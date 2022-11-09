Read full article on original website
u.today
Ripple CTO Explains What Will Happen to Dave Portnoy’s Bitcoin in Case of FTX Bankruptcy
In a recent tweet, American internet celebrity Dave Portnoy expressed his concerns about what would happen to his Bitcoin holdings that are stored on the FTX exchange. Portnoy asked whether he would still be able to access his cryptocurrency if the embattled cryptocurrency exchange ended up going bankrupt. David Schwartz,...
Bitcoin Traders Are Furiously Buying Dip as Open Interest Surges to 380,000 BTC
SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 1,600%, Here's What Achievement Is Behind This
Shiba Inu Sets New Community Milestone: Details
It's Worst Week in Crypto History; Anthony Scaramucci Elaborates on Why
Galois Capital Lost 50% of Its Holdings in FTX; What Is Special About This Story?
Launched by Kraken veteran Kevin Zhou, the Galois Capital fund was among the first critics of Terra (LUNA) amid the euphoria around it in early Q1, 2022. It masterfully avoided losing funds in May's crash — and fell victim to the FTX collapse. Fund that predicted Terra drama loses...
Ripple General Counsel Worried about SEC Chair's Recent Comments, Here's Why
SHIB Records Slight Gain in Short-term Speculators, Here Is What's Happening
Billionaire Daniel Loeb Denies Report About Potentially Rescuing FTX
In a recent tweet, American billionaire investor Daniel S. Loeb denied being involved in bailout talks for the embattled FTX exchange. Earlier today, Reuters reported that Sam Bankman-Fried’s exchange was in talks with a slew of investors to raise about $9.4 billion. Loeb's Third Point was mentioned among possible rescuers.
SOL Price Drop Makes BNB Whales Pick It up Massively
Peter Schiff Explains Why You Should Sell Your Bitcoin Now
FTX Founder's Billion-Dollar Fortune Goes to $1
Ethereum Will Benefit from FTX Situation, 4 Reasons Why
Solana for $3, Ethereum at $750, Arthur Hayes Makes Bold Predictions
3rd Biggest Dogecoin Whale Moves Billions of DOGE as Anon Wallets Shift 5 Billion
Breaking: FTX Files for Bankruptcy, Bitcoin Extends Losses
The embattled FTX cryptocurrency exchange has filed for bankruptcy, according to a statement posted on its Twitter profile. The company says that its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing is a necessary step to "move forward" and "maximize recovery for stakeholders." Notably, the Chapter 11 proceedings will also include the exchange's American...
LBank Exchange Will List Kusunoki Samurai (KUSUNOKI) on November 10, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 8, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Kusunoki Samurai (KUSUNOKI) on November 10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the KUSUNOKI/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on November 10, 2022. As a...
XRP Saw 20% Price Wick, But It's Not Enough: Crypto Market Review, November 9
Binance Likely to Ditch FTX Deal: WSJ Report
According to a Wednesday report published by the Wall Street Journalist, Binance appears to be on track to abandon its recently announced acquisition deal with rival FTX. As reported by U.Today, Binance said that it had signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) to fully acquire the embattled cryptocurrency trading platform.
Litecoin Price Records 36% Growth in Days as Network Turns 11
