FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Antelope Valley Press
More than 100 gather at Lancaster Cemetery
LANCASTER — With hundreds of flags fluttering in a cool breeze, veterans joined by their families and friends gathered at two big memorial parks on Veterans Day to hear from a congressman who flew combat with the Navy, a 100-year-old World War II veteran and an advocate for better services for those who served the nation.
Antelope Valley Press
A show of gratitude: Students honor veterans
PALMDALE — The Palmdale Learning Plaza’s student-led Veterans Day program featured thanks, music and dance performances from the youngsters, as well as a question-and-answer period with three veterans who were guests at the ceremony. More than 850 students representing the school’s entire kindergarten through eighth-grade classes, including the...
Antelope Valley Press
Ex-deputy convicted in faked shooting
LOS ANGELES — A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy accused of falsely claiming to have been shot outside the Lancaster sheriff’s station was convicted, Tuesday, of a misdemeanor charge of making a false report of a crime, but was acquitted of two felony counts of insurance fraud.
Antelope Valley Press
Local school Board races have mixed results
Voters in local school Board races appeared ready to return incumbents in some races, while challengers were ahead in others, according to the semifinal results posted by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk and Kern County Elections Division. However, the slim margins held by some candidates are likely to change...
Pedestrian Hospitalized After Being Struck In Valencia Crash
A pedestrian was hospitalized Friday after being hit in a Valencia crash. Around 10:10 a.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a Valencia crash near the 99 Cents Only Store on Valencia Boulevard, said Kevin Jones, a dispatch supervisor for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It was an auto versus ped,” Jones said. THE ...
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale District meets, today, on switch to by-trustee election
PALMDALE — Palmdale School District will hold the first of four public hearings on the proposed switch to a by-trustee area election system at 8 a.m., today. The public hearing is available in-person with limited capacity (first-come, first-serve) in the boardroom. The meeting will also be live-streamed via the PSD YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCam67Ue0Hq5UAB4AnakRpUA.
LA's Mayor's Race Tightens While Sheriff's Race Widens
Plus, LA City Council sticks with plan to end COVID-19 tenant protections
Dramatic fire rescue captured on video in Lancaster
A trapped resident was pulled through the window of a burning home during a dramatic rescue that was caught on video in Lancaster Wednesday. The incident took place around 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of E. Avenue H-8, Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Flores confirmed. One person who officials described only as elderly […]
Antelope Valley Press
Luna leads Villanueva in battle for LA County sheriff
LOS ANGELES — Former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna held a solid lead, Wednesday, in his bid to unseat Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, but the incumbent maintained confidence he would crawl back into the contest as vote-counting continues in the coming days. Luna jumped out front...
theavtimes.com
Palmdale semi-final election results for City Council
PALMDALE – Local residents took to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, for the General Municipal Election for the city of Palmdale. Here are the semi-final results as of early Wednesday morning:. In Palmdale’s District 3 City Council race, incumbent Laura Bettencourt prevailed over challengers David Gomez and Marcos Alvarez....
Antelope Valley Press
Ceremony at amphitheater features AV Wall
PALMDALE — Hundreds of people turned out Friday morning, for the Veterans Day ceremony at the Palmdale Amphitheater, where the theme was “Gratitude for Our Veterans.”. The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, also known as the AV Wall, was on display.
LA County DA investigating video of Sheriff Villanueva asking deputies for campaign donations
The Los Angeles County District Attorney is looking into whether Sheriff Alex Villanueva broke campaign finance laws by asking deputies for donations during his reelection bid.
KCSO conducting a homicide investigation in Rosamond
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot early Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Sierra Highway in Rosamond at about 6:11 a.m. for a report of a man suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body. Medical and fire […]
Washington Examiner
Ultraprogressive Los Angeles DA George Gascon loses 'slam dunk' trial of officer faking sniper attack
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who faked getting shot in a sniper attack was convicted of just a single misdemeanor count this week after the prosecutor failed to convince a jury that the lawman had lied to obtain workers' compensation benefits. Deputy Angel Reinosa was convicted Tuesday of...
LAUSD addresses parents about rising absences due to respiratory illness
Los Angeles County Public Health officials say this is the earliest start to flu season the county has seen in five years.
Antelope Valley Press
Coroner IDs woman killed in rollover on AV Freeway
LANCASTER — The Rosamond woman killed when she careened off the Antelope Valley Freeway and overturned her car, landing in a car lot, has been identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner as Maricelia Valenzuela, 40. Valenzuela was driving a 2020 Toyota Corolla, at about 3 p.m., on Nov....
Simi Valley Man Killed In Fatal Head-On Soledad Crash Identified
The Simi Valley man killed in a fatal head-on Soledad crash Thursday morning has been identified. Anthony Leos, 40, from Simi Valley was killed in the Soledad crash, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 12:25 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a head-on crash on Soledad and Bee Canyon ...
Caught on Camera: Cyclist Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving a cyclist struck by a commercial van that fled the scene was caught on camera at a Lancaster intersection Wednesday afternoon. At exactly 2:32 p.m., Nov. 9, 911 operators received a call regarding a traffic collision involving a cyclist. Arriving deputies...
signalscv.com
Drive thru altercation results in one arrest on suspicion of felony battery
A Saugus resident was arrested on suspicion of felony battery after a drive-thru altercation on Thursday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a battery call for service at the Starbucks Sutter Point Plaza at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 28.
Couple Arrested After Bypassing 5 Freeway Closure, Resisting Officers
A couple was arrested Monday after allegedly attempting to bypass a 5 Freeway road closure and assaulting a police officer. Around 3 p.m. Monday, Newhall Area California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officers were on the scene of a traffic collision on the northbound 5 Freeway south of Hasley Canyon Road, with multiple lanes blocked, said Officer ...
