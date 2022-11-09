Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aaron Carter Said He Was On His Way to Florida to See Family Days Before DeathUncovering FloridaLancaster, CA
Neighbors Heard Screaming Coming From Aaron Carter's Home Amid DeathNews Breaking LIVELancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dead at 34AMY KAPLANLancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dies In Bathtub After His Brother Sent Him Photos Of Whitney HoustonSiloamLancaster, CA
Related
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale District meets, today, on switch to by-trustee election
PALMDALE — Palmdale School District will hold the first of four public hearings on the proposed switch to a by-trustee area election system at 8 a.m., today. The public hearing is available in-person with limited capacity (first-come, first-serve) in the boardroom. The meeting will also be live-streamed via the PSD YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCam67Ue0Hq5UAB4AnakRpUA.
Antelope Valley Press
Local school Board races have mixed results
Voters in local school Board races appeared ready to return incumbents in some races, while challengers were ahead in others, according to the semifinal results posted by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk and Kern County Elections Division. However, the slim margins held by some candidates are likely to change...
anaheimobserver.com
Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva Trailing In Re-Election Bid
In what could shape up as a major upset, Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, a liberal Democrat, is losing her bid for a fifth term to Republican Soo Yo, a member of the ABC School Unified School District Board of Education and unapologetic conservative. The last vote tabulation report had Quirk-Silva trailing...
Voters Support Process for Supervisors to Remove Elected Sheriff
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has a critical new power Wednesday, with voters approving a measure that gives the board the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause.
Antelope Valley Press
California City could see some changes after voting
CALIFORNIA CITY — With late-arriving mail-in ballots still to tally, it appears California City will have a new mayor and two new Council members, following Tuesday’s election. Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff will take over from Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin, according to the unofficial results, with all 11 precincts reporting, according...
Antelope Valley Press
A show of gratitude: Students honor veterans
PALMDALE — The Palmdale Learning Plaza’s student-led Veterans Day program featured thanks, music and dance performances from the youngsters, as well as a question-and-answer period with three veterans who were guests at the ceremony. More than 850 students representing the school’s entire kindergarten through eighth-grade classes, including the...
Antelope Valley Press
More than 100 gather at Lancaster Cemetery
LANCASTER — With hundreds of flags fluttering in a cool breeze, veterans joined by their families and friends gathered at two big memorial parks on Veterans Day to hear from a congressman who flew combat with the Navy, a 100-year-old World War II veteran and an advocate for better services for those who served the nation.
abc10.com
Garcia leading Smith for Congress, CA-27: 2022 Election Results
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — From Republican Steve Knight to Democrat Katie Hill back to Republican Mike Garcia, this district, once a GOP stronghold, has been ping-ponging between the parties since 2016. In 2020, Garcia, the conservative former Navy pilot and Georgetown graduate, held on to the seat by a mere 333 votes, the third closest outcome of any congressional race in the country that year. And that was before redistricting jettisoned the district’s most conservative outpost in Simi Valley, giving Democratic voters even more of an edge.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor and councilmembers maintain lead over challengers
Inglewood residents are on track to return the incumbents to the city council in a sign they want to keep the team together. Early returns show the incumbents with a decent lead over their opponents. The numbers also indicate Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr.’s popularity is waning. District...
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Why results won’t come for several more days
With Election Day in the rearview, it’s still unclear who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles. Both Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are currently embroiled in a race that is just too close to call, but votes are still being collected and counted. But the latest vote totals won’t be made public for […]
LA's Mayor's Race Tightens While Sheriff's Race Widens
Plus, LA City Council sticks with plan to end COVID-19 tenant protections
foxla.com
2022 Midterms: LA County to give update on election results
LOS ANGELES - LA County's registrar's office shared an update on the election results as Californians await the outcome of some of the races. As promised hours after Thursday's tweet, LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan gave an update on the November general election around 4:30 p.m. The announcement comes as residents across Southern California await the latest on several high-profile races, including the Los Angeles Mayor, the Los Angeles County Sheriff and seats to represent Southern California districts in the U.S. House.
Antelope Valley Press
Bass, Caruso locked in tight race for LA mayor
LOS ANGELES — The expensive and at-times contentious race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles remained in a virtual 50-50 deadlock, Wednesday, between developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass — and a winner might not be determined for days. After the candidates traded leads in...
Antelope Valley Press
Ceremony at amphitheater features AV Wall
PALMDALE — Hundreds of people turned out Friday morning, for the Veterans Day ceremony at the Palmdale Amphitheater, where the theme was “Gratitude for Our Veterans.”. The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, also known as the AV Wall, was on display.
kcrw.com
No winner yet in LA mayor's race, but could Robert Luna be next sheriff?
Two of LA’s biggest midterm election races are still too close to call. That includes the face-off between U.S. Congresswoman Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso, and the battle between LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and former Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna. LA County voters also likely approved a measure that gives the Board of Supervisors more power to oust a sitting sheriff. The results of these races and others won’t be known for days, as LA election officials continue to tally the votes.
LA County polls are now closed; watch results here
The polls are now closed in Malibu, and voters will soon know who will be in the board of education for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Schools District, city council and a number of key county races. Eight candidates fought for three open spots on the SMMUSD Board of Directors. Malibu City Council members, Karen Farrer […] The post LA County polls are now closed; watch results here appeared first on The Malibu Times.
yovenice.com
Park Continues to Lead Darling in Race to Replace Mike Bonin After Latest Tally
Traci Park holds 10.9 point lead over Erin Darling as of early Wednesday morning in race to replace Mike Bonin. Following a Thursday vote tally, Traci Park continues to hold a lead over Erin Darling in the Los Angeles City Council District 11 race to replace Mike Bonin. As of...
NBC Los Angeles
More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New
Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
LA mayor race: Karen Bass takes lead over Rick Caruso in latest numbers
Though the race remains too close to call, Karen Bass took a lead over Rick Caruso in Friday's update to Los Angeles mayoral results.
Antelope Valley Press
No Friday paper
We’d like to remind Antelope Valley Press readers that there will be no paper printed or delivered, on Nov. 11, because of the Veterans Day holiday. Our new delivery schedule is based on that of the United States Postal Service and since there will be no mail delivery, on Friday, there will also be no newspaper. The Saturday edition will be delivered, as usual, and will include this year’s edition of the Welcome magazine.
Comments / 0