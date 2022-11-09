Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook reports that the solid fall fishing has continued this week. There have been daily blitzes fueled by peanut bunker and silversides, and most of these blitzes end up being tremendous in size and action. Blitzes can be found just about anywhere throughout the sound, but the river and creek mouths on the ebb tide tends to set up the best action. The blitzes consist of mainly schoolie to slot-sized bass, but there are still some plenty of larger fish in the mix. There are also still a few albies showing up in the area, but they haven’t been getting too much angler attention this week. Tautog reports have still been very good for most anglers that are still getting out there. You generally need to weed through loads of short fish, but anglers are still reporting plenty of keeper fish.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO