A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Astros Fans Shower Commissioner Manfred With Well-Earned BoosIBWAAHouston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
365thingsinhouston.com
Plan Your Weekend: November 17 to 20, 2022
Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, November 17 to Sunday, November 20, 2022. Have an event, attraction, or offering that we missed? Let us know at [email protected] or order a Boosted Calendar Listing and we’ll add it within one business day (usually sooner). Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Hottest Gents Parade on Catwalk For an Unforgettable Una Notte Swan Song — $540,000 Raised With Hoots, Hollers and Fun For All
Attorney Mo Aziz on the catwalk at the Una Notte in Italia gala at the Omni Hotel. (Photo by Steven Taylor) After a quarter century of this men’s fashion frolic for charity, Una Notte in Italia delivered a record breaking grand finale with founders Debbie and Rudy Festari finishing the tradition at the Omni Hotel with an unforgettable swan song night. Tables sold out months in advance with regulars eager to join the final celebration, which by evening’s end had enriched Children at Risk coffers by $540,000.
houstoniamag.com
6 of the Best Pie Places in Houston For All Your Holiday Needs
It's as easy as ... well ... pie. ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT STAPLES of a Thanksgiving dinner spread is the pie. It’s the essential dessert to eat after your second (or third) helping of turkey and dressing, right before you’re sent off into a tryptophan-induced sleep. But...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 25 Holiday Shows & Performances This Season: November & December 2022
Don your favorite holiday duds for 25 holiday shows and performances that are sure to get you in the spirit throughout the 2022 holiday season. However you mark the season, Houston performing arts groups have a way to celebrate the holidays over the coming weeks. From Christmas classics and holiday...
365thingsinhouston.com
Get your Turkey Day feast sorted with our 2022 Thanksgiving dining & to-go guide
Make your Thanksgiving plans with our dining guide to meals, menus, and to-go packages at restaurants around Houston for Thanksgiving 2022. Whether you’re on the hunt for a brunch, lunch or dinner feast for Thanksgiving—or you simply want to skip the cooking and bring one home—then we’ve got you covered with our guide to 2022 Thanksgiving meals across Houston.
Agenda Houston brings sneakers, urban streetwear fashion to Kirby Drive
The sneaker and streetwear retailer can be found on the first floor of the Arrive Upper Kirby development in a 3,870-square-foot spot. (Courtesy Agenda Houston) Agenda Houston—the local, Black-owned fashion retailer—celebrated its Kirby Drive debut Nov. 11 at 3300 Kirby Drive, Unit 4A, Houston. The sneaker and streetwear...
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: B.B. Italia Sugar Land, Goode Co. K&C Heights
B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar, 16250 City Walk, opened November 8 in Sugar Land. Benjamin Berg, owner and founder of Berg Hospitality is on a roll, having just recently opened his speakeasy bar, Emilia's Havana, next to another Berg concept, The Annie Cafe and Bar on Post Oak Boulevard. For...
havingfuninthetexassun.com
Amazing Holiday Events in Houston for 2022
The Holidays in Houston are a magical time, and we’ve never needed more Holiday Magic than in 2022! Check out these great events happening and mark your calendar not to miss a single one!. The Mayor’s Holiday Spectacular Dec. 3rd is the biggest holiday event in Houston! An incredible...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Some of the festive, fabulous items we found at the Nutcracker Market
HOUSTON – The city’s biggest holiday shopping event of the year is underway. Tens of thousands of shoppers are expected to descend on NRG Center to spend collective millions on holiday gifts, apparel and décor at the Nutcracker Market. The mind-bogglingly massive four-day shopping extravaganza features hundreds...
realtynewsreport.com
Midway Buys Bayou Apartments
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – A joint venture between Houston-based Midway and Arc Capital Partners has acquired Sabine Street Lofts, a 198-unit apartment community located near downtown Houston on Buffalo Bayou. Located at 150 Sabine Street, Sabine Street Lofts benefits from its accessibility and direct access to...
thewoodlandstx.com
The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend
FRIDAY EVENTS - NOV 11TH:. This community breakfast is open to all Veterans and their families. Join this walk to honor our Veterans service, beginning on The Waterway at Blue Door Coffee at 6 am. * Veterans Day Observance & Dedication. The Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission invites the community...
