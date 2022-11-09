Steel Connect: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) _ Steel Connect, Inc (STCN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Smyrna, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 4 cents per share.

The supply chain business process management services company posted revenue of $53 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $11 million, or 22 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $203.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STCN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STCN