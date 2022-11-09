Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
SJ-182 Crash Highlights Throttle Failure and Crew Error
A malfunctioning automated engine throttle system that pilots failed to adequately monitor was highlighted as a primary cause of the January 2021 crash of Sriwijaya Air’s Flight SJ-182, according to a final report published on Thursday by Indonesia’s KNKT air accident investigation agency. All 62 people on board the Boeing 737-500 were killed when the airliner crashed into the Java Sea within five minutes of taking off from Jakarta.
monitordaily.com
Alaska Air Cargo Chooses Boeing to Convert 2 Passenger Aircraft to Freighters
Alaska Air Cargo selected Boeing to provide the conversion work for two 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters (BCF) to add to its dedicated freighter fleet serving the state of Alaska. The conversion work will be done at Cooperativa Autogestionaria de Servicios Aeroindustriales in Costa Rica. The two 737-800BCF aircraft will increase the Alaska Air Cargo freighter fleet from three to five aircraft that are dedicated to serving the state of Alaska.
aircargonews.net
Freighters’ place in air cargo ‘cemented’ by Covid
The last few years have “cemented once and for all” that the global freighter fleet will represent more than 50% of the total cargo market in the long term. Speaking at TIACA’s Air Cargo Forum event in Miami, Boeing vice president commercial marketing Darren Hulst explained that historically the freighter fleet had represented between 50% and 60% of total cargo capacity, but some industry pundits had expected this percentage to drop as bellyhold operations grabbed market share.
Aviation International News
China Approves Embraer's E190 Airliner At Zhuhai Airshow
The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) on Thursday issued a type certificate for Embraer’s E190-E2 twinjet. The announcement made during the Zhuhai Airshow was the second approval this week for a Western-made airliner after the country’s air safety agency gave a green light to the ATR42-600 twin turboprop on November 8.
I went inside the secret room where flight attendants sleep on Qatar's Boeing 777 and was shocked at how big it was
The huge space was hidden in the back of the plane and had single beds lined across the fuselage, complete with privacy curtains and plush linens.
American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem
Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. While frequent flyer status or a class beyond economy will get rid of...
NASDAQ
Why You Should Buy the Dip on Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) reported a solid performance in the third quarter, bolstered by record summer travel demand and improving business travel trends. Despite fears of a recession, demand for travel has shown no signs of slowing. With a strong holiday travel season anticipated, let's take a closer look at...
Thrillist
This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe
New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
aircargoweek.com
Silk Way West Airlines invests in new B777-8Fs
Silk Way West Airlines shows no sign of slowing down its impressive record of growth, having secured a deal to offer even more cargo capacity in the future. The Azerbaijani cargo carrier signed an order with Boeing for two state-of-the-art 777-8 freighters with. options for two additional aircraft, the two...
CNBC
Pilot contract negotiations with airlines turn sour
Pilots and other airline workers are asking for higher pay in new labor deals. Some recent attempts at deals by the largest U.S. carriers have fallen flat. Airlines are under pressure to combat a pilot shortage while keeping a lid on costs. U.S. airlines are profitable again, and their pilots...
Philippine airport partially reopens despite stuck plane
Philippine authorities allowed a major airport to partially reopen to international and domestic flights Tuesday despite the damaged Korean Air plane stuck in the grass near the runway after a near-tragic accident over the weekend.The airport on Mactan island in Cebu province, the country’s second-busiest, is reopening from sunrise to sunset to help ease the large numbers of canceled commercial flights and stranded passengers due to the Korean Air mishap Sunday night.The Airbus A330 flying from Incheon, South Korea, carrying 173 people, attempted to land twice before overrunning the runway on the third attempt in rainy weather, Korean Air...
BBC
Heathrow Airport says no passenger limits over Christmas
Heathrow Airport has stated it will not re-introduce a cap on passenger numbers around Christmas. The UK's biggest airport said it was preparing for the biggest festive travel season in three years. Heathrow also predicted staffing would be back to pre-pandemic levels before the summer holidays. It added that it...
