Phoenix, AZ

NBC Philadelphia

Phillies Claim a Couple Pitchers From Giants, Trim 40-Man Roster

Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Purple Row

The Rockies have to leave the Cron Zone

It’s time to exit the Cron Zone. As much as I have enjoyed watching C.J. Cron’s monstrous homers over the last two years, and the Rockies needed his power to provide 19% of the Rockies homers in 2022 and 17% of their homers over the last two years, it’s time to turn first base over to the next generation.
COLORADO STATE
theScore

Rangers trade Solak to Reds for cash

The Texas Rangers traded second baseman/outfielder Nick Solak to the Cincinnati Reds for cash considerations, both clubs announced Thursday. Solak played in just 35 games last season because of a broken foot. However, he went deep 11 times with 49 RBIs and a .677 OPS across 127 games with the Rangers in 2021.
CINCINNATI, OH
dodgerblue.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Decline Danny Duffy’s 2023 Option

The Los Angeles Dodgers declined their $7 million team option on Danny Duffy for the 2023 season, which made him a free agent. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman revealed the Dodgers’ intentions to do so while speaking with media from the General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas. Duffy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brewers decline Boxberger's option, claim pitcher off waivers

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers have declined the $3 million 2023 team option on right-handed reliever Brad Boxberger and have claimed right-hander Tyson Miller off waivers from the Texas Rangers. Boxberger, 34, went 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 27 walks in 64 innings this season. He was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox, Angels interested in Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson

The Boston Red Sox need to add another quality starter to their pitching staff before the 2023 season, and Tyler Anderson is one option to keep an eye on. The Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander is among the top starting pitchers who could hit the MLB free agent market when it opens Thursday.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox re-sign relievers Oddanier Mosqueda, Michael Gettys to minor-league deals

The Red Sox have re-signed relievers Oddanier Mosqueda and Michael Gettys to minor-league deals for the 2023 season, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo. Mosqueda, 23, spent the entirety of the 2022 campaign with Double-A Portland. The Venezuelan-born left-hander posted a 4.30 FIP — but much more respectable 4.05 FIP and 3.40 xFIP — with 76 strikeouts to 20 walks over 45 appearances (58 2/3 innings) for the Sea Dogs.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

AJ Preller Talks Padres Priorities & SS Depth "It's A Good Problem To Have

Padres general manager A.J. Preller discussed the team's biggest priorities as free agency begins, if he expects Jurickson Profar and Nick Martinez to return, the plan for Fernando Tatis Jr when he returns, extending Yu Darvish & long term future for Manny Machado and Juan Soto. Is Luis Campusano big-league...
SAN DIEGO, CA

