A fifth anniversary is not something most people would celebrate with five days of world-class jazz performances. But Hanah Jon Taylor is not most people. As Madison’s preeminent jazz sax and flute player, Taylor has performed with such artists as Miles Davis, Richie Havens and Nina Simone. He is also owner/operator of Café Coda, the only club in the city devoted to jazz performances. It’s an environment Taylor feels best suits the music. Café Coda is Taylor’s baby and he is honoring its fifth anniversary with CodaFest, a blow-out that brings together many strains of jazz under one roof, from Nov. 16-20.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO