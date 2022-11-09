Read full article on original website
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff Dave Wedding recalls 42 years in law enforcement
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says his 42 years in law enforcement were marked by the community that supported him. “We have a law enforcement agency that gets along very well with the members of our community,” Sheriff Wedding said. “I couldn’t be happier to serve Vanderburgh County for that reason.”
Vanderburgh Co. new forensic building aids law enforcement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new forensic building in Vanderburgh County is set to help law enforcement in vehicle investigations. Before the building existed, Vanderburgh County agencies were renting space from local businesses to take apart vehicles. Police say it was impractical and time restrictive since they could only do...
Lincoln Trail Elementary thanks veterans for their service
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More the 400 people packed the gym at Lincoln Trail Elementary Friday afternoon for their assembly, where many students thanked veterans for their service. Others there thanked their grandparents for being the best and spoiling them. Reid Willis, a student at Lincoln Trail Elementary, received a...
New Elite Air in Evansville hoping to open next month
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work is moving forward on the new Elite Air Evansville. The owners have shared updates on their progress, and they are hoping to open in December. Their new website shows pricing information for when they do open up. We first told you last year about construction...
Veterans honored at LST 325 on Evansville riverfront
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local veterans were honored Friday morning on Evansville’s historic warship, the LST 325. The ceremony included words from Evansville Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer, a color guard, ringing of the ship’s bells, taps and bagpipes. Veterans from across the Tri-State came to celebrate freedom and...
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Evansville teacher charged with traveling to Owensboro to engage in sexual conduct with minor. Evansville teacher charged with traveling to Owensboro to engage in sexual conduct with minor. New low-income housing set to break ground in Jacobsville. Updated: 11 hours ago. New low-income housing set to break ground in Jacobsville.
Veterans recognition event and resource fair held in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An annual veterans recognition event was held at the National Guard Armory on Thursday. Veterans got in for free and had the opportunity to receive door prizes, gift cards and other resources. The goal was to promote food security in the veteran community, as well as show them an appreciation for their service.
Owensboro teacher wins “Oscar of Teaching”
EPD: Driver taken to hospital after three-car crash on Lloyd Expressway. Evansville business expresses thanks to firefighters for saving business during warehouse fire. Evansville business expresses thanks to firefighters for saving business during warehouse fire. Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co. Updated: 7 hours ago.
Owensboro man accused of arson
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A 40-year-old man is accused of setting a home on fire in Owensboro. Glen Haws is facing two counts of arson. On Thursday night, officers and fire crews were called to a structure fire on Glendale Avenue. While on scene, officers were told the fire was...
YWCA Evansville hosts first holiday luncheon since pandemic
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - YWCA Evansville held its “Taste and Treasures Holiday Luncheon” on Wednesday. The event celebrated the accomplishments of the YWCA and the women they serve. It included announcements of renovations they have made throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of those renovations included a playground and...
Mostly Sunny, Mild
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This may be the final day of the year in the mid-70s as temps remain 15-18 degrees above normal. The record high is 78-degrees set in 2020 and 1902. Mostly sunny and mild as high temps climb back into the mid-70 to upper 70s. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy as low temps drop into the upper 40s.
Parade set for Saturday to honor veterans
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Four Freedoms Veterans Parade will roll down West Franklin Street Saturday to honor our local heroes. Parade resgistration starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the corner lot of the Lloyd and St. Joe. Officials say the Grand Marshal is Jerry Blake. He’s a North High...
VCSO: 3 injured after multiple-vehicle crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A portion of Interstate 69 is back open following a crash involving four cars on Friday night. Vanderburgh Sheriff’s deputies responded to an accident with minor injuries just after 7 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office tweeted a picture saying the crash occurred at Interstate 69 and...
JR’s Expedited Freight provides new shelter for CDL trainees
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local freight company is partnering with Ivy Tech and DriveCo hoping to put more truck drivers on the road. JR’s Expedited Freight, a Rexing company is providing a new shelter to keep students going through CDL training out of the elements year-round. Officials say...
Tri-State wakes up to first snow of the season
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Snow fell Saturday morning across the Tri-State. It caused slush on the roads, especially on bridges and overpasses, but roads are now clear. Vanderburgh County dispatchers say they had a handful of slide-off reports. They say none of them involved any injuries. Early Saturday morning, dispatchers...
Frigid weekend ahead
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday will likely be the last sunny and warm day in the Tri-State for at least the next week. A cold front will head toward the area on Friday. Temperatures will start in the mid 40s and may rise to near 60 before falling in the afternoon. An isolated shower or two is possible as the front moves through, but generally dry conditions continue through the day and evening . Some showers possible late Friday night through early Saturday morning. Much colder on Saturday with lows near 30 and highs around 40. The cold air will settle in for much of the the week with highs in the 40s and lows in the mid 20s from Sunday through next week. Scattered showers possible again on Tuesday.
Half marathon happening Saturday in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Some road closures go into effect in Owensboro early Saturday morning for the Wendell Foster Half Marathon. Officials say only two roads will be fully closed. They are JR Miller Boulevard, from 20th Street to Salem Drive, and Veterans Boulevard. They will be closed from 7...
Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co.
ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - Job opportunities are in high supply at a production plant in Albion. 14 News is learning about those new openings in the marijuana cultivation industry. Between 50 and 60 new entry-level jobs are available working with Verano, a company that owns brands like Zen Leaf, which is a chain of marijuana dispensaries.
‘Guest Bartenders Night’ benefits Henderson non-profit
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Chloe Randolph Organization was highlighted during “Guest Bartenders Night” at the Henderson Brewing Company on Wednesday. At the event, 10% of the sales will go toward the organization, while 100% of tips given to the bar will also go to the Chloe Randolph Organization. Live music was also at the event.
Christmas tree lighting happening Saturday night in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The town Christmas tree lighting is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday. It will be at the amphitheater. Officials with Historic Newburgh say the Knight Sensations will perform, and there will be a special appearance by the Grinch. It’s one of several “Christmas in the Burgh” events...
