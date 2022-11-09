Glasgow was handed hosting rights to the 2014 Commonwealth Games on this day in 2007, beating Nigerian capital Abuja by 47 votes to 24 at a summit in Sri Lanka.The decision by the Commonwealth Games Federation ensured the Games would be held in Scotland for the third time, after Edinburgh in 1970 and 1986.First Minister Alex Salmond, who travelled to Colombo with the bid team, said: “We will make these Games the greatest sporting event our country has ever seen.“This will be our chance to show the whole world the very best of Scotland.”The result of the vote brought jubilation...

