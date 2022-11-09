The Dow Jones Industrial Average is soaring Thursday afternoon with shares of Salesforce and Home Depot leading the way for the blue-chip average. The Dow was most recently trading 983 points, or 3.0%, higher, as shares of Salesforce and Home Depot are contributing about two thirds of the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Salesforce's shares are up $11.76, or 8.3%, while those of Home Depot have risen $22.18, or 7.7%, combining for a roughly 224-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Nike Apple and Microsoft A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.

2 DAYS AGO