As we all know COVID changed so many things for us. So many things were shut down for so long and we missed out on taking trips and doing things we enjoy. The pandemic changed things for many businesses, they were no longer able to operate normally. Moody Gardens in Galveston was one of those places where so much had to change and they had to pause their annual Holiday in The Gardens. After a two-year hiatus, Moody Gardens Holiday in the Gardens is back in full effect with many attractions. Iceland is returning, 4D Christmas movies, Festival of Lights, train rides and so much more!

