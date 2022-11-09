Read full article on original website
ESPN’s College GameDay makes its picks for Clemson vs. Louisville
ESPN’s College GameDay crew made their picks for No.10 Clemson’s home matchup with Louisville in Death Valley this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Swinney and the Tigers are coming off a tough loss to Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and will look to bounce back at home against a hot Louisville team. Louisville starting quarterback Malik Cunningham is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the country, and it should be a good test for the Tigers. Though the Tigers 8-1 (6-0 ACC) are the favorites for this matchup, the College GameDay guys were fairly split on their choices for who...
