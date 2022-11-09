Read full article on original website
Iowa Auditor Candidate Wants Vote Recount
DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Republican challenger in Iowa's State Auditor race wants a statewide recount of votes. Todd Halbur says he's asking for the recount after what he calls errors in the vote count. "Over the course of days we have seen human errors, technical errors, process errors, and...
Kari Lake: Arizona is 'DRAGGING OUT' election results, but CAN'T stop he...
With hundreds of thousands of votes left to count in Arizona, gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake joins the Glenn Beck Program to explain why she's "100% confident" that she will win. Lake gives her thoughts on why the ballot counting has been so slow, why that's "embarrassing" for Arizona, and whether Republican candidate for senator Blake Masters will also win his election.
Judge Blocks The State From Issuing Local Recreational Marijuana Licenses
A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction blocking the state from issuing some of the first licenses for recreational marijuana businesses. Under the state law, the first licenses are supposed to go to New Yorkers or family members with past marijuana convictions. But the judge sided with a Michigan...
Company accused of child labor violations in Nebraska, Minnesota
(Grand Island, NE) -- A food safety and food plant sanitation company is accused of violating child labor laws in Nebraska and Minnesota. Packers Sanitation Services is a cleaning and sanitation company that provides contract work at slaughtering and meat packing establishments throughout the United States. The U.S. Department of Labor says the company is accused of violations at plants in Grand Island, Nebraska, Worthington, Minnesota and Marshall, Minnesota. The Department of Labor alleges that Packers Sanitation Services employed at least 31 minors to work in dangerous conditions in those locations.
Mass. Votes 'Yes' On "Millionaire's Tax" Question 1
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The AP has called Question 1 in Massachusetts, paving the way for an additional 4% state income tax on annual income greater than $1 million. With 95% of the votes counted, it was the tightest ballot question approval in this cycle, approved with about 52% voters in favor so far.
Not All Of Rhode Island Is Adopting Marijuana Sales
Voters in six Rhode Island communities rejected recreational marijuana retail sales yesterday. They are Barrington, East Greenwich, Jamestown, Little Compton, Scituate and Smithfield. Twenty-five cities and towns approved retail sales. A state law was enacted earlier this year legalizing adult use of recreational marijuana. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Another College Nursing Program Planned In Iowa
(Undated) -- The University of Northern Iowa is moving ahead with a nursing program. The Iowa Board of Regents has approved U-N-I's proposal for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program by the fall of 2024. The University of Iowa and Iowa State have nursing programs. “Based on figures from...
Jeff Angelo: Should Iowa Let Drunks Sleep It Off?
One of the things Jeff loves about the radio show is that he never knows what topic will set the listeners on fire. A caller suggests that the legislature protect drunk people sleeping in their cars - rather than driving home - from being arrested. The phone and the text line went crazy with various opinions. Listen to the call that started it all and then comment: what do YOU think?
This Is The Most Festive City In Georgia
Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to prepare for the season than by tracing the city in lights? Some cities go all out for the holidays by covering sidewalks in red and green, and blanketing the trees with lights. A few even put on holiday light displays and hold parades to bring neighbors together and build excitement for Christmas. Despite how a city chooses to prepare for the season, there are certain cities across America that are more festive than others.
This Illinois Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Illinois bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
Nebraska prisoner at Lincoln facility dies in custody
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Nebraska prison inmate dies while in custody. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 75 year old Terry Inness died on Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Prison leaders say his sentence started March 16, 2011. Inness was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence for two counts of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County.
Here's How Tropical Storm Nicole Is Predicted To Impact Georgia
Tropical Storm Nicole struck the Bahamas on Wednesday afternoon and is now on its way to Florida. According to WSB-TV, the storm is predicted to strike "South and middle Georgia" later in the week. Southeast Georgia could see winds strong enough to produce tornados and heavy rainfall. There is a possibility of up to two inches of rain, wind speeds over 40 mph, and severe weather warnings for the region.
This Is Colorado's Top Mexican Restaurant
Mexican food is popular for a reason. Who can ignore a nice helping of tacos, a huge smothered burrito, or a plate of enchiladas? Or resist those delicious flavors that are specific to that style of cooking?. The United States has thousands of Mexican restaurants, so which one stands out...
South Carolina Woman Scores $200,000 Lottery Win With Rare Purchase
A woman in South Carolina is celebrating a major lottery win after a rare lottery ticket purchase scored her a $200,000 prize. The lucky winner from Grand Strand, whose name was not revealed in the release, said she doesn't often play the lottery, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery. However, perhaps inspired by the recent record-breaking $2 billion Powerball jackpot, she ended up picking up a couple of lottery tickets from the Lowes Foods Store on Fresh Drive in Myrtle Beach. What was even more surprising is that she purchased the store's last two tickets in the Color of Money game, which landed her the huge win.
Hurricane Nicole 7PM Advisory
Hurricane Nicole brings a dangerous storm surge and strong winds to the Bahamas before heading to Florida coast.
This Is North Carolina's Best Indian Restaurant
As it turns out, you don't have to travel very far to find some delicious, authentic Indian cuisine in North Carolina. Using ratings and reviews, Yelp search around the country to find the best Indian restaurants around, compiling a list of the top choice in each state. According to the site:
Sarasota Woman Wins $1 Million from Florida Lottery scratch off ticket
Sarasota Woman Wins $1 Million from Florida Lottery scratch off ticket. - Tuesday, November 8th, the Florida Lottery (Lottery) announces that Mary Vitullo, 63, of Sarasota, claimed a $1 million top prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.
Boy, 14, reported missing from Salem Township home
SALEM TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager. Curran Putnam, 14, was last seen yesterday afternoon walking near his Salem Township home near 137th Avenue and 28th Street. Putnam is 5-foot-6, weighs 110 pounds and has curly brown hair, blue eyes...
Indian River Drive Closed As Crews Clear Debris, Parts Of Road Wash Away
Tropical Storm Nicole has largely passed by our area but has left debris, downed power lines, and flooding throughout South Florida. In St. Lucie County, crews are working to clear debris and power lines from Indian River Drive, where parts of the road have washed away, according to the sheriff's office.
