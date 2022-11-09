Read full article on original website
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 11)
We’re currently in that awkward seasonal middle ground between Halloween and Christmas (for those who celebrate both holidays), meaning the entertainment giants are all gearing-up-but-not-quite-ready to launch their respective festive content slates. Netflix, though, has decided to get ahead of the other best streaming services by releasing its first...
TechRadar
Black Friday Hulu deals 2022: current deals and what to expect
If you've been waiting to catch up on a year's worth of excellent Hulu entertainment, we're anticipating the best value Hulu plans and prices are just around the corner now the countdown to Black Friday 2022 is officially on. Never one to shy away from the festivities, we're expecting the return of the ridiculously affordable 99c Black Friday Hulu deal or an equally tantalizing offer.
TechRadar
No, Invincible hasn't secretly been renewed for a fourth season
Update: Amazon Studios has responded to TechRadar's request for an official comment on Rogen's quotes. The company's entertainment division confirmed "nothing official has been announced" regarding Invincible season 4, so the show's second and third seasons are the only entries currently in development. Original story follows. Invincible season 4 could...
TechRadar
Watch Keanu Reeves enter beast mode in the new John Wick 4 trailer
If you’re a fan of knock-your-socks-off action movies, then you’re likely counting down the days until the release of John Wick 4 – and the film’s newest trailer is sure to dial that excitement up to 11. Arriving just a few months after some brief sneak...
TechRadar
The iPhone 14’s best emergency feature will finally launch this month
Apple’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is finally coming to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro later this month (November 2022) – if you live in the US or Canada that is. Every iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro model (including the larger iPhone 14 Plus and...
TechRadar
Should I buy a Black Friday Samsung deal or wait for the Galaxy S23?
If we find a great Black Friday deal on an iPhone 14 or a Google Pixel 7, those are easy deals to recommend because the phones are so new. We know that you won’t be disappointed tomorrow that you didn’t buy a newer, better phone. The story is much different if you’re thinking about buying one of the best Samsung phones.
TechRadar
Amazon is tightening its belt and Alexa could feel the squeeze: report
It's tough times for tech land and, it seems, no sector or business is immune. Even things we use almost every day, like Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa, could face cutbacks, at least according to reports. In the wake of major tech companies tightening their belts, slowing down hiring, and laying...
TechRadar
How to avoid SD card scams during Black Friday and Cyber Monday
If you’re looking to save money on an SD card, microSD card or any type of memory card, Black Friday is traditionally a great time to do it. Whether you're looking to increase the capacity of your camera or expand the storage space of your smartphone, the Black Friday camera deals also usually yield a range of savings on SD and microSD cards. But if you’re shopping for discounted storage, there’s something important to look out for: memory card scams.
TechRadar
3 money saving tips for Xbox Series X
Whether you’ve freshly bought an Xbox Series X or the more budget-friendly Xbox Series S, neither of Microsoft’s flagship consoles are what we would call ‘cheap.’. If you’re new to the modern Xbox ecosystem, though, you’ll be thankful to know that Microsoft’s consoles are the most cost-effective around. Especially when it comes to the number of games, you can download and play per dollar. There’s a few other features on the console that’ll have your bank account breathing a sigh of relief.
TechRadar
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ending and post-credits scene explained
Full spoilers follow for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has arrived in theaters – and we know you have questions about its ending and mid-credits scene, as well as its wider impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). If you need answers about the last MCU...
TechRadar
Black Friday TV deals are available right now - here are the 13 best
Black Friday TV deals have landed early, and they don't disappoint. While most retailers reserve their best Black Friday deals for the holiday weekend, this year, the likes of Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart have launched early sales, and we've been most impressed with TV offers thanks to record-low prices on a range of displays. To help you find the best of the best, we've listed the top 13 Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far.
TechRadar
New, optional Home Screen redesign tool discovered in second iOS 16.2 beta
Evidence found within the second iOS 16.2 beta points to Apple working on further streamlining the user interface (UI) on iPhones and iPads via a new mode. Called Custom Accessibility Mode, it was first discovered by 9to5 Mac (opens in new tab). The second iOS 16.2 beta is currently available for download through the Apple Developer Program (opens in new tab), but you can’t use the new mode at this time as it’s unavailable to users. This could mean the feature is far away from release or it’s something Apple is merely trying out. Either way, it’s a sign the company remains committed to working on accessibility features for its user base.
TechRadar
7 big questions we have after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Major spoilers follow for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has leaped into theaters, officially bringing the curtain down on Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Well, from a movie standpoint anyway: Disney Plus’ Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will officially close out Phase 4 in late November.
Here's The Hilarious And Mildly Depressing Saga Happening Between Doja Cat And Twitter
"I don't wanna be Christmas forever, Elon Musk help I've made a mistake."
TechRadar
Here's the iPhone I'd buy over Black Friday
Here’s the hard truth: it’s not the best time to buy an iPhone. Apple is having supply issues. Orders are delayed. That doesn’t mean you can’t save money on a Black Friday iPhone deal, it just means that deal is going to be harder to find, or it might come with strings attached.
TechRadar
Sick of Twitter? You need to check out these two Mastodon apps
Mastodon apps on iPhone and Android devices that were previously left abandoned are now seeing updates to get them up and running again for the thousands of new users who have signed up to the platform. New apps are also now in development. I've spoken before of how Mastodon's official...
TechRadar
Knog Blinder Road Lights (400 & 150 lumen) review
If you’re happiest when you're riding with a super bright light then the Knog Blinder lets you know it means business by the name alone. The dual LEDs of the front light are excellent and the rear-facing one is pretty impressive too. You get a solid, practical design for both and they’re easily mounted to your bike with rubberised straps. The latter could do with being a little more durable, but other than that there’s nothing to put you off buying one, or both of these bike lights.
TechRadar
Every Cabinet of Curiosities episode, ranked worst to best
Guillermo del Toro – the Oscar-winning director behind Hellboy, The Shape of Water, and Pan's Labyrinth – presents eight horror-filled tales in Cabinet of Curiosities, his first official venture with Netflix. In a manner reminiscent of The Twilight Zone’s Rod Serling, del Toro emerges from the shadows to introduce each episode and its director, selected to showcase the horror genre's rising talent.
TechRadar
LumaFusion, iPhone’s top video editing app, finally arrives on Android
With DaVinci Resolve - our pick for best free video editing software - coming to iPad, mobile video editors have never had it so good. And things just got even better, as iOS-exclusive LumaFusion has finally made its way to Android. Since launching in 2016, the video editing app has...
TechRadar
Bandai Namco was pitched a 16-bit Dark Souls, and it looks fantastic
If you ever thought Dark Souls had one too many dimensions, then Thomas Fei has good news for you. The artist has shared an image of a 2D version of Dark Souls 3 that was pitched to publisher Bandai Namco back in 2016. The Dark Souls 3 artwork, which Fei...
