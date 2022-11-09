ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Bitcoin Traders Are Furiously Buying Dip as Open Interest Surges to 380,000 BTC

u.today

SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 1,600%, Here's What Achievement Is Behind This

u.today

Shiba Inu Sets New Community Milestone: Details

u.today

It's Worst Week in Crypto History; Anthony Scaramucci Elaborates on Why

u.today

Ripple General Counsel Worried about SEC Chair's Recent Comments, Here's Why

u.today

SHIB Records Slight Gain in Short-term Speculators, Here Is What's Happening

u.today

Billionaire Daniel Loeb Denies Report About Potentially Rescuing FTX

In a recent tweet, American billionaire investor Daniel S. Loeb denied being involved in bailout talks for the embattled FTX exchange. Earlier today, Reuters reported that Sam Bankman-Fried’s exchange was in talks with a slew of investors to raise about $9.4 billion. Loeb's Third Point was mentioned among possible rescuers.
u.today

SOL Price Drop Makes BNB Whales Pick It up Massively

u.today

Peter Schiff Explains Why You Should Sell Your Bitcoin Now

u.today

FTX Founder's Billion-Dollar Fortune Goes to $1

u.today

Ethereum Will Benefit from FTX Situation, 4 Reasons Why

u.today

Solana for $3, Ethereum at $750, Arthur Hayes Makes Bold Predictions

u.today

3rd Biggest Dogecoin Whale Moves Billions of DOGE as Anon Wallets Shift 5 Billion

u.today

Breaking: FTX Files for Bankruptcy, Bitcoin Extends Losses

The embattled FTX cryptocurrency exchange has filed for bankruptcy, according to a statement posted on its Twitter profile. The company says that its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing is a necessary step to "move forward" and "maximize recovery for stakeholders." Notably, the Chapter 11 proceedings will also include the exchange's American...
u.today

LBank Exchange Will List Kusunoki Samurai (KUSUNOKI) on November 10, 2022

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 8, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Kusunoki Samurai (KUSUNOKI) on November 10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the KUSUNOKI/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on November 10, 2022. As a...
u.today

XRP Saw 20% Price Wick, But It's Not Enough: Crypto Market Review, November 9

u.today

Binance Likely to Ditch FTX Deal: WSJ Report

According to a Wednesday report published by the Wall Street Journalist, Binance appears to be on track to abandon its recently announced acquisition deal with rival FTX. As reported by U.Today, Binance said that it had signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) to fully acquire the embattled cryptocurrency trading platform.
u.today

Litecoin Price Records 36% Growth in Days as Network Turns 11

