “Twin” LeBlanc unseated Martin McLendon in the Opelousas police chief’s race on Tuesday. LeBlanc won 53% of the vote – 2,580 votes – to McLendon’s 2,260 votes. Both men ran as Democrats. A third candidate in the race, Lawrence “Gum” Richard, was disqualified before election day.
I-TEAM: Lawmaker believes more change may be necessary at DCFS to right the ship
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Now that Secretary Marketa Walters is out at the Department of Children and Family Services, Senator Regina Barrow, (D) Baton Rouge, says the agency can finally move forward. ”I just believe that she made the right decision,” said Barrow. But with the tragic overdose...
Livingston Parish Councilman Bubba Harris stepping away from position
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Councilman R.C. ‘Bubba’ Harris is resigning from office. The District 5 councilman sent a letter to his colleagues last week, announcing he was retiring due to health reasons. Harris was in the third year of his second term, but he previously...
City-Parish officials looking to crackdown on ‘slumlords’ with new enforcement mechanism in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Metro Council members are looking to crack down on ‘slumlords’ across Baton Rouge. For the last 20-plus years, there have been several attempts by city-parish officials to give some sort of power to residents who live in rental homes or apartments that are not in great condition.
West Feliciana Parish Schools: Rumor about improper student-teacher relationship ‘completely untrue’
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The superintendent of West Feliciana Parish Schools, Hollis Milton, recently became aware of a rumor going around involving a teacher and student. The rumor spread on social media and centered around an alleged improper student-teacher relationship within the school system. Milton says “the rumor...
Southern University nursing dean named Louisiana 'Nursing School Administrator of the Year'
Sandra Chaisson Brown, dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health at Southern University, has been named “Nursing School Administrator of the Year” for the state of Louisiana. The award was recently presented in conjunction with the annual Nightingale Award Gala, described as the Academy Awards for Nursing, on Oct. 28 at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge. This highly competitive award, evaluated by a national panel of judges, required a rigorous review of the applicant’s achievements as a result of innovative visionary leadership, substantive lifelong learning, and participation in professional/community organizations. Brown was nominated for the award by her faculty.
