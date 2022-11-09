Read full article on original website
Related
wiproud.com
La Crosse School District referendum results
LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Voters in the Coulee Region considered a number of school district referendums Tuesday night. In La Crosse, a 194.7 million dollar referendum has been turned down. The money from the referendum would have gone towards the purchase of the Trane Technologies site on the...
wizmnews.com
La Crosse school leaders working on next move to deal with falling enrollment and old buildings, after $195M referendum fails
It appears to be back to the drawing board for the La Crosse School District, after a large building referendum was defeated by a 2-to-1 margin on Tuesday. District leaders said at a news conference Wednesday the school board will have to discuss other plans for dealing with aging buildings and declining enrollment.
La Crosse schools referendum fails: Voters say no to new building
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — It was one of the most expensive referendums on the November ballot. La Crosse voters rejected the nearly $195 million school referendum. La Crosse voters headed to the polls to deliver a blow to the School District of La Crosse. “It was great to see in numbers what we had been hearing,” said Vote No group...
wizmnews.com
La Crosse School District holding news conference at 10 am, as $194.7 million referendum fails; Holmen, Onalaska, Bangor passed
The $194.7 million consolidation plan by the La Crosse School District has been voted down. The plan to build a new high school on the south side, and convert Logan and Central into middle schools received just 30.9 percent of the vote. The referendum was voted down by 10,442 votes...
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: Midterms recap, look ahead with UW-L political science prof. Tim Dale
UW-La Crosse political science professor, Dr. Tim Dale, in the WIZM studio on Thursday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
Herald & Review
Photos: Armistice Day storm hits Winona, La Crosse area in 1940
Take a trip way back with local scenes from the Armistice Day Blizzard of Nov. 11-12, 1940, one of the worst storms ever to strike the Upper Midwest. Property damage was estimated at $1.5 million by the 16.2-inch snowfall.
wizmnews.com
UW-L political scientist Chergosky with midterms recap and analysis of hiding gun in raw chicken going through TSA
UW-La Crosse political science professor, Dr. Anthony Chergosky in studio Friday for La Crosse Talk PM with a midterm election recap. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
Pediatric units at hospital in La Crosse filling with children battling RSV
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, cases are on the rise nationally, and Western Wisconsin is no exception. The pediatric units at Gundersen Health System are nearly full of kids battling the virus. Dr. Nicole Hennessy, a pediatric hospitalist, says they’re seeing cases of RSV in older kids. The virus usually affects one- and two-year-olds, but...
La Crosse Police respond to fight near Northside Elementary
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – On Wednesday afternoon, Northside Elementary School staff called police after seeing a verbal fight break out between students and people across the street from the playground. Callers told police that two people across the street and students at the elementary school started yelling at each other. Callers told police they thought they saw someone pull...
woodworkingnetwork.com
WalzCraft owner, Richard Walz, dies at 68
Richard (Dick) Walz, 68, died Nov. 6, 2022, from Alzheimer’s disease. Walz, founder of WalzCraft, a Midwest supplier to the North American Custom Cabinet Industry based in La Crosse, WI., died at his Onalaska, Wis., home. The company said that he was always in tune with the industry, Dick...
wizmnews.com
La Crosse state Rep. Jill Billings wins election in Wisconsin Assembly
Democratic state Rep. Jill Billings is headed back to Madison for a seventh term in the Wisconsin state Assembly. With all precincts reporting, the incumbent Billings took 66.8 percent of the vote for the 95th Assembly District that includes the city of La Crosse. She defeated Republican Chris Woodard by...
wizmnews.com
Stanley seeking release again after years in hospital for triple murder at Onalaska church
An Onalaska man, who killed three people at a local church in the 1980s, is asking to be released again from a state hospital. A court hearing for Bryan Stanley was scheduled for Thursday in La Crosse, but it is being postponed until early in the new year. On Feb....
wizmnews.com
La Crosse County election update with clerk Dankmeyer
La Crosse County clerk Ginny Dankmeyer on WIZM’s La Crosse Talk PM at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for a quick elections update. WIZM will have election results throughout the night online and on air. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here,...
wizmnews.com
Veterans Day sees groundbreaking for new military memorial in Riverside Park
A groundbreaking Friday at La Crosse’s Riverside Park for a veterans memorial statue that’s been eight years in the making. On Veterans Day, the VFW Post 1530 dedicated a groundbreaking for a statue made by a local artist that will be going up in the spring of 2023.
wizmnews.com
Two parties could find agreement in Madison, now that election’s over, says La Crosse political pundit
Politics in Madison could stay the same for another two years, as a result of elections around Wisconsin. Republicans will still control both houses of the legislature, but they didn’t get a veto-proof majority. And they didn’t get a Republican governor, either, as Tony Evers won a second term.
wizmnews.com
Michels includes French Island bar on his election-eve campaign schedule
It’s one of the most closely-watched races for governor in the U.S. this year, and reportedly, the most expensive. The contest for governor of Wisconsin will be decided Tuesday, with Democrat Tony Evers facing Republican businessman Tim Michels. On Monday afternoon, Michels made a happy-hour appearance at Castaway’s on...
wizmnews.com
Career-high 13 points for La Crosse’s Jordan Davis, as Badgers win in Brewers stadium
A career-high 13 points for La Crosse native Jordan Davis, in helping the Wisconsin men’s basketball team take down Stanford at the Milwaukee Brewers stadium on Friday night. The 6-foot-4 junior guard was 4-fr-9 from the field, including 1 of 3 from deep, while adding three rebounds and a...
wktysports.com
Onalaska, West Salem rematch, a chance to get to state championship
A week 1 rematch but this time it’s for a trip to Camp Randall and a potential Division 3 state championship berth. That’s what’s on the line tonight for the West Salem and Onalaska high school football teams. Friday night’s 7 p.m. matchup can be seen on...
WDIO-TV
Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
La Crosse police release bodycam video from October Houska Park incident
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse police say an officer’s use of force at a Houska Park incident last month was justified. Police say the officer was responding to a welfare check at the park. In a police report, Officer Daniel Howe says he was flagged by a parks department employee who said an individual in the park was calling...
Comments / 0