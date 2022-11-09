Drake and 21 Savage Being Sued Over Fake Vogue Cover

Photo: Getty Images

Drake and 21 Savage are being brought to court by Vogue and Anna Wintour over their promotion of their new album, "Her Loss."

The rappers got slammed with the lawsuit after photos of very real looking, FAKE, Vogue covers surfaced. According to TMZ , Vogue not Anna Wintour endorse the album and they feel the fake covers are misleading to fans.

TMZ also reports that Conde Nast had found emails sent out about "celebrating Drake's Vogue cover."

TMZ reached out to Drake's attorney without any response.

