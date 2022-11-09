ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse School District referendum results

LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Voters in the Coulee Region considered a number of school district referendums Tuesday night. In La Crosse, a 194.7 million dollar referendum has been turned down. The money from the referendum would have gone towards the purchase of the Trane Technologies site on the...
UW-L political scientist Chergosky with midterms recap and analysis of hiding gun in raw chicken going through TSA

UW-La Crosse political science professor, Dr. Anthony Chergosky in studio Friday for La Crosse Talk PM with a midterm election recap. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
Pediatric units at hospital in La Crosse filling with children battling RSV

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, cases are on the rise nationally, and Western Wisconsin is no exception. The pediatric units at Gundersen Health System are nearly full of kids battling the virus. Dr. Nicole Hennessy, a pediatric hospitalist, says they’re seeing cases of RSV in older kids. The virus usually affects one- and two-year-olds, but...
La Crosse Police respond to fight near Northside Elementary

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – On Wednesday afternoon, Northside Elementary School staff called police after seeing a verbal fight break out between students and people across the street from the playground. Callers told police that two people across the street and students at the elementary school started yelling at each other. Callers told police they thought they saw someone pull...
WalzCraft owner, Richard Walz, dies at 68

Richard (Dick) Walz, 68, died Nov. 6, 2022, from Alzheimer’s disease. Walz, founder of WalzCraft, a Midwest supplier to the North American Custom Cabinet Industry based in La Crosse, WI., died at his Onalaska, Wis., home. The company said that he was always in tune with the industry, Dick...
La Crosse state Rep. Jill Billings wins election in Wisconsin Assembly

Democratic state Rep. Jill Billings is headed back to Madison for a seventh term in the Wisconsin state Assembly. With all precincts reporting, the incumbent Billings took 66.8 percent of the vote for the 95th Assembly District that includes the city of La Crosse. She defeated Republican Chris Woodard by...
La Crosse County election update with clerk Dankmeyer

La Crosse County clerk Ginny Dankmeyer on WIZM’s La Crosse Talk PM at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for a quick elections update. WIZM will have election results throughout the night online and on air. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here,...
Michels includes French Island bar on his election-eve campaign schedule

It’s one of the most closely-watched races for governor in the U.S. this year, and reportedly, the most expensive. The contest for governor of Wisconsin will be decided Tuesday, with Democrat Tony Evers facing Republican businessman Tim Michels. On Monday afternoon, Michels made a happy-hour appearance at Castaway’s on...
Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
