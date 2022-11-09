Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Claim a Couple Pitchers From Giants, Trim 40-Man Roster
Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever...
Purple Row
The Rockies have to leave the Cron Zone
It’s time to exit the Cron Zone. As much as I have enjoyed watching C.J. Cron’s monstrous homers over the last two years, and the Rockies needed his power to provide 19% of the Rockies homers in 2022 and 17% of their homers over the last two years, it’s time to turn first base over to the next generation.
Yankees sign two pitchers to Major League roster, speedy outfielder opts for free agency
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is hard at work setting the table for a busy off-season. Whether it be trades to bolster specific position groups or offloading some big contracts, Cashman has his hands full, let alone the potential contract extension for star slugger Aaron Judge. However, the...
theScore
Rangers trade Solak to Reds for cash
The Texas Rangers traded second baseman/outfielder Nick Solak to the Cincinnati Reds for cash considerations, both clubs announced Thursday. Solak played in just 35 games last season because of a broken foot. However, he went deep 11 times with 49 RBIs and a .677 OPS across 127 games with the Rangers in 2021.
dodgerblue.com
Los Angeles Dodgers Decline Danny Duffy’s 2023 Option
The Los Angeles Dodgers declined their $7 million team option on Danny Duffy for the 2023 season, which made him a free agent. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman revealed the Dodgers’ intentions to do so while speaking with media from the General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas. Duffy...
SF Giants decline 3B Evan Longoria's team option
The SF Giants have declined the club option in Evan Longoria's contract, making the veteran third baseman a free agent.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brewers decline Boxberger's option, claim pitcher off waivers
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers have declined the $3 million 2023 team option on right-handed reliever Brad Boxberger and have claimed right-hander Tyson Miller off waivers from the Texas Rangers. Boxberger, 34, went 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 27 walks in 64 innings this season. He was...
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox, Angels interested in Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson
The Boston Red Sox need to add another quality starter to their pitching staff before the 2023 season, and Tyler Anderson is one option to keep an eye on. The Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander is among the top starting pitchers who could hit the MLB free agent market when it opens Thursday.
Yardbarker
Red Sox re-sign relievers Oddanier Mosqueda, Michael Gettys to minor-league deals
The Red Sox have re-signed relievers Oddanier Mosqueda and Michael Gettys to minor-league deals for the 2023 season, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo. Mosqueda, 23, spent the entirety of the 2022 campaign with Double-A Portland. The Venezuelan-born left-hander posted a 4.30 FIP — but much more respectable 4.05 FIP and 3.40 xFIP — with 76 strikeouts to 20 walks over 45 appearances (58 2/3 innings) for the Sea Dogs.
iheart.com
AJ Preller Talks Padres Priorities & SS Depth "It's A Good Problem To Have
Padres general manager A.J. Preller discussed the team's biggest priorities as free agency begins, if he expects Jurickson Profar and Nick Martinez to return, the plan for Fernando Tatis Jr when he returns, extending Yu Darvish & long term future for Manny Machado and Juan Soto. Is Luis Campusano big-league...
Comments / 0