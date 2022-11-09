Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Related
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In Connecticut
Home decorated for the holidaysWonderlane/Unsplash. Are you ready for Hallmark's Countdown To Christmas? The popular, yearly binge is back. A new movie ''Ghost of Christmas Always" tells the tale of a classic, "A Christmas Carol" but from the ghost's perspective.
This is Why Silver Sands is the Most Beautiful Beach in Connecticut
This is one of the many reasons I decided to go from a full time to a part time schedule on the air here at I-95. I found I was always working, if you call what I do for a living "work." But there was something that was missing. I...
zip06.com
Oil and Water Do Mix at Henry Carter Hull Library
Oil and Water Do Mix: Paintings by Sarah Baskin & Kimberley Scoble will be exhibited from Thursday, Dec. 1 to Thursday, Dec. 29 at the Henry Carter Hull Library, 10 Killingworth Turnpike, Clinton during library hours. The event is free and registration is not required. The public is also invited...
zip06.com
NHGC Announces Scarecrow Contest Winners
Several members of the North Haven Garden Club Scarecrow Committee met at the Town Green on Nov. 5 to disassemble the scarecrow display, meet a few of the contest winners, and hand out certificates and prizes. Contestants who attended the presentation were Grand Prize winners Leslie and Audrey Borrelli, along with winners Feldman Orthodontics, LP Counseling, Anthony Golia, Clarissa Kumar, the Kumar Family, Maisy and Fielding Hayes, and Danny Pisano. Winners received certificates, a photo of their scarecrow, and a prize. Certificates and prizes for other contestants will be awarded at a later date. Look for more photos on our Facebook page.
zip06.com
Celtic Music Returns to Essex with Jeff Snow
The First Congregational Church, 6 Methodist Hill, Essex, hosts multi-instrumentalist, Jeff Snow, who plays guitar, autoharp, Celtic bouzouki, and bodhran, on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. The concert called “A Gathering of Celtic and Christmas Music” combines the songs, tunes, history, and stories from England, Ireland, and Scotland with the music of Christmas. Familiar and some not so familiar songs and tunes will have the audience singing, laughing and wishing for more.
zip06.com
Four New Eagle Scouts Recognized in Northford
On Saturday, Nov. 5, Luke Izzo, Andrew Amendola, Grant Bogardus and Rich LaBree Jr., of Boy Scouts Troop 463, Northford were honored with the presentation of their Eagle Scout award. All four completed their Eagle Scout rank over the past few months and decided to receive their award together. Scoutmaster...
zip06.com
Edward Raymond Courtney, Jr.
On Nov. 6 Edward Raymond Courtney, Jr., a longtime Guilford resident, passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born at the Hospital of St. Raphael on July 4, 1945, son of the late Edward Raymond Courtney, Sr. and Julia (Gilloren) Courtney. Loving husband of Jean Allen Courtney for...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- November 10, 2022
Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook reports that the solid fall fishing has continued this week. There have been daily blitzes fueled by peanut bunker and silversides, and most of these blitzes end up being tremendous in size and action. Blitzes can be found just about anywhere throughout the sound, but the river and creek mouths on the ebb tide tends to set up the best action. The blitzes consist of mainly schoolie to slot-sized bass, but there are still some plenty of larger fish in the mix. There are also still a few albies showing up in the area, but they haven’t been getting too much angler attention this week. Tautog reports have still been very good for most anglers that are still getting out there. You generally need to weed through loads of short fish, but anglers are still reporting plenty of keeper fish.
zip06.com
What’s Up at Tweed Airport?
Save Our Shoreline (SOS) will hold a Community Conversation about the proposed Tweed Airport expansion plans and the impacts on the well-being of the shoreline and the health of its residents. The talk is set for Thursday, Nov. 17, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Willoughby Wallace Memorial Library,146 Thimble Islands Rd, Stony Creek. The community conversation is being hosted by Stony Creek Association.
