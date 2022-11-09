Evidence found within the second iOS 16.2 beta points to Apple working on further streamlining the user interface (UI) on iPhones and iPads via a new mode. Called Custom Accessibility Mode, it was first discovered by 9to5 Mac (opens in new tab). The second iOS 16.2 beta is currently available for download through the Apple Developer Program (opens in new tab), but you can’t use the new mode at this time as it’s unavailable to users. This could mean the feature is far away from release or it’s something Apple is merely trying out. Either way, it’s a sign the company remains committed to working on accessibility features for its user base.

2 DAYS AGO