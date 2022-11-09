Read full article on original website
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Flood advisory issued by NWS Las Vegas
A flood advisory is in effect Tuesday until 9 p.m. for parts of Nye, Clark, San Bernardino, and Inyo counties.
news3lv.com
Water restrictions now in place
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Winter watering restrictions are now in place. Joining us now with what you need to know is Southern Nevada Water Authority representative, Corey Enus.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Move into this massive Las Vegas estate in The Ridges
Las Vegas is home to many luxurious master-planned communities, ones that offer the highest-quality homes, amenities and spectacular views of the valley and its surroundings. (One thing you quickly learn about buying homes here: Views come at a premium.) One of the best examples of these is The Ridges in...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas woman hits $620K slot jackpot at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman is heading into the weekend with more money in her pocket after hitting a massive slot jackpot on Thursday. According to a news release, the lucky local, who wished to remain anonymous, hit a jackpot worth $620,813.48 while playing on a 25-cent denomination IGT Wheel of Fortune machine.
businesspress.vegas
Lake Las Vegas develops The Island
Lake Las Vegas in Henderson has detailed plans for what it calls its best luxury development yet on 60 acres — a parcel completely surrounded by water and hence its name, The Island. Located on the North Shore of Lake Las Vegas north of the Westin Lake Las Vegas...
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular Santa Barbara Villa with World Famous Las Vegas Strip Views Aims for $6.75 Million
The Villa in Las Vegas, a magnificent estate with stunning oversized infinity edge resort pool, huge hot tub, 2 covered resort style patios, a large hardscape for entertaining, the strip views, city views and mountain views is now available for sale. This home located at 10 Wild Ridge Ct, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,200 square feet of living spaces. Call David C Wray (Phone: 702-353-2020) at Las Vegas Luxury Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Villa in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Weekly
Las Vegas Weekly presents its inaugural Cannabis Awards
At Las Vegas Weekly, we’re proud to advocate for the cannabis industry in Nevada. The Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards represent some of the best the industry has to offer—from dispensaries to flower to edibles and more. We saw nearly 20,000 unique voter submissions, totaling hundreds of thousands of individual votes throughout the categories. Our readers love cannabis and have great taste. Use this as a guide for your next trip to the dispensary, and experience some of the best that Southern Nevada has to offer.
Fox5 KVVU
Gwen Stefani announces New Year’s Eve show in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Multi-Platinum recording artist Gwen Stefani has announced she will headline shows in Las Vegas over New Year’s Eve weekend. According to a news release, Stefani will perform Friday, Dec. 30, and Sat. Dec. 31, with the shows scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. Tickets...
Fox5 KVVU
Free Las Vegas Days Rodeo event returns to downtown Las Vegas this weekend
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The free Las Vegas Days Rodeo event will return to downtown Las Vegas this weekend. According to a news release, the Plaza Hotel & Casino will host the event at its outdoor equestrian center on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12, starting at 6 p.m. The...
Short history of Las Vegas casino robberies
Any robbery of a casino on the Las Vegas Strip makes headlines, but it's not as rare as some think. Below is a look at some of the more notorious casino heists over the years.
travellemming.com
9 Best Places to Go Camping Near Las Vegas (By a Local)
I’m a Las Vegas local and in this guide, I share 9 of the best places to go camping near Las Vegas. Though pitching a tent in the remote desert is daunting for some, several of these campsites are set near Lake Mead, perfect for summer outings. Many of these places to go camping near Vegas are also in populated areas and feature a range of modern amenities, including RV hookups.
Applications open for Las Vegas Stadium Board of Directors
Are you interested in serving on the Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board of Directors? Clark County is now accepting applications for anyone interested in serving.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas husband and wife both run for elected offices this midterm
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For millions of Nevadans voting, this week was a civic duty. But for one local couple Election Day was a family affair. The Larsens both ran for office at the same time. “My wife was my biggest fan,” said Flemming Larsen. “So for myself, I...
8newsnow.com
Exclusive: Family of blue heeler dogs found in Las Vegas desert; now rescued
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A litter of blue heeler puppies and their parents were found in the middle of the desert to fend for themselves. Luckily, someone spotted them, and help came just as they were barely clinging to life. “Mom was filthy, babies were pretty brand new,” Kymberly Dumovich...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Friends with Benefits: Kasey Juadines at Sahara Las Vegas
Kasey Juadines may have been destined to work in the spa industry. “I’ve always been around wellness,” she says. “My brother massaged for years. My mom worked for a holistic chiropractor. So it just seemed natural for me.” Today she’s spa manager for Amina Spa at Sahara Las Vegas, and the road leading to her position was paved with wellness.
Fox5 KVVU
Pat Spearman concedes in race for North Las Vegas mayor
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Pat Spearman has conceded the race for mayor of North Las Vegas. Nevada State Senator Pat Spearman on Thursday issued the below statement:. ‘The voters of North Las Vegas have made a decision. I respect that decision. I will continue my work in the State Senate to help my constituents and improve the lives of all Nevadans”.
UPDATE: RSV cases rise as hospital beds for children fill up in Las Vegas, across Nevada
Children with RSV account for about one out of every five pediatric hospital admissions in Nevada, according to information released Thursday.
Nick Jonas to meet fans at Lee’s Discount Liquor in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nick Jonas will be hosting a free meet and greet Friday afternoon in Las Vegas, according to an Instagram post. The event will be held at Lee’s Discount Liquor at 4230 S Rainbow Boulevard from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. The singer will be signing Villa One tequila bottles for fans […]
8newsnow.com
Southern Nevada sees increase in RSV, especially in children
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of people getting their flu shots has gone down dramatically this year, and Dr. Carrie Wijesinghe of Siena Pediatrics in Henderson said it is frightening. She believes that we are going to see a very active flu season. She encouraged everyone to get...
jguru.com
Shipping containers for sale in Las Vegas
What is a shipping container? In simple terms, it is just a rectangular box with strong steel walls designed for the transport of various types of non-standard cargo. Due to the lack of a special finish, shipping containers for sale in Las Vegas go for quite affordable prices. Usually, sizes...