Eyewitness News
Connecticut shoreline preparing for Tropical Depression Nicole
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will arrive in Connecticut in about 24 hours. As the storm approaches, cities and towns along the shoreline are already taking precaution, including Milford. The big concern for Tropical Storm Nicole is not only the potential for flooding in poor...
zip06.com
Helen V. Gasparrino Havens
Helen V. Gasparrino Havens, 99 years young, passed away peacefully on Nov. 8 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry Clifford Havens. Helen was born in New Haven on Sept. 25, 1923, and was the youngest of seven children to the late Emanuel and Maria Bove Gasparrino.
zip06.com
Thomas Bateman Slocum Jr.
Thomas “Tom” Bateman Slocum, Jr., 75, longtime Branford resident and most recently of Hobe Sound, Florida, passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on Oct. 31 . Tom was born on May 3, 1947, son of the late Thomas Bateman Slocum and Jean (Brickwood) Slocum. Tom was a...
zip06.com
Holiday Train Show Returns for 29th Year
The family-friendly Holiday Train Show exhibit is back at the Connecticut River Museum in Essex for its 29th year. The members-only opening and the Museum Shop member Holiday sale are on Monday, Nov.21 at 5 p.m. The exhibit opens to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Train artist Steve Cryan...
Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter plans to expand
(WTNH) — Combining animals and sustainability, News 8 sat down with Laura Burban, the director and an animal control officer at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter. Burban noted how the animal shelter is an integral part of the Branford community, and also spoke about a new location opening up in the near future. There’s also […]
zip06.com
Foundation Announces $50K in Funding for Essex Elementary
The Essex Elementary School Foundation (EESF), supported by the residents and community of Essex, approved over $50,000 for enrichment programs offered at Essex Elementary School (EES) that would otherwise not be available through traditional funding by the school system and budget. For the 2022-'23 school year, the approved programs and...
Yale Daily News
At Fest Faves, customers can enjoy carnival eats and festival treats year-round
As they make their way up Whitney Avenue, New Haveners can now make a pit-stop at Fest Faves, the Elm City’s first year-round carnival-inspired restaurant. New Haven natives and self-proclaimed “foodies” Victoria Streeto and Eric Balcerzak opened Fest Faves at 15 Whitney Ave. in September of this year. Inside the decorated eatery, customers are offered carnival classics like jumbo corn dogs and funnel cake as well as more innovative fusion options, like a mac and cheese pretzel burger.
sheltonherald.com
New exit numbers planned for Route 8 from Bridgeport to the Valley
SHELTON — Sign replacement and exit renumbering on Route 8 will begin Nov. 22, according to the state Department of Transportation. The existing highway signs have exceeded their useful service life, according to a DOT statement. “The existing signs have less than adequate retro reflectivity, are in poor condition,...
earnthenecklace.com
Tony Terzi Leaving Fox 61: Where Is the Hartford News Anchor Going?
To say Tony Terzi is just a news anchor on Fox 61 is an understatement. The long-time journalist has not only reported occurrences on WTIC-TV, but he is part of the station’s legacy with his father—veteran journalist Al Terzi. Now the younger Terzi is taking his career in a different direction. Tony Terzi announced he is leaving Fox 61 in November 2022. Hartford residents naturally want to know where he is going next and if they will see him in broadcasting again. Find out what Tony Terzi said about his departure from WTIC Fox 61 here.
Coliseum Grave Rumbles Back To Life
The ghosts of metal bands, hockey brawlers, and Bible-thumping Jehovah’s Witnesses were shaken from their graves Thursday as a groundbreaking marked the beginning of construction of a bustling mini-city on the burial grounds of the old New Haven Coliseum. A crowd even reemerged on the vacant lot along with — depending...
high-profile.com
Construction Firm Honored by CT ABC
Bridgeport, CT – For the first time in its history, Viking Construction has been named Best of Show from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Connecticut (CT-ABC). Viking was presented with the honor at the CT-ABC’s annual awards event, recognizing the company’s general contractor role on the $19 million Winward redevelopment project in downtown Bridgeport. Viking also took home its 13th Excellence in Construction Award from the CT-ABC for The Windward project.
Comments / 0