England Announce World Cup Squad, Manchester United Trio Included
England have announced their squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and a Manchester United trio has been selected
England fans question selection of 'injury prone' Newcastle striker Callum Wilson over Brentford 'penalty specialist' Ivan Toney in the Three Lions' 26-man World Cup squad
A vocal section of England fans have questioned why Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has been picked over Brentford's Ivan Toney to head off to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Southgate has officially announced his 26-man squad ahead of the upcoming tournament in Qatar, which begins for them against Iran on November 21.
Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are tracking Leeds youngster Cody Drameh as they target January move for the England Under 21 full-back after he starred on loan at Cardiff last season
Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are keeping tabs on Leeds youngster Cody Drameh ahead of the January transfer window. England under-21 full back Drameh joined Leeds from Fulham last summer and spent the second half of the season on loan at Cardiff. He made such an impression for the Welsh club...
Yardbarker
France names Juventus man in their World Cup squad
France has named Adrien Rabiot in their squad for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after he missed out on the 2018 edition. The midfielder has been in superb form for Juve this season after adding goals to his game at the club. The Bianconeri will be represented by several...
SkySports
Birmingham 1-2 Sunderland: Man Utd loanee Amad Diallo nets stunner to earn injury-hit Black Cats victory
Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo netted a second-half stunner as injury-hit Sunderland held off a late Birmingham onslaught to earn a 2-1 win at St Andrew's. Birmingham had the better of the chances in both halves but found themselves behind to Sunderland's first real chance of the game, as Diallo held up the ball brilliantly before finding Ellis Simms in space, and his driven effort was too powerful for John Ruddy to keep out.
SB Nation
Klopp Suspended For Southampton Match Following FA Appeal
When Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield tomorrow afternoon, Jürgen Klopp will not be on the touchline. After initially getting away with just a £30,000 fine for his red card in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in October, Jürgen Klopp will now have to serve a one-match ban.
‘Really proud’: Nathan Jones confirmed as Southampton manager
Southampton have confirmed Nathan Jones as their manager on a three-and-a-half-year contract
Finn Russell returns as Scotland risk it all against the All Blacks
Gregor Townsend has brought the fly-half in from the cold as the All Blacks await. A stroke of genius, or a looming disaster?
SkySports
World Cup 2022: Gareth Southgate's England squad in Qatar analysed for goals, experience and style
Gareth Southgate has revealed his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar - but how experienced, how clinical and how defensive are his selections?. Leicester midfielder James Maddison and Newcastle striker Callum Wilson made the final 26-man squad - despite last playing for England in 2019. Conor Gallagher also...
BBC
Thursday's gossip: Osimhen, Leao, Moukoko, Pellistri, Kane, Fernandez, Mykhaylo
Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 23, is on Manchester United's radar as they look for striker options for next season. (Manchester Evening News) However, the Old Trafford outfit face competition from Real Madrid with manager Carlo Ancelotti trying to persuade the Spanish champions' president Florentino Perez to sign Osimhen, as well as AC Milan and Portugal attacker Rafael Leao, 23, in January. (Sport via Mail)
BBC
Scotland v New Zealand: Doddie Weir the inspiration for history-seeking Scots - Ritchie
Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 13 November Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. The presence of Doddie Weir will inspire the Scotland team as they seek a first win over New Zealand on Sunday, says captain Jamie Ritchie. Weir is due to...
BBC
Papa Johns Trophy: Ipswich to play Portsmouth in pick of last 32 ties
League One promotion chasers Ipswich Town and Portsmouth will meet in the last 32 of the Papa Johns Trophy. Last season's runners up Sutton United travel to AFC Wimbledon while League One leaders Plymouth Argyle play Charlton Athletic. Of the under-21 sides through, Wolves visit Manchester United, Arsenal go to...
Report: Chelsea Will Target Moises Caicedo In January
Chelsea are set to target Brighton's Moises Caicedo in January.
BBC
England 26-27 Samoa: Shaun Wane's side suffer golden-point Rugby League World Cup semi-final defeat
Tries: Whitehead, Bateman, Farnworth (2) Goals: Makinson (4) Penalty: Makinson (1) Try: Lafai (2), Sao, Crichton (2) Goals: Crichton (3) Drop-goal: Crichton. England fell to a shock semi-final defeat as Samoa won a golden-point thriller to set up a meeting with Australia in their first World Cup final. Stephen Crichton's...
SB Nation
Bournemouth vs Everton - Match Preview | Let’s try this again, shall we?
Everton head back to Bournemouth for their final game before the World Cup break seeking a morale-boosting win after a disastrous defeat against the same opposition in the EFL Cup on Tuesday. A much-changed Toffees side was thrashed 4-1 by an equally weakened Cherries team to spark panic and fury...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Who’s Staying, City v Bees, and More...
Manchester City have one final match against Brentford before they disperse for the World CUp Break. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready for the match. Pep Guardiola sends blunt warning to World Cup countries over his Man City selection vs Brentford - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News.
Poland confirm 26-man World Cup squad featuring Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski and Aston Villa full-back Matty Cash... but there's no room for long-serving midfielder Karol Linetty
Poland manager Czeslaw Michniewicz left out Torino midfielder Karol Linetty from his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar, which he named on Thursday. The 27-year-old midfielder has earned 42 caps for Poland since making his debut in 2014, but Michniewicz found no room for him in the squad due to fierce competition.
ESPN
USMNT's World Cup squad in Qatar: What to make of Berhalter's picks, and who should start?
There is a strong temptation on roster release day, an unofficial holiday before the World Cup, to pick apart a coach's decisions. It's an inevitable part of the process in the lead-up to the tournament. More than anything, though, it's a public relations exercise. An opportunity to build excitement --...
On this day in 2007: Glasgow awarded 2014 Commonwealth Games
Glasgow was handed hosting rights to the 2014 Commonwealth Games on this day in 2007, beating Nigerian capital Abuja by 47 votes to 24 at a summit in Sri Lanka.The decision by the Commonwealth Games Federation ensured the Games would be held in Scotland for the third time, after Edinburgh in 1970 and 1986.First Minister Alex Salmond, who travelled to Colombo with the bid team, said: “We will make these Games the greatest sporting event our country has ever seen.“This will be our chance to show the whole world the very best of Scotland.”The result of the vote brought jubilation...
SB Nation
Liverpool vs. Southampton: Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News
Southampton have...not been in good form this season. They come into this match in 18th, with 12 points and a goal differential of -12. They last won against Bournemouth in the league (1-0 on October 19th), and this was their first win since a 2-1 against Chelsea at the end of August. They progressed through the League Cup this midweek via penalties against Sheffield Wednesday.
