I drove electric SUVs from Tesla and Hyundai — and I'd pick the $41,000 Ioniq 5 for its super-fast charging and futuristic looks
The Tesla Model Y has better range and cargo space, but the Hyundai charges faster, is simpler to use, and is $25,000 cheaper.
Carscoops
Up To 800,000 Chinese-Built Cars Could Be Imported To Europe By 2025
As many has 800,000 cars from China could be sold in Europe by 2025, a new study has found, with the vast majority of them being all-electric. A PwC study has revealed that much of the increase in global sales of battery electric vehicles can be attributed to China where some 1.5 million BEVs were sold in the third quarter of this year, a massive 94 per cent increase from the third quarter of 2021. EVs are proving so popular in China that in Q3 2022, approximately 73 per cent of all BEVs sold in analyzed markets were sold in China, a huge jump from just over 50 per cent last year.
China Reveals 536-Horsepower Electric Minivan With 510-Mile Range
If you haven't been paying attention lately, you might not know that buyers in China have access to way more electric vehicle options than we have in the United States. China gets EVs from established brands like Toyota and local creations such as the Avatr 11, which produces 578 horsepower and can go 422 miles on a charge. Chinese automaker Geely, which owns familiar global brands like Lotus, Polestar, and Volvo, just released a new electric MPV called the Zeekr 009, which looks fantastic.
tipranks.com
Ford’s October EV Sales Continue to Climb
Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) reported its October sales figures with its sales in the U.S. down 10% year-over-year to 158,327 units. However, sales of electric vehicles (EVs) jumped 119.8% year-over-year to 6,261 units. Ford’s F-150 Lightning continued to be the U.S.’s best-selling electric truck with sales of 2,436 in...
US News and World Report
How Much is a Used Tesla?
Tesla’s luxury electric cars offer great performance and a lot of topic for discussion. If you’re in the market for a used Tesla, here’s what you need to know. Few automakers have made as many headlines in recent years as Tesla. Put aside the social media shenanigans of the brand’s enigmatic leader, Elon Musk, and the cars themselves are well worth discussing, from their polarizing styling to their impressive performance to their controversial use of partially autonomous driving technology.
5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat
The BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S are just two examples of super sports sedans faster than the fire-breathing Hellcat. The post 5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
INFINITI's Comeback Plan: Here's What To Expect
As sales continue to plummet, Infiniti is in a key moment of its very existence. While the Q50 and Q60 models are good alternatives to the usual suspects in the premium segment, their outdated tech puts them at a disadvantage. Infiniti’s brand crisis certainly isn’t helping as the Japanese automaker has renamed its models more times than we can count since its inception in 1989. But after parent Nissan saw a revival, can we expect the same for its luxury arm? Now, however, it would appear Infiniti has gathered its second wind and wants to give us sport-luxury models like the QX55 coupe SUV. More importantly, car aficionado Kirk Kreifels reported that Infiniti would adopt a version of Nissan’s E-Power. It’s called the I-Power (go figure) and the future of the Japanese luxury brand might very well depend on it.
notebookcheck.net
Premium Mercedes EQE sedan won't compete with the Tesla Model 3/S directly as US pricing of the electric E-class is revealed
Besides the recently unveiled EQE crossover, or what Mercedes calls a "multipurpose variant," it also has an E-class electric sedan with the same name that was announced in 2021 and went on sale for European customers back in the spring. This same luxury Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan will be launched in the US this month and now the storied automaker announced the pricing that eschews direct competition with either the Tesla Model S or the cheaper Model 3.
