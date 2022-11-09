ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Related
fox8live.com

Hammond mayor’s race heads to runoff and other Tangipahoa results

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Results are in from Tuesday’s (Nov. 8) election and the Hammond mayor’s race is headed for a runoff. Incumbent Mayor Pete Panepinto will face political newcomer Tracy Washington Wells, who is the wife of City Councilman Devon Wells, in a special runoff election that will take place on Dec. 10.
HAMMOND, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

VOTE 2022: Ascension Parish election results

U. S. Senator (Runs in multiple parishes) U. S. Representative - 2nd Congressional District (Runs in multiple parishes) U. S. Representative - 6th Congressional District (Runs in multiple parishes) Early & Absentee Reporting - 12 of 12 parishes. Election Day Reporting - 523 of 523 precincts. Brian Belzer (REP) 15,529.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Zachary mayoral, police chief elections heading into runoff

ZACHARY - Both major elections for the city of Zachary—the votes for a new mayor and police chief—are set to head into runoffs following Tuesday's vote count. Former Zachary Police Chief David McDavid and city council member Francis Nezianya will face off in a runoff election for the position of mayor. Incumbent David Amrhein did not seek reelection.
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Runoff declared in Zachary’s mayoral election

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The mayoral race in Zachary involved three candidates: Francis Nezianya, David McDavid and Laura O’Brien, and a runoff was declared Tuesday night. David McDavid earned 46.52 percent of votes, Francis Nezianya earned 33.72 percent of votes, and Laura O’Brien earned 19.76 percent of votes.
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

EBR election workers spend overnight verifying early votes after discrepancy is found

BATON ROUGE - Just shy of 12,000 early votes were being recounted in East Baton Rouge overnight after election officials determined the vote tallies didn't "balance." Officials said they were recounting 11,666 votes in East Baton Rouge. The new results could impact some races where a candidate narrowly defeated an opponent on election day results but where early votes were not yet counted because of the delay.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
2urbangirls.com

Louisiana mayor, up for reelection, dies in Election Day crash

MELVILLE, La. – A Louisiana mayor up for reelection was killed today in a vehicle crash. Melville Mayor Velma Hendrix, 84, was killed in a vehicle crash on Tuesday. Hendrix, 84, was a longtime St. Landry Parish educator and was first elected Melville’s mayor in 2018, winning 70% of the vote. She previously served on the town’s board of alderman, serving in the mid-1990s to early 2000s and again before she was elected to her mayoral post, according to Louisiana Secretary of State records.
MELVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Metro Council removes item to discuss firing Parish Attorney Andy Dotson

BATON ROUGE- During the Metro Council meeting Oct. 25, it appeared Parish Attorney Andy Dotson's job could be in jeopardy over misinformation regarding the legality behind the mayor's proposed Stormwater Utility Fee. The mayor's office placed blame on the parish attorney's office, saying they were misinformed about Non-Disclosure Agreements that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

ELECTION 2022: Central Mayor/Police Chief

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - In Central, the incumbent mayor and police chief both faced opposition. (I) David Barrow (R): 5,065 (41%) Wade Evans (R): 7,384 (59%) (I) Roger Corcoran (R): 7,207 (59%) James Salsbury (R): 5,072 (41%)
CENTRAL, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Clement to become Thibodaux's next Mayor

Kevin Clement will be the new Mayor of the City of Thibodaux. With roughly half of the vote from the City of Thibodaux counted, Clement has a huge lead over fellow Republican "Sandy" Holloway with 71% of more than 3,000 voters voting Clement to be Thibodaux's new mayor. Those numbers...
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

West Feliciana Parish Schools: Rumor about improper student-teacher relationship ‘completely untrue’

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The superintendent of West Feliciana Parish Schools, Hollis Milton, recently became aware of a rumor going around involving a teacher and student. The rumor spread on social media and centered around an alleged improper student-teacher relationship within the school system. Milton says “the rumor...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
subr.edu

Southern University nursing dean named Louisiana 'Nursing School Administrator of the Year'

Sandra Chaisson Brown, dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health at Southern University, has been named “Nursing School Administrator of the Year” for the state of Louisiana. The award was recently presented in conjunction with the annual Nightingale Award Gala, described as the Academy Awards for Nursing, on Oct. 28 at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge. This highly competitive award, evaluated by a national panel of judges, required a rigorous review of the applicant’s achievements as a result of innovative visionary leadership, substantive lifelong learning, and participation in professional/community organizations. Brown was nominated for the award by her faculty.
BATON ROUGE, LA

