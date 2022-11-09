Read full article on original website
Second Public Meeting on Challenges of Paint Creek Recreational Trail
The Ross County Park District has schedueled their second public meeting regarding the challenges faced in maintaining the Paint Creek Recreational Trail. The public meeting will be held Tuesday at the Christopher Conference Center off Bridge Street in Chillicothe, from 5:30 to 7pm. The Park District will present different scenarios that the board has discussed in regard to the trail.
Western Avenue Lane Closure Set for NEXT Weekend in Chillicothe
A correction on an upcoming lane reduction of Western Avenue in Chillicothe for utility work: We mistakenly reported that would take place tomorrow, November 12th, but that is actually set for November 19th. The closure Saturday NEXT week, from about 8am to 4pm, will close the westbound lane of Western...
