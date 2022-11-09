ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Destin Log

History Mystery: Was there a logging operation in Destin?

A reader asked a History Mystery question about logging in Destin. He lives on Indian Bayou and was led to believe by old timers that the bayou had its origins as a logging slough created by the harvesting of cypress trees because they still have plenty of cypress stumps in his area. It wasn’t just cypress, but he was correct that once there was logging and turpentining going on throughout Destin.
Panhandle Fishing: Top 5 Land-Based Hot Spots for Fishermen on Foot

Florida has been deemed the fishing capital of the world, and its widespread offshore, inshore and freshwater fisheries certainly support that claim. While each of the state’s regions boasts an illustrious history of coastal communities founded on sport fishing, the Panhandle in particular offers an incredible diversity of pursuits. Whether it’s distant offshore opportunities, a near-shore blitz amid the area’s emerald beachfront waters or tailing redfish sh atop the flats of Choctawhatchee Bay, visiting and resident anglers have plenty to keep them busy. However, in addition to the obvious fisheries that keep boat owners occupied, several prolific land-based venues exist throughout the area, giving fishermen on foot year-round action of their own.
‘Grunt Style’ opens first Florida store at Destin Commons

Grunt Style is the newest business to set up shop at Destin Commons, and officially opened on November 4. In 2009, a former Army Drill Sergeant started Grunt Style in Fort Benning, Georgia with just $1,200 in his pocket. Today, this location is Grunt Style’s first location in Florida and 14th in the nation.
Stunning New Bayfront Home in Santa Rosa Beach with Clean Minimalist Lines Throughout Hits The Market for $3.5 Million

458 Shipwreck Road E Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 458 Shipwreck Rodd E, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a stunning new bayfront home boasts generous indoor and outdoor areas for entertaining, including 2,300 square feet of shell stone on the rear patio. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 3,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 458 Shipwreck Road E, please contact Brad Dahler (Phone: 850-842-8800) at Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
2022 NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show

Thank you for watching the Air Show with us! We are working now to add a recording of the Blue Angels performance to this story. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Friday and Saturday, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels are celebrating 100 Years of Carrier Aviation with their 2022 NAS Pensacola Homecoming Airshow — and you can […]
Bobby Wagner will be one of Florida’s youngest mayors

The City of Destin has a new mayor and at 28-years-old he’s one of the youngest in Florida’s history. Bobby Wagner defeated opponent Rodney Braden with 60% of votes. He shared the news of his win on Facebook with the message “It’s time to work.”. Wagner...
PAWS in Fort Walton Beach holding $5 Fall adoption special

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- PAWS in Fort Walton Beach is holding a Fall adoption special. The shelter is located on Lovejoy Road. Until further notice, all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will have just a $5 adoption fee. This includes their spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, current vaccinations and preventions. "Our...
54-year-old killed crossing HWY 98 in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department shut down parts of HWY 98 near Memorial Parkway Thursday afternoon for a fatal car crash. Police Chief Robert Bage said the accident happened at 2:47 p.m. in the Westbound lanes. According to the press release, a white Dodge Ram Pickup truck pulling […]
Pensacola Beach Art & Wine Festival is back

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -After a 3 year hiatus, the 2022 Annual Pensacola Beach Art & Wine Festival is back!. Sunday, November 13 from 11am to 4pm on the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk. Thirty local and regional artists will be on display. Wine Tasting is from 1pm-3pm, to participate in the wine...
Santa Rosa Co. substitute teacher charged for inappropriately texting student: SRCSO reports

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A substitute teacher at a Santa Rosa County School is behind bars after allegedly having inappropriate conversations with a 16-year-old student, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. John William Kapolczynski, 46, was charged with obscene communication, public order crimes and a sex offense on Nov. 4. On […]
Walton County highway wildfire put out

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Fire Rescue posted to their Facebook this evening saying they put out a fire that was threatening about 150 structures this afternoon. The blaze was located on Highway 83A between Hanson Road and Hammock Trail East in Freeport. Fire officials say they were...
Victim identified in fatal car accident in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police have identified an individual that was killed in a car accident on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the scene of the vehicle accident on U.S. 231, just south of Cherokee Heights Road early Thursday morning. On arrival, investigators learned a pickup truck had been traveling north on 231 and at some point, left the roadway on the south shoulder.
CUSICK TO STEP DOWN AS CRESTVIEW COACH

COLUMBIANA, OH- For the last 24 years, the sidelines of Crestview High School football have been roamed by the creative mind of Paul Cusick. Today, Cusick decided to turn in the whistle, and signature visor that he was always identified by. The decision comes after much deliberation and thought with...
