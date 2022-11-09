ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

imagoogler2
3d ago

I agree. 36 points is a whole helluva lot of difference! At least 5 scores! Herbskreet needs to put a sock in it and find something else to do, because he sucks at being an analyst

Rowland Thomas
3d ago

That won't happen as long as Tennessee doesn't lose another game. Either Ohio State or Michigan one will be gone because they'll get beat by the other and then Tennessee will move up. There's no way Oregon jumps Tennessee and I don't care what Kirk thinks they're not putting Oregon in front of a 1 loss SEC team that's faced a tougher schedule.

Gayle Rogers
3d ago

So what else is new? The Vols are hated by ESPN " Experts", and will be jumped by TCU.We will fight to win our last 3 games THEN see what they say , and Michigan can beat Ohio State, and we will be back in. Whatever

The Spun

Look: Nick Saban's Daughter Has Warning For Alabama Fans

Alabama's recent loss to LSU has sparked a handful of conversations about whether Nick Saban's dominant run in Tuscaloosa is over. As they always do, the Crimson Tide entered this year with "championship or bust" expectations. They didn't expect to already have two losses before December. With so much negativity...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Has Message For Michigan

As things currently stand, Ohio State and Michigan are on a collision course for the season's biggest game. The Big Ten foes are both 9-0 and firmly in the College Football Playoff picture. If they stay unbeaten, the winner of Nov. 26's matchup could garner the nation's No. 1 ranking.
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Slammed For Posting Racy Photos + Making Millions

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is the highest-earning athlete in women's college sports, bringing in $2 Million per year. She has massive followings on Instagram, TikTok, and other social media platforms. Her endorsement deals include brands like EA Games, GrubHub, American Eagle, and TooFaced cosmetics. This was all made possible by a rule change last year that allowed college athletes to make money off their names and images. There's been a lot of debate around the change, but it's opened up huge opportunities for athletes whose sports don't lead to post-college riches in the NFL, MLB, NBA, etc.
BATON ROUGE, LA
DawgsDaily

Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In

As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games.  These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Nick Saban's Comment On Alabama's Kicker Is Going Viral

Will Reichard has brushed off a brief rough path to get back into Nick Saban's good graces. The Alabama kicker missed four field goals during a three-game window from Weeks 5 to 7. However, the senior made all seven of his tries against Mississippi State and LSU. Per Charlie Potter...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Jay Bilas Reveals His All-America First-Team Predictions

College basketball analyst Jay Bilas has revealed his predictions for this year's All-America First-Team. His list is completely compromised of returning seniors. Each of these players are coming off outstanding seasons in 2021-22. Jaquez Jr. averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this past season. Bacot averaged...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game

Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

2023 Running Back Javin Simpkins Announces De-Commitment

Miami (Fla.) Norland senior running back Javin Simpkins is back on the market. Simpkins, who had been committed to Georgia Tech, announced this afternoon that he has reopened his recruitment. The three-star prospect holds nearly two dozen scholarship offers. "After a long conversation with my family, I have decided to...
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

Jeff Cook's Death Sparks Tributes From Alabama Fans

Country music fans are in mourning Tuesday following the death of Jeff Cook, one-third of the band Alabama. Cook was a founding member of the band, alongside his cousins, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry. Cook died on Monday at 73, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. The guitarist lived...
DESTIN, FL
NBC4 Columbus

High school football regional semifinal scores and highlights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The third week of high school playoffs in Ohio mark the halfway point of the postseason. Four games separate several local teams from the ultimate goal — winning a state championship. Below are the regional semifinal games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. Pickerington Central […]
COLUMBUS, OH

