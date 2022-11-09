ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Daily Mail

England fans question selection of 'injury prone' Newcastle striker Callum Wilson over Brentford 'penalty specialist' Ivan Toney in the Three Lions' 26-man World Cup squad

A vocal section of England fans have questioned why Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has been picked over Brentford's Ivan Toney to head off to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Southgate has officially announced his 26-man squad ahead of the upcoming tournament in Qatar, which begins for them against Iran on November 21.
Daily Mail

Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are tracking Leeds youngster Cody Drameh as they target January move for the England Under 21 full-back after he starred on loan at Cardiff last season

Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are keeping tabs on Leeds youngster Cody Drameh ahead of the January transfer window. England under-21 full back Drameh joined Leeds from Fulham last summer and spent the second half of the season on loan at Cardiff. He made such an impression for the Welsh club...
Yardbarker

France names Juventus man in their World Cup squad

France has named Adrien Rabiot in their squad for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after he missed out on the 2018 edition. The midfielder has been in superb form for Juve this season after adding goals to his game at the club. The Bianconeri will be represented by several...
SkySports

Birmingham 1-2 Sunderland: Man Utd loanee Amad Diallo nets stunner to earn injury-hit Black Cats victory

Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo netted a second-half stunner as injury-hit Sunderland held off a late Birmingham onslaught to earn a 2-1 win at St Andrew's. Birmingham had the better of the chances in both halves but found themselves behind to Sunderland's first real chance of the game, as Diallo held up the ball brilliantly before finding Ellis Simms in space, and his driven effort was too powerful for John Ruddy to keep out.
SB Nation

Klopp Suspended For Southampton Match Following FA Appeal

When Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield tomorrow afternoon, Jürgen Klopp will not be on the touchline. After initially getting away with just a £30,000 fine for his red card in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in October, Jürgen Klopp will now have to serve a one-match ban.
BBC

Thursday's gossip: Osimhen, Leao, Moukoko, Pellistri, Kane, Fernandez, Mykhaylo

Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 23, is on Manchester United's radar as they look for striker options for next season. (Manchester Evening News) However, the Old Trafford outfit face competition from Real Madrid with manager Carlo Ancelotti trying to persuade the Spanish champions' president Florentino Perez to sign Osimhen, as well as AC Milan and Portugal attacker Rafael Leao, 23, in January. (Sport via Mail)
BBC

Papa Johns Trophy: Ipswich to play Portsmouth in pick of last 32 ties

League One promotion chasers Ipswich Town and Portsmouth will meet in the last 32 of the Papa Johns Trophy. Last season's runners up Sutton United travel to AFC Wimbledon while League One leaders Plymouth Argyle play Charlton Athletic. Of the under-21 sides through, Wolves visit Manchester United, Arsenal go to...
SB Nation

Bournemouth vs Everton - Match Preview | Let’s try this again, shall we?

Everton head back to Bournemouth for their final game before the World Cup break seeking a morale-boosting win after a disastrous defeat against the same opposition in the EFL Cup on Tuesday. A much-changed Toffees side was thrashed 4-1 by an equally weakened Cherries team to spark panic and fury...
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Who’s Staying, City v Bees, and More...

Manchester City have one final match against Brentford before they disperse for the World CUp Break. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready for the match. Pep Guardiola sends blunt warning to World Cup countries over his Man City selection vs Brentford - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News.
Daily Mail

Poland confirm 26-man World Cup squad featuring Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski and Aston Villa full-back Matty Cash... but there's no room for long-serving midfielder Karol Linetty

Poland manager Czeslaw Michniewicz left out Torino midfielder Karol Linetty from his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar, which he named on Thursday. The 27-year-old midfielder has earned 42 caps for Poland since making his debut in 2014, but Michniewicz found no room for him in the squad due to fierce competition.
The Independent

On this day in 2007: Glasgow awarded 2014 Commonwealth Games

Glasgow was handed hosting rights to the 2014 Commonwealth Games on this day in 2007, beating Nigerian capital Abuja by 47 votes to 24 at a summit in Sri Lanka.The decision by the Commonwealth Games Federation ensured the Games would be held in Scotland for the third time, after Edinburgh in 1970 and 1986.First Minister Alex Salmond, who travelled to Colombo with the bid team, said: “We will make these Games the greatest sporting event our country has ever seen.“This will be our chance to show the whole world the very best of Scotland.”The result of the vote brought jubilation...
SB Nation

Liverpool vs. Southampton: Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News

Southampton have...not been in good form this season. They come into this match in 18th, with 12 points and a goal differential of -12. They last won against Bournemouth in the league (1-0 on October 19th), and this was their first win since a 2-1 against Chelsea at the end of August. They progressed through the League Cup this midweek via penalties against Sheffield Wednesday.