Aviation International News
Mena Technics, NextGen Aviation Launch MRO in Bahrain
Mena Technics, in partnership with U.S.-based Aviance Global, established an MRO in Bahrain for both commercial and private jets, the services provider announced today. The center is a collaboration with Aviance subsidiary NextGen Aviation Services (formerly known as Pulsar Aviation Services) and will offer EASA Part 145 maintenance in the region. Plans call to expand these services to Saudi Arabia in the near future.
Passengers stranded as Kenya Airways' pilots strike
NAIROBI (Reuters) -More than two dozen flights were cancelled and thousands of passengers stranded as pilots at Kenya Airways PLC, one of Africa’s biggest carriers, began a strike on Saturday, despite the government urging them to call it off.
Aviation International News
Heavy, Super-mid Bizjets Lead Air Charter Rate Increase
Hourly, on-demand charter rates eased for flights on turboprops and light and midsize jets while they rose for super-midsize and heavy jets last month, according to private aviation charter marketplace JetASAP. Based on 1,965 hourly rate quotes through JetASAP’s app, rates on turboprops dropped 10 percent month-over-month in October, to...
dronedj.com
Skyports-Groupe ADP air taxi vertiport opens for Paris trial phase
A group of companies that includes Volocopter, Skyports, and airport operator Groupe ADP have inaugurated what they say is Europe’s first fully integrated vertiport, created for testing all aspects of air taxi operation expected to be introduced during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. The testbed facility was opened Thursday...
Aviation International News
European Protestors Block Business Aviation Airports
Business aviation operations faced disruptive protests by environmental campaigners in multiple locations across Europe this week, with facilities in the UK, Italy, Germany, and the Netherlands targeted. Groups including Extinction Rebellion, Scientist Rebellion, and Last Generation targeted private terminals and FBOs in a coordinated protest to coincide with the start of the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt. The groups are demanding a complete ban on private jets and high taxes on airline frequent flyers.
Heathrow Airport dismisses Christmas capacity cap fears
Heathrow Airport will not limit the number of passengers who can use it this festive season as it gears up for its “biggest Christmas in three years,” airport chiefs have said.The west London airport dealt with 5.9 million passengers in October, which is 84% of 2019 levels, and a total of 50 million passengers so far this year, which is 74% of 2019 levels.Heathrow said it will not need to impose a capacity cap to limit passenger numbers as it has worked with airlines and ground handlers ahead of the Christmas peak and has a good plan in place.Heathrow chief...
mrobusinesstoday.com
Royal Jordanian chooses Pratt & Whitney GTF Engines for fleet of 30 commercial Aircraft
Royal Jordanian Airlines has selected Pratt & Whitney GTF engines for up to 20 new Airbus A320neo and A321neo and will introduce up to 10 GTF-powered Embraer E-Jets. Royal Jordanian Airlines (“Royal Jordanian”), the flag carrier airline of Jordan has announced that the airline has selected up to 30 of the latest-generation, single-aisle aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines. The latest aircraft will replace the airline’s entire fleet of narrow-body and regional jets over the coming 3-5 years. Specifically, the airline has selected Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to power up to 20 new Airbus A320neo family aircraft, including A320neo and A321neo models.
cntraveler.com
Inside Istanbul Airport, The “Best International Airport” As Chosen By CNT Readers
It’s easy to fall for the soaring Ottoman-esque pillars and the hypnotizing Iznik tiles. One could possibly even mistake these grandiose features for those in a room tucked away in Topkapi Palace or the Grand Bazaar. But this isn’t one of Turkey’s ancient historic landmarks—it’s the new and futuristic Istanbul Airport. Hosting 90 million visitors a year—eight times that of the Hagia Sophia—the airport has become an attraction and icon in its own right.
