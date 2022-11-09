ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kingsport Times-News

Russia claims all troops gone from city in southern Ukraine

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday that it finished pulling out its troops from the western bank of the river that divide's Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, including the only provincial capital that Moscow had captured since invading the neighboring country. In a statement carried...
Biden off to climate talks, 1st leg of around-the-world trip

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to a global climate meeting with a giant domestic investment in tow — and he's likely to face questions about how far the U.S. will go to pull other large greenhouse gas emitters along. His attendance Friday at the U.N....
