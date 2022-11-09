A major source of crude sent overseas since the ban on US crude exports was lifted at the end of 2015, West Texas is imbedding itself even deeper in the global marketplace. “With the lifting of restrictions, it’s become a popular grade around the world,” Joel Hanley, global director, Crude & Fuel Oil Markets with S&P Global Commodity Insights told the Reporter-Telegram of the West Texas Intermediate grade. “It’s a regular feature of the diet of refiners in Asia and Europe.”

19 HOURS AGO