Master of Science in Biomedical and Health Informatics information session
Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to learn more about the School of Medicine’s Master of Science in Biomedical and Health Informatics program during an online event Friday, Nov. 11, from noon to 1 p.m. At the event, program director Mendel Singer will share a...
CWRU Unplugged: Sustainability contest underway
From Nov. 1-15, Case Western Reserve University’s Office of Energy and Sustainability (OES) is running a residence hall and Greek house sustainability contest, dubbed CWRU Unplugged. The Office of Energy and Sustainability hosts CWRU Unplugged each year in an attempt to promote more sustainable energy usage practices. This annual competition has occurred since 2015 with last years’ winner being the Alumni House, reducing their energy consumption by 4.56%. For their efforts, the entirety of the building was rewarded with Insomnia Cookies.
CWRU Midyear Celebration
In honor of your achievements, please join the Case Western Reserve Alumni Association for a dessert reception celebrating and welcoming you into the university’s family of graduates. President Eric W. Kaler and the Alumni Association Board of Directors’ President Aishwariya Arujunan (CWR ‘10) will provide remarks, which will begin...
School of Medicine master’s programs information sessions
Over the next few days, the School of Medicine will host virtual information sessions for several master’s programs. Members of the Case Western Reserve University community can learn about the Master of Science in Biomedical and Health Informatics, Master of Science in Clinical Research, Master of Public Health (MPH) and Master of Science in Biostatistics programs.
CWRU social media seeks stories of student impact
The global generosity movement known as Giving Tuesday returns to Case Western Reserve University on Nov. 29. Whether you help run a student organization or have benefitted from one, we want to hear from you. How has donor support helped you fulfill your organization’s mission or expand your reach? Have...
Shuttles and pies: A glimpse into Election Day at CWRU
When it’s Election Day in the Department of Political Science at Case Western Reserve University, an early bedtime is off the table for both professors and students. This past Tuesday, Nov. 8, students and faculty packed into Mather House to watch the election results roll in. The event, branded as the department’s “Election Watch Party” is not necessarily celebrating anything, according to Joseph White, a professor in the Department of Political Science. Instead it was “a chance to get students interested in politics together and do what they would have done a bit anyway: Watch the returns with some camaraderie and…some insights.”
Deadline extended for Student Entrepreneurship Fund
The Student Entrepreneurship Fund (SEF) application deadline has extended to Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 5 p.m. and is open to students, graduate students and Class of 2022 alumni. Students can apply for up to $1,000 in funding to test the market, build a website or fund access to other resources needed to move their innovations forward. CWRU LaunchNet supports individual and team-based extracurricular and personal ventures, competition-related expenses, and entrepreneurial projects.
Editorial: President Kaler has created far more division than USG ever could
The priority of any university president should be to look out for the safety of their student body. President Eric Kaler flagrantly disregarded that notion when he decided to label our Undergraduate Student Government (USG) as antisemitic. On Nov. 8, we saw the passage of Resolution 31-15 by our USG—which...
LTTE: President Kaler’s letter was wrong
President Kaler recently sent a letter to the campus community addressing the Undergraduate Student Government resolution 31-15-SJP, which seeks the boycott of industries supporting militarized injustice in the occupied territories of Palestine. I agreed with his implied view that the reasoning for the boycott was weak at points, for CWRU is not “directly culpable” for Israeli human rights violation by investing in the military-industrial complex. Nonetheless, President Kaler’s action was wrong.
USG overwhelmingly votes to pursue divestment from “Israeli apartheid”
After years of debate, the Undergraduate Student Government (USG) of Case Western Reserve University took a strong stance against the actions of the Israeli government, the military-industrial complex and the prison-industrial complex. On Nov. 8, the USG General Assembly (GA) voted decisively in support of Resolution 31-15, the “Students for...
Dave’s is dead. Long live Dave’s.
I remember exactly where I was when I heard that Dave’s Market on Cedar Hill was closing. It was Friday, Oct. 7 and I was on a shuttle to the University Farm for my entomology class. It was a peaceful fall day and the leaves had just begun to turn, hitting peak foliage. I was looking forward to a peaceful and uneventful weekend, one free from the worries of the world. That all changed when somebody on the shuttle yelled “Oh my god!” They looked up from their phone and with a sad look in their eyes said, “Dave’s is closing.”
Mixed Chamber Music fall concert
The Joint Music Program will present its Mixed Chamber Music fall concert Friday, Nov,. 11, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. in Harkness Chapel. The concert will feature works by Shulhoff, Coleman, Borodin, and Farrenc. This performance is part of the CWRU Music Concert Series. Events in this series are free...
Kids Against Hunger Fall Food Drive
As the holidays roll around, Kids Against Hunger looks forward to supporting the Greater Cleveland Food Bank through physical and monetary donations by hosting a canned food drive from Monday, Nov. 14, to Monday, Nov. 21. Case Western Reserve University students and faculty are welcome to donate physical items to collection bins around campus and/or contribute financially.
Repurposing the abandoned real estate in Cleveland
If you have traveled outside of campus, you have likely seen run-down buildings, empty spaces and abandoned lots. If you have not seen these, let me paint you a picture:. To the west, there are open green lands, full of grass. Some of these are blocked by metal fences, sitting vacant next to busy highways and outside of a growing college campus. There are small brick buildings with broken and boarded up windows, leaky roofs and falling walls. Abandoned housing and apartments next to the remains of a town that once was as vibrant as the campus near it. Abandoned storefronts are covered in graffiti and have been ignored for years.
