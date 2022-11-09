Target Hospitality: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $19 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $159.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $158.2 million.

Target Hospitality expects full-year revenue in the range of $495 million to $500 million.

