imagoogler2
3d ago
I agree. 36 points is a whole helluva lot of difference! At least 5 scores! Herbskreet needs to put a sock in it and find something else to do, because he sucks at being an analyst
11
Rowland Thomas
3d ago
That won't happen as long as Tennessee doesn't lose another game. Either Ohio State or Michigan one will be gone because they'll get beat by the other and then Tennessee will move up. There's no way Oregon jumps Tennessee and I don't care what Kirk thinks they're not putting Oregon in front of a 1 loss SEC team that's faced a tougher schedule.
9
Gayle Rogers
3d ago
So what else is new? The Vols are hated by ESPN " Experts", and will be jumped by TCU.We will fight to win our last 3 games THEN see what they say , and Michigan can beat Ohio State, and we will be back in. Whatever
6
Look: Nick Saban's Daughter Has Warning For Alabama Fans
Alabama's recent loss to LSU has sparked a handful of conversations about whether Nick Saban's dominant run in Tuscaloosa is over. As they always do, the Crimson Tide entered this year with "championship or bust" expectations. They didn't expect to already have two losses before December. With so much negativity...
Desmond Howard Has 1 Team On "Upset Alert" This Weekend
ESPN's Desmond Howard is officially putting one of the top four teams in the country on upset alert. On Friday's episode of "Get Up," Howard said No. 4 TCU will face a tough challenge this weekend against No. 18 Texas. Howard pointed out that TCU has played from behind in...
Greg McElroy discusses how Alabama should strongly consider bringing back Jeremy Pruitt
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy joined “The Paul Finebaum Show” and discussed the Crimson Tide’s 2022 season. Alabama has suffered two losses to Tennessee and LSU, while winning two one-possession games versus Texas and Texas A&M. McElroy mentioned he would consider having former Tennessee head coach Jeremy...
SEC Round-Up: Auburn Players Now Required to Attend Class with Harsin Gone
Saban wants Bama ready for cursable moments, WWE recruits Arkansas, Kiffin won't step in bear traps, basketball tips off, Heisman House headed to Ole Miss, tons of signings, de-commits, plus more
Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Has Message For Michigan
As things currently stand, Ohio State and Michigan are on a collision course for the season's biggest game. The Big Ten foes are both 9-0 and firmly in the College Football Playoff picture. If they stay unbeaten, the winner of Nov. 26's matchup could garner the nation's No. 1 ranking.
LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Slammed For Posting Racy Photos + Making Millions
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is the highest-earning athlete in women's college sports, bringing in $2 Million per year. She has massive followings on Instagram, TikTok, and other social media platforms. Her endorsement deals include brands like EA Games, GrubHub, American Eagle, and TooFaced cosmetics. This was all made possible by a rule change last year that allowed college athletes to make money off their names and images. There's been a lot of debate around the change, but it's opened up huge opportunities for athletes whose sports don't lead to post-college riches in the NFL, MLB, NBA, etc.
Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In
As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games. These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
Nick Saban's Comment On Alabama's Kicker Is Going Viral
Will Reichard has brushed off a brief rough path to get back into Nick Saban's good graces. The Alabama kicker missed four field goals during a three-game window from Weeks 5 to 7. However, the senior made all seven of his tries against Mississippi State and LSU. Per Charlie Potter...
Alabama vs. Ole Miss preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?
A pair of second- and third-place teams in the SEC West square off in Oxford this weekend as Alabama visits Ole Miss in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. It's an unusual spot for the Crimson Tide to be in, losing multiple games before the Iron Bowl for the first time since 2010, at 7-2 ...
Jay Bilas Reveals His All-America First-Team Predictions
College basketball analyst Jay Bilas has revealed his predictions for this year's All-America First-Team. His list is completely compromised of returning seniors. Each of these players are coming off outstanding seasons in 2021-22. Jaquez Jr. averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this past season. Bacot averaged...
Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game
Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
Ole Miss Defensive End Jared Ivey Has Message For Alabama
Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey spoke with the media about the Rebels' upcoming game versus the Alabama Crimson Tide.
2023 Running Back Javin Simpkins Announces De-Commitment
Miami (Fla.) Norland senior running back Javin Simpkins is back on the market. Simpkins, who had been committed to Georgia Tech, announced this afternoon that he has reopened his recruitment. The three-star prospect holds nearly two dozen scholarship offers. "After a long conversation with my family, I have decided to...
Scott Frost Named 'Primary Candidate' For College Football Job
It hasn't taken very long for Scott Frost to become a popular coaching candidate once again. This past weekend, USF fired head coach Jeff Scott. He had an underwhelming 4-26 record with the Bulls. Ever since Scott was relieved of his duties, Jon Gruden has been mentioned as a potential...
No. 7 Quarterback Recruit Flips Commitment From Miami To SEC Program
Jaden Rashada, a four-star quarterback from the 2023 class, was originally set to play for Miami. On Thursday night, he officially flipped his commitment to Florida. In a statement he released on social media, Rashada said he has always dreamed of playing in the SEC. "Over the past few months,...
National recruiting analyst says "the smoke is real" between Michigan State, 5-star QB Dante Moore
With about six weeks between now and the first National Signing Day for the 2023 college football recruiting class, no player is more coveted for Mel Tucker and Michigan State than five-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King quarterback Dante Moore. While Moore has been committed to Oregon since early July,...
Jeff Cook's Death Sparks Tributes From Alabama Fans
Country music fans are in mourning Tuesday following the death of Jeff Cook, one-third of the band Alabama. Cook was a founding member of the band, alongside his cousins, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry. Cook died on Monday at 73, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. The guitarist lived...
Joel Klatt Thinks Significant College Football Upset Could Happen This Weekend
There have been some incredible upsets in college football through these first two thirds of the season, with one of the biggest coming just five days ago as LSU took down Alabama. But FOX's Joel Klatt believes another big one could be coming this weekend. During Thursday's edition of The...
College Basketball World Stunned By Upset Loss On Wednesday
The Kenny Payne era for the Louisville men's basketball team has begun with an upset loss to Bellarmine. On Wednesday night, Bellarmine showed up to the KFC Yum! Center and defeated Louisville by a final score of 67-66. Bellarmine is currently in its third season as a Division I program....
High school football regional semifinal scores and highlights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The third week of high school playoffs in Ohio mark the halfway point of the postseason. Four games separate several local teams from the ultimate goal — winning a state championship. Below are the regional semifinal games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. Pickerington Central […]
