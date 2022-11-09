ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Antelope Valley Press

More than 100 gather at Lancaster Cemetery

LANCASTER — With hundreds of flags fluttering in a cool breeze, veterans joined by their families and friends gathered at two big memorial parks on Veterans Day to hear from a congressman who flew combat with the Navy, a 100-year-old World War II veteran and an advocate for better services for those who served the nation.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

A show of gratitude: Students honor veterans

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Learning Plaza’s student-led Veterans Day program featured thanks, music and dance performances from the youngsters, as well as a question-and-answer period with three veterans who were guests at the ceremony. More than 850 students representing the school’s entire kindergarten through eighth-grade classes, including the...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Ex-deputy convicted in faked shooting

LOS ANGELES — A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy accused of falsely claiming to have been shot outside the Lancaster sheriff’s station was convicted, Tuesday, of a misdemeanor charge of making a false report of a crime, but was acquitted of two felony counts of insurance fraud.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Local school Board races have mixed results

Voters in local school Board races appeared ready to return incumbents in some races, while challengers were ahead in others, according to the semifinal results posted by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk and Kern County Elections Division. However, the slim margins held by some candidates are likely to change...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale District meets, today, on switch to by-trustee election

PALMDALE — Palmdale School District will hold the first of four public hearings on the proposed switch to a by-trustee area election system at 8 a.m., today. The public hearing is available in-person with limited capacity (first-come, first-serve) in the boardroom. The meeting will also be live-streamed via the PSD YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCam67Ue0Hq5UAB4AnakRpUA.
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Dramatic fire rescue captured on video in Lancaster

A trapped resident was pulled through the window of a burning home during a dramatic rescue that was caught on video in Lancaster Wednesday. The incident took place around 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of E. Avenue H-8, Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Flores confirmed. One person who officials described only as elderly […]
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Luna leads Villanueva in battle for LA County sheriff

LOS ANGELES — Former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna held a solid lead, Wednesday, in his bid to unseat Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, but the incumbent maintained confidence he would crawl back into the contest as vote-counting continues in the coming days. Luna jumped out front...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Palmdale semi-final election results for City Council

PALMDALE – Local residents took to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, for the General Municipal Election for the city of Palmdale. Here are the semi-final results as of early Wednesday morning:. In Palmdale’s District 3 City Council race, incumbent Laura Bettencourt prevailed over challengers David Gomez and Marcos Alvarez....
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Ceremony at amphitheater features AV Wall

PALMDALE — Hundreds of people turned out Friday morning, for the Veterans Day ceremony at the Palmdale Amphitheater, where the theme was “Gratitude for Our Veterans.”. The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, also known as the AV Wall, was on display.
PALMDALE, CA
KGET

KCSO conducting a homicide investigation in Rosamond

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot early Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Sierra Highway in Rosamond at about 6:11 a.m. for a report of a man suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body. Medical and fire […]
ROSAMOND, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Coroner IDs woman killed in rollover on AV Freeway

LANCASTER — The Rosamond woman killed when she careened off the Antelope Valley Freeway and overturned her car, landing in a car lot, has been identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner as Maricelia Valenzuela, 40. Valenzuela was driving a 2020 Toyota Corolla, at about 3 p.m., on Nov....
ROSAMOND, CA
signalscv.com

Drive thru altercation results in one arrest on suspicion of felony battery

A Saugus resident was arrested on suspicion of felony battery after a drive-thru altercation on Thursday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a battery call for service at the Starbucks Sutter Point Plaza at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 28.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

