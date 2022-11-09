Read full article on original website
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Woodland Lights opening for 30th year, to include new preview event
"Woodland Lights has grown bigger and brighter over the years, continually adding new experiences to delight our visitors," Washington Township Trustee President, Sharon Lowry, said
dayton.com
Rike’s Department Store: The history of a Dayton legend that traces back to 1853
Rike’s Department Store was a downtown Dayton staple for decades. Here are some things to know about its history. The Rike-Kumler company was established in downtown Dayton in 1853. David L. Rike and his associates started modestly near Third Street on Main. The business began when the firm of...
dayton.com
Before Jonathan Winters was a star, he was terrorizing teachers in Springfield
Throughout a 56-year career that included countless appearances on late-night TV, a starring role among the all-stars of “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” and close to a dozen Grammy-nominated comedy albums, Springfield-raised comedy great Jonathan Winters has remained someone whom the Dayton region can be proud to call its own.
dayton.com
Centerville grad’s Halloween-inspired wedding surprises guests
Guests expecting a fun night out at Nathan Hall and Kristen Hallen’s Halloween party Oct. 29 in Chicago got a shock when the couple decided to get married at the same time. According to Newsweek, guest Madeline Horwath particularly went viral after sharing her outfit on Reddit. Her look was inspired by Lisa Simpson of the animated TV comedy “The Simpsons.”
Veterans Day deals and freebies in the Miami Valley
If you or someone you know is a veteran and are looking for food discounts for the federal holiday, 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of discounts and freebies for your service.
Kettering woman celebrates 100th birthday
When asked her secret for such a long life, Audrey said, "You have good times and bad times, and you just learn to get through them."
dayton.com
Miami Valley Gaming renovating space for sports betting
Racino in Warren County expects to have betting windows, kiosks, more TVs in place sometime in January. The racino in Warren County is renovating space where it will offer sports betting when it becomes legal next year. Miami Valley Gaming President and General Manager Craig Robinson said work has started...
dayton.com
Americana artist Amber Hargett builds career while fostering community
Amber Hargett is one busy lady. She’s wrapping up her sophomore album, raising her daughter, working to pay the bills and performing solo and with her band, the Who’s Who. The hometown Americana artist also organizes showcases for other local female musicians while finding time to collaborate on projects.
dayton247now.com
Decade-long deli project dubbed 'All the Best – Dayton’s Deli' in the works
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A decade-long, nationally-inspired effort to bring a New York-style deli to Dayton will result in the adaptive reuse of a former religious institution. A former Masonic Temple building in Washington Township will be repurposed into a delicatessen, noted by project designer The Idea...
Dayton brings holiday tree to Courthouse Square
Dayton is celebrating early with the delivery of the holiday Festival tree to Courthouse Square. According to a release, this year marks the 50th anniversary of this tradition.
Amy E. Brownlee Unlocks The Hidden History of Cincinnati
“Lost Treasures of Cincinnati” is the ultimate guidebook to discovering the Queen City’s intriguing past. The post Amy E. Brownlee Unlocks The Hidden History of Cincinnati appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WDTN
Turkey Hand Pies for Thanksgiving with Afromeals
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – As the fall season ensues and the Thanksgiving season approaches, these hand pies are a great alternative to the traditional turkey meal! Gabi Odebode from AfroMeals LLC shares her Turkey Hand Pies!
dayton.com
New Dayton pizza shop to open next week with free slices for first customers
The Wizard of Za, a pizza shop with Sicilian-style pies, pizza by the slice and more, is opening Tuesday, Nov. 15 on Brown Street in the former space of Zombie Dogz. According to a press release from Paceline Restaurant Partners, the first 100 people to visit the shop on opening day will receive a free slice of pizza.
Campfire spreads to Tipp City woods; 3 acres burned
According to a release by Tipp City Fire and EMS, a person started a campfire near the Great Miami River on Thursday, Nov. 10. Due to how dry the area was, the fire spread to the nearby wooded area.
Veterans Day: List of discounts, freebies around central Ohio for service members
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The following offers are available Thursday unless otherwise noted and require a military ID / Proof of Service. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free mean from a select menu and a Dr. Pepper. Bob Evans: Free meal off special menu of 10 homestyle favorites to veterans and...
dayton.com
Veterans Day events to honor those who served
Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the United States observed annually on Nov. 11 for honoring military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Here’s a list of Veterans Day events happening this week in the Dayton area. The eighth annual Veterans Day Open House will be held...
dayton.com
Storyteller Paul Strickland will bring hilarious tall tales to Fitton Center stage
HAMILTON — Award-winning humorist, storyteller and musician Paul Strickland will bring a collection of stories and songs to the stage at the Fitton Center on Saturday evening. “This is something that’s brand-new to the Fitton Center with “90 Lies an Hour,” and it’s going to be a great deal...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati is home to the oldest candy cane company in the country
A sweet sense of pride, joy and nearly 150 years of family tradition is what you’ll find at Doscher’s Candy Company in their Newtown location. The company is known for its candy canes and French Chew. “A lot of people don't realize that French Chew is made right...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Buffets In All Of Columbus
Buffets aren’t just for your great Aunt Ruth anymore, they’re the preferred dining method of the proletariat. Aw, the buffet, that age-old tradition of lust and gluttony. Deriving from the French word meaning bloated walrus song (it is, look it up), buffets have helped many Americans put up with their insane relatives during family outings. Is cousin Gus going on his usual diatribe about Q-Anon and chemtrail exposure? Now’s a good time to reload on the mashed potatoes.
