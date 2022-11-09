LA CROSSE (WKBT) — It was one of the most expensive referendums on the November ballot. La Crosse voters rejected the nearly $195 million school referendum. La Crosse voters headed to the polls to deliver a blow to the School District of La Crosse. “It was great to see in numbers what we had been hearing,” said Vote No group...