2024 Audi Q8 e-tron And Q8 Sportback e-tron Debut As The e-tron's Replacement
New tri-motor SQ8 e-tron (496 hp and 718 lb-ft) Larger battery pack provides more than 300 miles of EPA range. Audi has been building dedicated battery electric vehicles (BEVs) for roughly four years - notwithstanding the Audi A3 e-tron that shared a platform with the regular A3. The full BEV lineup started with the basic e-tron, and its name became the basis for all models that came after. But the e-tron has now been facelifted, and with it, Audi has rechristened it the Q8 e-tron, replete with a Q8 e-tron Sportback coupe-SUV sibling.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model Y maintains its place as China’s premium SUV king
Tesla China may have focused on exports in October, but based on data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), the Model Y was still able to take its place as the country’s best-selling premium SUV. Tesla China’s wholesale sales in October were listed at 71,704 units, which was...
GM recalls nearly 340,000 big SUVs over daytime running lights issue
The recall covers certain 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes and Suburbans, as well as some GMC Yukons and Cadillac Escalades.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk explains recent $3.9 billion TSLA stock sale
During an all-hands meeting on Thursday, Tesla CEO and “Chief Twit” Elon Musk reportedly explained the reasons behind his decision to sell $3.9 billion worth TSLA stock recently. According to Musk, his sale of TSLA shares was a way to “save” the social media company. Since...
Autoblog
Tesla may start exporting China-made EVs to U.S. and Canada, sources say
SHANGHAI — Tesla is considering exporting made-in-China electric cars to the United States, two people with knowledge of the planning told Reuters, a reversal that would reflect the automaker's deepening cost advantage at its Shanghai plant and slower demand from Chinese consumers. Tesla has been studying whether parts made...
teslarati.com
Tesla Giga Shanghai’s annual run rate hits 1.05 million vehicles in October: report
Data from China Merchants Bank International (CMBI) has revealed something remarkable about Tesla’s operations in China. According to the firm, Tesla China was able to produce a record 87,706 vehicles in October, effectively pushing Giga Shanghai’s annual run rate to over 1.05 million vehicles. This suggested that Tesla...
teslarati.com
Tesla’s Musk dismisses reports of China-built cars being shipped to North America
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the carmaker would not ship vehicles built in China at the company’s Shanghai plant to North America. This morning, Reuters published a report citing “two people with knowledge of the planning,” indicating Tesla would ship vehicles from China to the United States and Canada to combat slowing demand in China while production rates have increased due to upgrades at the plant. The report indicated Tesla was experiencing slower demand in China for its vehicles, where they are the most cost-advantageous.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk ponders “high-yield” savings feature for Twitter creators
Elon Musk appears to be going back to his roots, with the Tesla CEO stating during a livestreamed meeting hosted on Twitter Spaces that the social media platform might start offering a high-yield money market account for creators. The funds could be from money earned from paywalled content. Speculations are...
teslarati.com
EVgo launches Tesla Plus Promo with an added bonus for CCS Adapter users
EVgo Inc. launched a new promotional charging plan exclusively for Tesla owners, called the “Tesla Plus Promo,” allowing drivers to utilize any fast chargers in the company’s network. There is an added bonus for drivers with the CCS Combo 1 Adapter. All Tesla drivers automatically qualify for...
teslarati.com
Tesla exec Afshar now at SpaceX: report
Tesla executive Omead Afshar has been named vice president of Starship production at SpaceX, Bloomberg reported. Previously, Afshar led operations at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Texas, which opened in April with a Cyber Rodeo grand opening celebration. He also oversaw the construction and production of Giga Texas. Two people familiar...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk vows to ban deception on Twitter after launching $8 verification
Elon Musk said Twitter would remove any accounts involved in deception “at least temporarily” after the company launched its $8 per month verification program on Wednesday following the conclusion of Tuesday’s Senate and Gubernatorial elections. In a Spaces presentation labeled “Elon Q&A: Advertising and the Future” on...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk’s Twitter submits paperwork to enter the payments business
Elon Musk may seem fully preoccupied with Twitter Blue and its infamous checkmark system for now, but behind the scenes, the social media company seems to be laying the foundation for something more ambitious. As noted in recent reports, Twitter filed registration paperwork last week to pave the way for the company to process payments.
