Antelope Valley Press
Local school Board races have mixed results
Voters in local school Board races appeared ready to return incumbents in some races, while challengers were ahead in others, according to the semifinal results posted by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk and Kern County Elections Division. However, the slim margins held by some candidates are likely to change...
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass takes narrow lead over Rick Caruso
Rep. Karen Bass has taken a slim lead in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest batch of results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office Friday showed Bass jumping in front of Rick Caruso by more than 4,300 votes. Friday’s vote totals showed Bass holding with 289,782 votes, […]
LA's Mayor's Race Tightens While Sheriff's Race Widens
Plus, LA City Council sticks with plan to end COVID-19 tenant protections
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Bass narrows gap as more ballots get counted
Votes are still being counted in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles, but the latest batch of election results show Rick Caruso’s lead over Karen Bass diminishing. Caruso carried a 12,000-vote lead into Wednesday, with about one million ballots left to be counted across Los Angeles County. The Los Angeles County […]
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale District meets, today, on switch to by-trustee election
PALMDALE — Palmdale School District will hold the first of four public hearings on the proposed switch to a by-trustee area election system at 8 a.m., today. The public hearing is available in-person with limited capacity (first-come, first-serve) in the boardroom. The meeting will also be live-streamed via the PSD YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCam67Ue0Hq5UAB4AnakRpUA.
Antelope Valley Press
California City could see some changes after voting
CALIFORNIA CITY — With late-arriving mail-in ballots still to tally, it appears California City will have a new mayor and two new Council members, following Tuesday’s election. Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff will take over from Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin, according to the unofficial results, with all 11 precincts reporting, according...
LA mayor race: Karen Bass takes lead over Rick Caruso in latest numbers
Though the race remains too close to call, Karen Bass took a lead over Rick Caruso in Friday's update to Los Angeles mayoral results.
anaheimobserver.com
Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva Trailing In Re-Election Bid
In what could shape up as a major upset, Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, a liberal Democrat, is losing her bid for a fifth term to Republican Soo Yo, a member of the ABC School Unified School District Board of Education and unapologetic conservative. The last vote tabulation report had Quirk-Silva trailing...
Karen Bass trims Rick Caruso's lead in tight race to be next LA mayor, latest results show
Who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles? The latest numbers show the race between Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso remains tight.
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Why results won’t come for several more days
With Election Day in the rearview, it’s still unclear who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles. Both Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are currently embroiled in a race that is just too close to call, but votes are still being collected and counted. But the latest vote totals won’t be made public for […]
City Councilman Mike Bonin Could Be Replaced By Traci Park
City Councilman Mike Bonin Could Be Replaced By Traci Park
abc10.com
Garcia leading Smith for Congress, CA-27: 2022 Election Results
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — From Republican Steve Knight to Democrat Katie Hill back to Republican Mike Garcia, this district, once a GOP stronghold, has been ping-ponging between the parties since 2016. In 2020, Garcia, the conservative former Navy pilot and Georgetown graduate, held on to the seat by a mere 333 votes, the third closest outcome of any congressional race in the country that year. And that was before redistricting jettisoned the district’s most conservative outpost in Simi Valley, giving Democratic voters even more of an edge.
Antelope Valley Press
Bass, Caruso locked in tight race for LA mayor
LOS ANGELES — The expensive and at-times contentious race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles remained in a virtual 50-50 deadlock, Wednesday, between developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass — and a winner might not be determined for days. After the candidates traded leads in...
Antelope Valley Press
Luna leads Villanueva in battle for LA County sheriff
LOS ANGELES — Former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna held a solid lead, Wednesday, in his bid to unseat Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, but the incumbent maintained confidence he would crawl back into the contest as vote-counting continues in the coming days. Luna jumped out front...
NBC Los Angeles
More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New
Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
Live General Election Results From Los Angeles, L.A. County and California
Follow all the latest results in key races from L.A. mayor and L.A. County sheriff to ballot measures, congressional contests and more.
Voters Support Process for Supervisors to Remove Elected Sheriff
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has a critical new power Wednesday, with voters approving a measure that gives the board the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause.
KTLA.com
California Election Results | Los Angeles Mayor & L.A. County Sheriff
Track real-time election results in the races for Los Angeles Mayor, Los Angeles County Sheriff, and other municipal races. Refresh this page to ensure you are seeing the latest results. Tap here for full L.A. municipal election results, including the city council. The mayoral race pits developer Rick Caruso against...
Washington Examiner
Ultraprogressive Los Angeles DA George Gascon loses 'slam dunk' trial of officer faking sniper attack
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who faked getting shot in a sniper attack was convicted of just a single misdemeanor count this week after the prosecutor failed to convince a jury that the lawman had lied to obtain workers' compensation benefits. Deputy Angel Reinosa was convicted Tuesday of...
Antelope Valley Press
Falcons knock off top-seed Santa Ana
PALMDALE — For the first two quarter, the Palmdale football team couldn’t solve the riddle of the Santa Ana rushing attack. But fortunately for the Falcons, there was still another half of football to play.
