Kingsport Times-News
Russia claims all troops gone from city in southern Ukraine
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday that it finished pulling out its troops from the western bank of the river that divide's Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, including the only provincial capital that Moscow had captured since invading the neighboring country. In a statement carried...
Zelenskiy says Russians destroyed Kherson's critical infrastructure
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russian forces destroyed the critical infrastructure in the southern city of Kherson before fleeing, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday, adding that local authorities were starting to stabilise the city.
Biden off to climate talks, 1st leg of around-the-world trip
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to a global climate meeting with a giant domestic investment in tow — and he's likely to face questions about how far the U.S. will go to pull other large greenhouse gas emitters along. His attendance Friday at the U.N....
Iran indicts 11 over Basij agent's death, basketball team skips anthem
DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Iran's hardline judiciary has indicted 11 people over the killing of a Basij security force member during unrest, state media reported on Saturday, as authorities sought to quell nine weeks of protests.
