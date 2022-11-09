SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — From Republican Steve Knight to Democrat Katie Hill back to Republican Mike Garcia, this district, once a GOP stronghold, has been ping-ponging between the parties since 2016. In 2020, Garcia, the conservative former Navy pilot and Georgetown graduate, held on to the seat by a mere 333 votes, the third closest outcome of any congressional race in the country that year. And that was before redistricting jettisoned the district’s most conservative outpost in Simi Valley, giving Democratic voters even more of an edge.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO