Winter weather potential increasing for High Plains region
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The chance for light winter precipitation on Monday is on the rise for the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles along with eastern New Mexico. Models are still a bit uncertain on the amount and the exact precipitation type that we could see but ensemble guidance is gathering confidence in at least a chance of what will be a mixed bag of precipitation to start then eventually turning to snow.
Winter Weather Preparedness Day in Nebraska
Thursday is Winter Weather Awareness Day in Nebraska, urging people to prepare for the colder months of the year. If a huge storm were to hit, Nebraska Emergency Management officials said you should have a plan to survive up to 72 hours without outside assistance. It's also important to make an emergency family plan.
Winter Weather Awareness: Knowing the signs and being prepared
Thursday, November 10th, marks Winter Weather Awareness Day in both Nebraska and Iowa this year. There are many things you can do to make sure you and yours are safe this upcoming season. Above all, it is important to make sure to stay tuned to weather forecasts. Snow events can usually be tracked several days in advance, but it can be important to know the differences between all the advisory/watch/warning messages being sent your way.
Today is Winter Weather Awareness Day in Iowa
DES MOINES — This is Winter Weather Awareness Day as Iowans are encouraged to start planning for the cold weather that’s coming and brush up on terminology we’ll hear in forecasts for the next several months. National Weather Service meteorologist Chad Hahn says some Iowa communities have...
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
Big shift to cold weather coming in hours as temps drop from 60s to 20s
(Radio Iowa/KJAN) -Iowa is undergoing a major weather change. National Weather Service meteorologist Craig Cogil says a cold front will move across the state over the next several hours, taking us from high temperatures mostly in the 60s today (Thursday) to highs only in the 20s and 30s tomorrow. Here in Atlantic, we were in the mid-60’s through 8-a.m., but then the drop-off began, and we were at 57 by 9-a.m. Soon after, the temperature took a nose dive into the mid-40’s.
Nebraska Department of Transportation gives driving tips for deer season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — In Nebraska, daylight saving time brings more than just a time change. It brings deer in the middle of mating season closer to city roads and highways. The deer, which are looking for food post farmers’ harvest, begin to cross the pavement at increasing rates...
The Blitz: Week 12 High School Football Scores
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Week 12 of the High School football season is ready to kickoff on Thursday with opening round playoff football in Texas. Bi-district play starts with 13 games on the Thursday schedule as teams look to stay alive and advance to the area round of play.
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Iowa
Iowa is known as a pretty safe, and friendly state, but that doesn't mean there aren't some rougher areas than others. A recent study looked at dangerous areas in Iowa. Today we will be looking at the 8 most dangerous cities in the state of Iowa. How They Got The...
Firearm deer season gets underway in Nebraska this weekend
(Lincoln, NE) -- Firearm deer season gets underway this weekend and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is reminding hunters of a few things. Game and Parks says deer hunters are reminded to locate their nearest in-person check stations prior to hunting during the nine-day firearm season this year. The commission says all deer harvested during the Nov. 12-20 season must be accompanied by the hunter and taken to a check station no later than 1 p.m. on the day following the close of the season. Check stations change from year to year, so hunters are urged to find their locations before they hunt. A list may be found on the 2022 deer regulations sheet, which, along with maps and information, is available here. An interactive map of check stations can be found here.
Navy Vet Walking Nebraska Passes Through Lincoln
In an extraordinary accomplishment, US Navy veteran Jason Hanner will complete his walk across the state of Nebraska on Sunday, Nov. 20. Once over the Missouri River on the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, Hanner will have finished a walk that began on Sept. 23 by the Wyoming border. Before that...
‘Crazy strong wind’ in Nebraska rips siding, removes roof & rolls dumpsters into roads
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol says powerful wind punished the Panhandle on Monday. The city of Chadron suffered extensive damage that removed part of the fire department’s roof, which officials shared video of. We’re also told the wind tore down fences, ripped off siding and rolled...
Company accused of child labor violations in Nebraska, Minnesota
(Grand Island, NE) -- A food safety and food plant sanitation company is accused of violating child labor laws in Nebraska and Minnesota. Packers Sanitation Services is a cleaning and sanitation company that provides contract work at slaughtering and meat packing establishments throughout the United States. The U.S. Department of Labor says the company is accused of violations at plants in Grand Island, Nebraska, Worthington, Minnesota and Marshall, Minnesota. The Department of Labor alleges that Packers Sanitation Services employed at least 31 minors to work in dangerous conditions in those locations.
NEBRASKA FIREARM DEER HUNTING SEASON OPENS
THE FIREARM DEER HUNTING SEASON IN NEBRASKA OPENS SATURDAY. GREG WAGNER WITH NEBRASKA GAME & PARKS SAYS CONDITIONS ARE IMPROVING FOR THE START:. WAGNER SAYS THEY’RE SEEING A FAIR NUMBER OF DEER ROAMING THE STATE;. DEERNEB2 OC………..ALONG RIVERS. :14. HE SAYS THERE ARE A NUMBER OF...
Oklahoma senator pushing forward with legislation to make Daylight Saving Time year-round
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One Oklahoma lawmaker is continuing efforts to make Daylight Saving Time the official time in the state year-round. Every year, as November rolls around, we move our clocks backward an hour to end Daylight Saving Time, moving us into Standard Time. Next spring, we'll move them forward again when the government puts DST back in place. It's a practice Americans have been doing for over 100 years, but recently, there's been a push to lock the clocks on DST.
Two in custody after separate pursuits in Nebraska, the patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people on Tuesday after brief pursuits in separate areas of the state. Around 3:20 p.m., the patrol was notified of a Pontiac Grand Am driving recklessly on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. A trooper found the vehicle moments...
Nebraska foster children advocate Carol Stitt dies at 68
Neb. — Nebraska lost a tireless advocate for foster children on Wednesday. Carol Stitt passed away at the age of 68 — she'd been battling Parkinson's disease for several years. Stitt was the first executive director of the Foster Care Review Board in 1982. She helped write...
Nebraska’s minimum wage increase not likely to impact Council Bluffs workers, official says
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - With Nebraska voters’ support and passage of raising the minimum wage, a question remains of how communities that border the state will be impacted. In January, Nebraska’s minimum wage will jump from $9 to $10.50 and will increase by $1.50 every year until 2026....
Election 2022: Nebraska minimum wage going up, Council Bluffs not worried
New details tonight about a double shooting near a downtown Omaha parking garage Wednesday morning. Today is national signing day. High school athletes officially accept college offers Wednesday. NFL insider shares his mental health journey in Omaha. Updated: 13 hours ago. An NFL insider sharing his mental health journey with...
