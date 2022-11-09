ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Antelope Valley Press

Local school Board races have mixed results

Voters in local school Board races appeared ready to return incumbents in some races, while challengers were ahead in others, according to the semifinal results posted by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk and Kern County Elections Division. However, the slim margins held by some candidates are likely to change...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale District meets, today, on switch to by-trustee election

PALMDALE — Palmdale School District will hold the first of four public hearings on the proposed switch to a by-trustee area election system at 8 a.m., today. The public hearing is available in-person with limited capacity (first-come, first-serve) in the boardroom. The meeting will also be live-streamed via the PSD YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCam67Ue0Hq5UAB4AnakRpUA.
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

California City could see some changes after voting

CALIFORNIA CITY — With late-arriving mail-in ballots still to tally, it appears California City will have a new mayor and two new Council members, following Tuesday’s election. Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff will take over from Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin, according to the unofficial results, with all 11 precincts reporting, according...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
anaheimobserver.com

Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva Trailing In Re-Election Bid

In what could shape up as a major upset, Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, a liberal Democrat, is losing her bid for a fifth term to Republican Soo Yo, a member of the ABC School Unified School District Board of Education and unapologetic conservative. The last vote tabulation report had Quirk-Silva trailing...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
abc10.com

Garcia leading Smith for Congress, CA-27: 2022 Election Results

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — From Republican Steve Knight to Democrat Katie Hill back to Republican Mike Garcia, this district, once a GOP stronghold, has been ping-ponging between the parties since 2016. In 2020, Garcia, the conservative former Navy pilot and Georgetown graduate, held on to the seat by a mere 333 votes, the third closest outcome of any congressional race in the country that year. And that was before redistricting jettisoned the district’s most conservative outpost in Simi Valley, giving Democratic voters even more of an edge.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Bass, Caruso locked in tight race for LA mayor

LOS ANGELES — The expensive and at-times contentious race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles remained in a virtual 50-50 deadlock, Wednesday, between developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass — and a winner might not be determined for days. After the candidates traded leads in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Luna leads Villanueva in battle for LA County sheriff

LOS ANGELES — Former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna held a solid lead, Wednesday, in his bid to unseat Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, but the incumbent maintained confidence he would crawl back into the contest as vote-counting continues in the coming days. Luna jumped out front...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New

Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

California Election Results | Los Angeles Mayor & L.A. County Sheriff

Track real-time election results in the races for Los Angeles Mayor, Los Angeles County Sheriff, and other municipal races. Refresh this page to ensure you are seeing the latest results. Tap here for full L.A. municipal election results, including the city council. The mayoral race pits developer Rick Caruso against...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Falcons knock off top-seed Santa Ana

PALMDALE — For the first two quarter, the Palmdale football team couldn’t solve the riddle of the Santa Ana rushing attack. But fortunately for the Falcons, there was still another half of football to play.
SANTA ANA, CA

Community Policy