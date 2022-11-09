Capri Holdings: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $224 million.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of $1.63. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to $1.79 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The luxury retailer posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.4 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Capri Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $1.53 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $6.85 per share, with revenue expected to be $5.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPRI