Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Water restrictions now in place

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Winter watering restrictions are now in place. Joining us now with what you need to know is Southern Nevada Water Authority representative, Corey Enus.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Move into this massive Las Vegas estate in The Ridges

Las Vegas is home to many luxurious master-planned communities, ones that offer the highest-quality homes, amenities and spectacular views of the valley and its surroundings. (One thing you quickly learn about buying homes here: Views come at a premium.) One of the best examples of these is The Ridges in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas woman hits $620K slot jackpot at off-Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman is heading into the weekend with more money in her pocket after hitting a massive slot jackpot on Thursday. According to a news release, the lucky local, who wished to remain anonymous, hit a jackpot worth $620,813.48 while playing on a 25-cent denomination IGT Wheel of Fortune machine.
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

Lake Las Vegas develops The Island

Lake Las Vegas in Henderson has detailed plans for what it calls its best luxury development yet on 60 acres — a parcel completely surrounded by water and hence its name, The Island. Located on the North Shore of Lake Las Vegas north of the Westin Lake Las Vegas...
HENDERSON, NV
luxury-houses.net

Spectacular Santa Barbara Villa with World Famous Las Vegas Strip Views Aims for $6.75 Million

The Villa in Las Vegas, a magnificent estate with stunning oversized infinity edge resort pool, huge hot tub, 2 covered resort style patios, a large hardscape for entertaining, the strip views, city views and mountain views is now available for sale. This home located at 10 Wild Ridge Ct, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,200 square feet of living spaces. Call David C Wray (Phone: 702-353-2020) at Las Vegas Luxury Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Villa in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Las Vegas Weekly presents its inaugural Cannabis Awards

At Las Vegas Weekly, we’re proud to advocate for the cannabis industry in Nevada. The Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards represent some of the best the industry has to offer—from dispensaries to flower to edibles and more. We saw nearly 20,000 unique voter submissions, totaling hundreds of thousands of individual votes throughout the categories. Our readers love cannabis and have great taste. Use this as a guide for your next trip to the dispensary, and experience some of the best that Southern Nevada has to offer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Gwen Stefani announces New Year’s Eve show in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Multi-Platinum recording artist Gwen Stefani has announced she will headline shows in Las Vegas over New Year’s Eve weekend. According to a news release, Stefani will perform Friday, Dec. 30, and Sat. Dec. 31, with the shows scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. Tickets...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellemming.com

9 Best Places to Go Camping Near Las Vegas (By a Local)

I’m a Las Vegas local and in this guide, I share 9 of the best places to go camping near Las Vegas. Though pitching a tent in the remote desert is daunting for some, several of these campsites are set near Lake Mead, perfect for summer outings. Many of these places to go camping near Vegas are also in populated areas and feature a range of modern amenities, including RV hookups.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Friends with Benefits: Kasey Juadines at Sahara Las Vegas

Kasey Juadines may have been destined to work in the spa industry. “I’ve always been around wellness,” she says. “My brother massaged for years. My mom worked for a holistic chiropractor. So it just seemed natural for me.” Today she’s spa manager for Amina Spa at Sahara Las Vegas, and the road leading to her position was paved with wellness.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Pat Spearman concedes in race for North Las Vegas mayor

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Pat Spearman has conceded the race for mayor of North Las Vegas. Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman on Thursday issued the below statement:. ‘The voters of North Las Vegas have made a decision. I respect that decision. I will continue my work in the State Senate to help my constituents and improve the lives of all Nevadans”.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Southern Nevada sees increase in RSV, especially in children

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of people getting their flu shots has gone down dramatically this year, and Dr. Carrie Wijesinghe of Siena Pediatrics in Henderson said it is frightening. She believes that we are going to see a very active flu season. She encouraged everyone to get...
HENDERSON, NV
jguru.com

Shipping containers for sale in Las Vegas

What is a shipping container? In simple terms, it is just a rectangular box with strong steel walls designed for the transport of various types of non-standard cargo. Due to the lack of a special finish, shipping containers for sale in Las Vegas go for quite affordable prices. Usually, sizes...
LAS VEGAS, NV

