Antelope Valley Press
Odds are good for sequel to sports betting effort
LOS ANGELES — The effort to legalize sports betting in California ran headlong into a typical challenge for competing ballot measures as each was battered in a torrent of negative advertising that doomed both to spectacular failure in the most expensive ballot race in US history. Anytime voters face...
SFGate
California Assembly announces leadership change for 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon says he will step down next summer, ending what will be a seven-year run as one of the state's most powerful politicians before he is termed out of office in 2024. Rendon said Thursday he will relinquish the speakership on...
KCRA.com
California US House District 3 race: Kevin Kiley takes leads over Kermit Jones
Republican Kevin Kiley has taken a lead in California's Congressional District 3 race against Democrat Kermit Jones. As of Wednesday at 5 p.m. Kiley was leading with 53.1% of the vote, compared to Jones' 46.9%, with 37% of votes counted. Earlier in the evening, Jones was leading in the vote.
kpcc.org
The Latest On Election Results Across Southern California
The Latest On Election Results Across Southern California. A handful of races still hang in the balance heading into Wednesday morning after Election Day, including a tightly contested contest for Los Angeles’ next mayor and two races for LAUSD school board seats that could go either way. Today on...
Assemblyman Rivas to take over CA State Assembly speakership in 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In a lengthy meeting, the California Assembly Democratic Caucus decided Assemblyman Robert Rivas will take over the speakership in the summer of 2023. Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, will hold the position until the end of June. There were previous meetings in June of this year regarding the speakership in the […]
California Proposition Results: Voters Pass Protections For Abortion Rights And Give Boost To Arts Funding; Reject Tax On Millionaires And Defeat Sports Betting Measures
Voters resoundingly passed state ballot measures protecting a woman’s right to an abortion and another to fund state arts education programs. But Californians soundly rejected a proposed increase in personal income taxes of about $2 million to support the switch to electric vehicles. Related Story Los Angeles Mayor Race: Rick Caruso Holds Slim Lead Over Karen Bass Related Story Georgia Senate Race Set For Runoff Between Raphael Warnock & Herschel Walker; May Determine Who Controls Upper Chamber Related Story Midterms 2022: Dr. Oz Concedes To Fetterman; Ron Johnson Defeats Mandela Barnes In Wisconsin; Control Of Congress Still Undecided – Update Also defeated were two measures to legalize...
SFGate
Unsettled California races could tip US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The outcome in a string of closely matched California U.S. House races that could play into control of the chamber remained unsettled Friday, as millions of ballots remained uncounted in the nation's most populous state. More than a dozen races in the state remained in...
spectrumnews1.com
SoCal Evening Briefing: LA mayor, sherrif election updates; report indicates rent hikes on tap for LA, OC; Dodgers decline $16M option on Turner
Good evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. The chilly air settles in over SoCal again Thursday night. People living in the high desert will once again wake up to freezing temperatures Friday morning. Daytime...
Election Maps: Senate and House balance of power, governors races, California overview
The 2022 midterm elections are shaping up to be a historic, decisive moment in American politics. Here's a roundup of interactive maps that show where we stand.
foxla.com
2022 Midterms: LA County to give update on election results
LOS ANGELES - LA County's registrar's office shared an update on the election results as Californians await the outcome of some of the races. As promised hours after Thursday's tweet, LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan gave an update on the November general election around 4:30 p.m. The announcement comes as residents across Southern California await the latest on several high-profile races, including the Los Angeles Mayor, the Los Angeles County Sheriff and seats to represent Southern California districts in the U.S. House.
California Election Results
View live election results for key contests in California. Information for voters: KVCR's California Elections Page, KQED’s California Voter Guide, CapRadio’s Guide for Sacramento Voters, KPCC/LAist’s Guide for LA Voters, KPBS’s Guide for San Diego Voters.
vidanewspaper.com
November Elections Results
The 2022 Midterm elections are here, and there were a lot of ballots to fill from the national to municipal races with influential positions available throughout Southern California. With so many spots being voted on, below are some of the most popular elections relevant to the City of Oxnard. California’s...
KCRA.com
Rural California military families, vets wonder where to go for prescriptions after Tricare network drop; Rep. LaMalfa wants answers
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Some military families are wondering where they will go for prescriptions now their local pharmacies are out of network. The military community around Beale Air Force Base in Nevada County has been hit hard by the change with the Department of Defense Health Agency. Members living in Penn Valley depend on their local pharmacy for Tricare benefits.
Fox40
Prop 30: Clean air tax fails in California
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prop 30, the clean air tax, has failed, according to the Associated Press. With 41 percent of results reported, the proposition failed with 59 percent of voters saying no and 41 percent of voters saying yes. Prop 30 would have increase personal income taxes for...
CalMatters: Why California’s eco-friendly, tax-the-rich electorate killed Prop. 30
(BCN)– Voting down Proposition 30 might seem a little off-brand for the California electorate. These are the voters, after all, who showed no qualms just a decade ago about hiking income taxes on top earners and also hit up millionaires in 2004 to pay for mental health services. These are the California majorities who, as […]
SFGate
California governor's race called for Gavin Newsom 2 minutes after polls close
California Gov. Gavin Newsom won his second term as the state's top executive on Tuesday in a race that was called just two minutes after polls closed statewide, illustrating just how much of a stranglehold Democrats have on the reins of power in the Golden State. Preliminary results from Tuesday's...
Antelope Valley Press
Weather satellite, test payload gets launched
LOS ANGELES — A satellite intended to improve weather forecasting and an experimental inflatable heat shield to protect spacecraft entering atmospheres were launched into space from California, on Thursday. A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Joint Polar Satellite System-2 satellite and the NASA test payload lifted...
Prop. 31, flavored tobacco ban referendum, approved by voters
Voters on Tuesday approved Proposition 31, which will prohibit in-person stores and vending machines in California from selling certain flavored tobacco products, the Associated Press projected.
californiaglobe.com
Electing California’s Assembly Speaker
With the convening of a new 2-year California Legislative Session, the Senate and Assembly will organize their respective houses and elect their leaders on December 5 when the 2023-24 Legislative Session officially begins. This article briefly reviews the applicable constitutional, statutory, and house rules, with a focus on the Assembly leadership.
californiaglobe.com
57.7 % – That’s How Many Californians Officially Don’t Care
There was no red wave Tuesday night, so the question of whether or not it would finally crest the Sierras became moot even before California’s polls closed. In the statewide races, those candidates with a “D” next to their name – despite their gross incompetence, ethical ickiness, and/or obvious naked self-interest – all won rather easily.
