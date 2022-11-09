ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale District meets, today, on switch to by-trustee election

PALMDALE — Palmdale School District will hold the first of four public hearings on the proposed switch to a by-trustee area election system at 8 a.m., today. The public hearing is available in-person with limited capacity (first-come, first-serve) in the boardroom. The meeting will also be live-streamed via the PSD YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCam67Ue0Hq5UAB4AnakRpUA.
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Local school Board races have mixed results

Voters in local school Board races appeared ready to return incumbents in some races, while challengers were ahead in others, according to the semifinal results posted by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk and Kern County Elections Division. However, the slim margins held by some candidates are likely to change...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
anaheimobserver.com

Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva Trailing In Re-Election Bid

In what could shape up as a major upset, Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, a liberal Democrat, is losing her bid for a fifth term to Republican Soo Yo, a member of the ABC School Unified School District Board of Education and unapologetic conservative. The last vote tabulation report had Quirk-Silva trailing...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

California City could see some changes after voting

CALIFORNIA CITY — With late-arriving mail-in ballots still to tally, it appears California City will have a new mayor and two new Council members, following Tuesday’s election. Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff will take over from Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin, according to the unofficial results, with all 11 precincts reporting, according...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

A show of gratitude: Students honor veterans

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Learning Plaza’s student-led Veterans Day program featured thanks, music and dance performances from the youngsters, as well as a question-and-answer period with three veterans who were guests at the ceremony. More than 850 students representing the school’s entire kindergarten through eighth-grade classes, including the...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

More than 100 gather at Lancaster Cemetery

LANCASTER — With hundreds of flags fluttering in a cool breeze, veterans joined by their families and friends gathered at two big memorial parks on Veterans Day to hear from a congressman who flew combat with the Navy, a 100-year-old World War II veteran and an advocate for better services for those who served the nation.
LANCASTER, CA
abc10.com

Garcia leading Smith for Congress, CA-27: 2022 Election Results

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — From Republican Steve Knight to Democrat Katie Hill back to Republican Mike Garcia, this district, once a GOP stronghold, has been ping-ponging between the parties since 2016. In 2020, Garcia, the conservative former Navy pilot and Georgetown graduate, held on to the seat by a mere 333 votes, the third closest outcome of any congressional race in the country that year. And that was before redistricting jettisoned the district’s most conservative outpost in Simi Valley, giving Democratic voters even more of an edge.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood mayor and councilmembers maintain lead over challengers

Inglewood residents are on track to return the incumbents to the city council in a sign they want to keep the team together. Early returns show the incumbents with a decent lead over their opponents. The numbers also indicate Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr.’s popularity is waning. District...
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

2022 Midterms: LA County to give update on election results

LOS ANGELES - LA County's registrar's office shared an update on the election results as Californians await the outcome of some of the races. As promised hours after Thursday's tweet, LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan gave an update on the November general election around 4:30 p.m. The announcement comes as residents across Southern California await the latest on several high-profile races, including the Los Angeles Mayor, the Los Angeles County Sheriff and seats to represent Southern California districts in the U.S. House.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Bass, Caruso locked in tight race for LA mayor

LOS ANGELES — The expensive and at-times contentious race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles remained in a virtual 50-50 deadlock, Wednesday, between developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass — and a winner might not be determined for days. After the candidates traded leads in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Ceremony at amphitheater features AV Wall

PALMDALE — Hundreds of people turned out Friday morning, for the Veterans Day ceremony at the Palmdale Amphitheater, where the theme was “Gratitude for Our Veterans.”. The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, also known as the AV Wall, was on display.
PALMDALE, CA
kcrw.com

No winner yet in LA mayor's race, but could Robert Luna be next sheriff?

Two of LA’s biggest midterm election races are still too close to call. That includes the face-off between U.S. Congresswoman Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso, and the battle between LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and former Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna. LA County voters also likely approved a measure that gives the Board of Supervisors more power to oust a sitting sheriff. The results of these races and others won’t be known for days, as LA election officials continue to tally the votes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

LA County polls are now closed; watch results here

The polls are now closed in Malibu, and voters will soon know who will be in the board of education for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Schools District, city council and a number of key county races. Eight candidates fought for three open spots on the SMMUSD Board of Directors. Malibu City Council members, Karen Farrer […] The post LA County polls are now closed; watch results here appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
NBC Los Angeles

More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New

Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

No Friday paper

We’d like to remind Antelope Valley Press readers that there will be no paper printed or delivered, on Nov. 11, because of the Veterans Day holiday. Our new delivery schedule is based on that of the United States Postal Service and since there will be no mail delivery, on Friday, there will also be no newspaper. The Saturday edition will be delivered, as usual, and will include this year’s edition of the Welcome magazine.