365thingsinhouston.com
Score your seats now to catch Paramore live on stage at Toyota Center
Make a date to catch rock trio , along with special guests Foals and The Linda Lindas, for a single live concert in the heart of Downtown at Toyota Center when tickets go on sale on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 10am. Originally from Franklin, Tennessee,. features Hayley Williams, Taylor...
Click2Houston.com
Best bets for your Houston weekend: Mind-bogglingly massive holiday markets, dizzyingly dazzling light displays and more
This is the Things to Do newsletter, a preview of local events assembled by the KPRC 2 Digital Team and delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Houston, ready or not, the holiday season is returning in full force. Case in point, a smorgasbord of festive events...
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Newest Steakhouse is a Korean Game Changer in The Heights — Karne Cooks Its Steaks Tableside and is Full of Surprises
Here's a look at some of the dishes being served at the new Karne Korean Steakhouse. (Photo by Jenn Duncan) If your knowledge of Korean cuisine doesn’t extend far past bulgogi and kimchi, you may wish to get schooled on the ingredients used in this centuries-old fare at Houston’s new Korean-inspired steakhouse dubbed Karne Korean Steakhouse, which just opened in The Heights.
luxury-houses.net
This $4.3 Million Remarkable Home in Houston Features Superb Quality Throughout and Beautiful Vistas
11111 Claymore Road Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 11111 Claymore Road, Houston, Texas is an extraordinary home on an amazing 0.95 acre lot with impressive amenities including temperature controlled wine room for 2200+ bottles, well-equipped kitchen, and more. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11111 Claymore Road, please contact Sharon Ballas (Phone: 713-822-3895) at Greenwood King Properties for full support and perfect service.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Find Thanksgiving To Go In Houston for 2022
Ready or not, Thanksgiving 2022 is nearly upon us! Bring on the turkey, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie and, ahem, “spirited” dinner conversation. To help grease the wheels of hospitality, Houston restaurants are offering full spreads to-go, along with à la carte selections for starters, mains, sides, desserts and wines. There are even locations serving free Thanksgiving meals and turkeys. We wish you and yours a happy, healthy, safe and fulfilling holiday!
Inside Takeoff’s celebration of life: Tears, prayers and powerful performances
ATLANTA — Friends, family members, a host of celebrities and thousands of fans gathered at State Farm Arena Friday to say goodbye to Migos rapper Takeoff. The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley Nov. 1 during a private party. No one has yet been arrested in the shooting.
Check Out This Underwater Christmas Adventure At This Texas Resort
As we all know COVID changed so many things for us. So many things were shut down for so long and we missed out on taking trips and doing things we enjoy. The pandemic changed things for many businesses, they were no longer able to operate normally. Moody Gardens in Galveston was one of those places where so much had to change and they had to pause their annual Holiday in The Gardens. After a two-year hiatus, Moody Gardens Holiday in the Gardens is back in full effect with many attractions. Iceland is returning, 4D Christmas movies, Festival of Lights, train rides and so much more!
theleadernews.com
No-H2O bringing unique car washing experience to Houston
Going to a standard car wash, No-H2O CEO Larry Ogden said, lacks that high level of care, personal touch, and convenience that customers really want. And that personal touch and convivence, he said, is exactly what he and the rest of the team at No-H2O are aiming to bring to residents of Greater Heights and surrounding areas, along with a more environmentally friendly way to keep their car looking better for longer after detailing is finished.
papercitymag.com
The Heights Gets a New Tex-Mex Restaurant — Kitchen & Cantina Expands the Goode Footprint
The chicken tortilla soup at Kitchen & Cantinia is made with red chiles and roasted chicken stock, hand-shredded chicken, avocado, cilantro and topped with traditional garnishes. (Photo by Caroline Fontenot) Levi Goode — chef and president of Goode Company Restaurants, the talented progeny of the late founder Jim Goode —...
