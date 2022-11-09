ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest Carlos Correa rumors could be bad news for Dodgers

Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has officially entered free agency, but the Los Angeles Dodgers may stray away from him. Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa may have dug himself into a hole for his association with the 2017 Houston Astros, putting some strains on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ pursuit of him.
Justin Verlander reveals Yankees are free agency dinosaurs

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has chosen free agency with many options ahead of him, but he revealed the New York Yankees aren’t up to par. Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has many tough choices to make amidst his free agency, but the New York Yankees, despite being the wealthiest team in MLB, don’t seem to be top contenders.
Braves bring former first-round pick back to Atlanta in trade

The Atlanta Braves made a move to acquire left-handed pitcher Kolby Allard in exchange for Jake Odorizzi. The World Series ended this past Saturday, and Hot Stove season is getting into full effect. The general manager meetings are taking place in Las Vegas, where teams are meeting with one another, in addition to free agents.
Chicago Bears make roster move at linebacker

The Chicago Bears made a move to bring a linebacker back this season. The Chicago Bears lost a huge part of the defense last week when they traded away All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. The move allowed the Bears more freedom at the trade deadline, which they used to help the offense. The Bears’ defense looked terrible without Smith against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. It appears the Bears will have a little more help on the defense shortly.
There’s a move that Bears GM Ryan Poles needs to make this week

There’s a no-brainer move that Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles needs to make. The Los Angeles Chargers released defensive tackle Jerry Tillery this week. Tillery was a first-round selection (No. 28 overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. According to Pro Football Focus, the Chargers tried to trade Tillery...
