Heathrow Airport will not limit the number of passengers who can use it this festive season as it gears up for its “biggest Christmas in three years,” airport chiefs have said.The west London airport dealt with 5.9 million passengers in October, which is 84% of 2019 levels, and a total of 50 million passengers so far this year, which is 74% of 2019 levels.Heathrow said it will not need to impose a capacity cap to limit passenger numbers as it has worked with airlines and ground handlers ahead of the Christmas peak and has a good plan in place.Heathrow chief...

1 DAY AGO