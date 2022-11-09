Read full article on original website
ALABAMA members Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry release statements on Jeff Cook’s passing
ALABAMA's Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry released statements Thursday, remembering their "friend, cousin, and bandmate" Jeff Cook, who passed away earlier this week.
Destin Log
History Mystery: Was there a logging operation in Destin?
A reader asked a History Mystery question about logging in Destin. He lives on Indian Bayou and was led to believe by old timers that the bayou had its origins as a logging slough created by the harvesting of cypress trees because they still have plenty of cypress stumps in his area. It wasn’t just cypress, but he was correct that once there was logging and turpentining going on throughout Destin.
floridasportfishing.com
Panhandle Fishing: Top 5 Land-Based Hot Spots for Fishermen on Foot
Florida has been deemed the fishing capital of the world, and its widespread offshore, inshore and freshwater fisheries certainly support that claim. While each of the state’s regions boasts an illustrious history of coastal communities founded on sport fishing, the Panhandle in particular offers an incredible diversity of pursuits. Whether it’s distant offshore opportunities, a near-shore blitz amid the area’s emerald beachfront waters or tailing redfish sh atop the flats of Choctawhatchee Bay, visiting and resident anglers have plenty to keep them busy. However, in addition to the obvious fisheries that keep boat owners occupied, several prolific land-based venues exist throughout the area, giving fishermen on foot year-round action of their own.
getthecoast.com
‘Grunt Style’ opens first Florida store at Destin Commons
Grunt Style is the newest business to set up shop at Destin Commons, and officially opened on November 4. In 2009, a former Army Drill Sergeant started Grunt Style in Fort Benning, Georgia with just $1,200 in his pocket. Today, this location is Grunt Style’s first location in Florida and 14th in the nation.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning New Bayfront Home in Santa Rosa Beach with Clean Minimalist Lines Throughout Hits The Market for $3.5 Million
458 Shipwreck Road E Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 458 Shipwreck Rodd E, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a stunning new bayfront home boasts generous indoor and outdoor areas for entertaining, including 2,300 square feet of shell stone on the rear patio. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 3,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 458 Shipwreck Road E, please contact Brad Dahler (Phone: 850-842-8800) at Scenic Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
2022 NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show
Thank you for watching the Air Show with us! We are working now to add a recording of the Blue Angels performance to this story. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Friday and Saturday, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels are celebrating 100 Years of Carrier Aviation with their 2022 NAS Pensacola Homecoming Airshow — and you can […]
wuwf.org
Bobby Wagner will be one of Florida’s youngest mayors
The City of Destin has a new mayor and at 28-years-old he’s one of the youngest in Florida’s history. Bobby Wagner defeated opponent Rodney Braden with 60% of votes. He shared the news of his win on Facebook with the message “It’s time to work.”. Wagner...
WEAR
PAWS in Fort Walton Beach holding $5 Fall adoption special
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- PAWS in Fort Walton Beach is holding a Fall adoption special. The shelter is located on Lovejoy Road. Until further notice, all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will have just a $5 adoption fee. This includes their spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, current vaccinations and preventions. "Our...
72-year-old Pensacola woman sentenced to life in prison for shooting neighbor six times
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 72-year-old Pensacola woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after an Escambia County judge sentenced her to life in prison for shooting her neighbor six times. On Nov. 9, Circuit Court Judge Linda Nobles sentenced Yagaunda Grace Buschbaum to life in Florida’s Department of Corrections for […]
Woman found dead behind building: Fort Walton Beach PD investigating
Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said they are investigating a death in connection to a woman found dead behind a building, according to a Facebook post from the FWBPD. Catrina Rogers, 45, of Fort Walton Beach was found behind a building after officers were called to 14 First […]
54-year-old killed crossing HWY 98 in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department shut down parts of HWY 98 near Memorial Parkway Thursday afternoon for a fatal car crash. Police Chief Robert Bage said the accident happened at 2:47 p.m. in the Westbound lanes. According to the press release, a white Dodge Ram Pickup truck pulling […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola Beach Art & Wine Festival is back
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -After a 3 year hiatus, the 2022 Annual Pensacola Beach Art & Wine Festival is back!. Sunday, November 13 from 11am to 4pm on the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk. Thirty local and regional artists will be on display. Wine Tasting is from 1pm-3pm, to participate in the wine...
37-year-old man killed in early morning crash on U.S. 90 in Pensacola: FHP
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 37-year-old man is dead after a crash on U.S. 90 and Guidy Lane in Escambia County early Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said at approximately 4:45 a.m., on Friday, a tan Ford pickup truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy. 90A approaching Guidy Lane in the outside […]
Escambia County woman looking for help after a fire at Moorings Apartments
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two apartments are damaged and one is deemed a total loss after an apartment fire on the 8400-block of Old Spanish Trail Road. “I walked through my door and everything was on fire. I was trying to run and go get my purse and some of my daughters stuff, and […]
Thousands of classic cars will be in Panama City Beach this weekend
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — You might notice an increase of unique cars on Panama City Beach roadways this week. The three-day ‘Emerald Coast Cruizin’ car show is taking place at Aaron Bessant Park. There is expected to be several thousand hot rods, classic cars, and trucks to see at the event. Kickoff celebrations […]
Santa Rosa Co. substitute teacher charged for inappropriately texting student: SRCSO reports
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A substitute teacher at a Santa Rosa County School is behind bars after allegedly having inappropriate conversations with a 16-year-old student, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. John William Kapolczynski, 46, was charged with obscene communication, public order crimes and a sex offense on Nov. 4. On […]
WJHG-TV
Walton County highway wildfire put out
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Fire Rescue posted to their Facebook this evening saying they put out a fire that was threatening about 150 structures this afternoon. The blaze was located on Highway 83A between Hanson Road and Hammock Trail East in Freeport. Fire officials say they were...
WJHG-TV
Victim identified in fatal car accident in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police have identified an individual that was killed in a car accident on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the scene of the vehicle accident on U.S. 231, just south of Cherokee Heights Road early Thursday morning. On arrival, investigators learned a pickup truck had been traveling north on 231 and at some point, left the roadway on the south shoulder.
Unofficial results coming in: Destin Mayor, North Okaloosa Fire District Impact Fee
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The 2022 General Election hosted a number of local races in Okaloosa County. The Crestview City Council Precinct 1: Parts of Okaloosa Co. precincts 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 45, 52 Joe Blocker Shannon D. Hayes Thara M. Larkins The City of Destin Mayor Race: Precincts 20, 35, 44, 50 […]
ysnlive.com
CUSICK TO STEP DOWN AS CRESTVIEW COACH
COLUMBIANA, OH- For the last 24 years, the sidelines of Crestview High School football have been roamed by the creative mind of Paul Cusick. Today, Cusick decided to turn in the whistle, and signature visor that he was always identified by. The decision comes after much deliberation and thought with...
