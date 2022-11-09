Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
When weaving is more than a craft
Dakota Mace describes herself as an interdisciplinary artist, but it’s clear weaving holds a special place for her. On Nov. 12 she will be conducting a workshop at the Arts + Literature Laboratory in Madison to teach several types of traditional weaving techniques. “We originally structured the workshop for...
Madison voter turnout takeaways
Madison voters reinforced stereotypes at the polls Tuesday, voting in large numbers and overwhelmingly for Democratic candidates. Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul, Secretary of State Doug La Follette and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, running for U.S. Senate, all won every ward in the city and collected over 85 percent of the citywide vote.
Longtime entrepreneur and former Ald. Mark Clear joins Isthmus
Mark Clear has joined Isthmus Community Media as its development director. Clear is a longtime Madison entrepreneur and business and political leader. He served 11 years on the Madison Common Council, including three years in leadership roles. Mark is a board member of Destination Madison and the Overture Center, and previously served on the board of the Rotary Club of Madison and Accelerate Madison.
What to do in Madison this weekend: Homiefest II, ‘Memento Mori’ and more Isthmus Picks
Elly Griffiths, Thursday, Nov. 10, Crowdcast, noon: Mystery to Me goes back to its roots with mysteries with this Crowdcast discussion between local journalist Doug Moe and Elly Griffiths. Her new novel, Bleeding Heart Yard, concerns murder at a school reunion (actual, not just wished-for), with a cast of friends who also killed someone back in the day. Register here. (Note: The time for this event has been corrected from Monday's post.)
Cafe Coda celebrates five years with five days of world-class jazz
A fifth anniversary is not something most people would celebrate with five days of world-class jazz performances. But Hanah Jon Taylor is not most people. As Madison’s preeminent jazz sax and flute player, Taylor has performed with such artists as Miles Davis, Richie Havens and Nina Simone. He is also owner/operator of Café Coda, the only club in the city devoted to jazz performances. It’s an environment Taylor feels best suits the music. Café Coda is Taylor’s baby and he is honoring its fifth anniversary with CodaFest, a blow-out that brings together many strains of jazz under one roof, from Nov. 16-20.
