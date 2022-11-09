Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
AVC women’s golfer Schafer heads to State
PALMDALE — A year after reaching the California Community College Athletic Association Women’s Golf State Championships as a team and boasting the state champion in Arlene Salvador, the Antelope Valley College women’s golf team has another individual in the running with sophomore Madison Schafer. “It’s amazing, honestly,”...
Antelope Valley Press
AVC women’s soccer wins undefeated conference title
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s soccer team completed an undefeated season in the Western State South Conference on Friday night. The Marauders defeated visiting Citrus College 2-0 at Antelope Valley College to win the second conference title in program history.
Antelope Valley Press
Falcons knock off top-seed Santa Ana
PALMDALE — For the first two quarter, the Palmdale football team couldn’t solve the riddle of the Santa Ana rushing attack. But fortunately for the Falcons, there was still another half of football to play.
Antelope Valley Press
HDL XC finishes strong
CALIFORNIA CITY — California City High School hosted the High Desert League cross country finals on Wednesday afternoon. Mammoth had the top runner in both the boys and girls races, while four local runners finished in the top 10 in the course that was a huge rectangle around the Cal City campus, finishing and ending in the main parking lot.
Antelope Valley Press
No. 8 USC routs Colorado, loses RB Dye to injury
LOS ANGELES — Everybody on Southern California's sideline poured onto the Coliseum field to surround the cart transporting running back Travis Dye, whose collegiate career had just ended with one awkward tackle. The Trojans then shook off that abrupt heartbreak and kept rolling toward their ultimate goals for a...
Antelope Valley Press
No. 8 UCLA cruises past Long Beach State
LOS ANGELES — Tyger Campbell scored 18 points to move past 1,000 for his career as No. 8 UCLA rolled to a 93-69 victory over Long Beach State on Friday night. Jaylen Clark had 16 points and David Singleton added 14 points and a career high nine rebounds to help the Bruins (2-0) win their third game over the Beach in two seasons after the teams scheduled a second contest in January to make up for games lost to COVID cancellations.
Antelope Valley Press
More than 100 gather at Lancaster Cemetery
LANCASTER — With hundreds of flags fluttering in a cool breeze, veterans joined by their families and friends gathered at two big memorial parks on Veterans Day to hear from a congressman who flew combat with the Navy, a 100-year-old World War II veteran and an advocate for better services for those who served the nation.
Antelope Valley Press
A show of gratitude: Students honor veterans
PALMDALE — The Palmdale Learning Plaza’s student-led Veterans Day program featured thanks, music and dance performances from the youngsters, as well as a question-and-answer period with three veterans who were guests at the ceremony. More than 850 students representing the school’s entire kindergarten through eighth-grade classes, including the...
Antelope Valley Press
Ceremony at amphitheater features AV Wall
PALMDALE — Hundreds of people turned out Friday morning, for the Veterans Day ceremony at the Palmdale Amphitheater, where the theme was “Gratitude for Our Veterans.”. The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, also known as the AV Wall, was on display.
Antelope Valley Press
No Friday paper
We’d like to remind Antelope Valley Press readers that there will be no paper printed or delivered, on Nov. 11, because of the Veterans Day holiday. Our new delivery schedule is based on that of the United States Postal Service and since there will be no mail delivery, on Friday, there will also be no newspaper. The Saturday edition will be delivered, as usual, and will include this year’s edition of the Welcome magazine.
Antelope Valley Press
Storm tapers off after drenching rain, heavy snow
LOS ANGELES — A drenched California emerged, Wednesday, from a powerful multiday storm that unleashed rain, snow and raging floodwaters, leaving one person dead and two others missing. Lingering showers, mountain snow and gusty winds were tapering off, and the National Weather Service issued overnight frost and freeze advisories...
Antelope Valley Press
Local school Board races have mixed results
Voters in local school Board races appeared ready to return incumbents in some races, while challengers were ahead in others, according to the semifinal results posted by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk and Kern County Elections Division. However, the slim margins held by some candidates are likely to change...
Antelope Valley Press
Storm knocks down tree in park
Strong winds felled a large sycamore tree in the center of Pearblossom Park and a large pine tree branch fell into the adjacent roadway during Tuesday’s storm event, according to the Los Angeles County Departments of Parks and Recreation and Public Works. A neighbor’s tree branch fell onto a...
Antelope Valley Press
Coroner IDs woman killed in rollover on AV Freeway
LANCASTER — The Rosamond woman killed when she careened off the Antelope Valley Freeway and overturned her car, landing in a car lot, has been identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner as Maricelia Valenzuela, 40. Valenzuela was driving a 2020 Toyota Corolla, at about 3 p.m., on Nov....
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale District meets, today, on switch to by-trustee election
PALMDALE — Palmdale School District will hold the first of four public hearings on the proposed switch to a by-trustee area election system at 8 a.m., today. The public hearing is available in-person with limited capacity (first-come, first-serve) in the boardroom. The meeting will also be live-streamed via the PSD YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCam67Ue0Hq5UAB4AnakRpUA.
Antelope Valley Press
Ex-deputy convicted in faked shooting
LOS ANGELES — A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy accused of falsely claiming to have been shot outside the Lancaster sheriff’s station was convicted, Tuesday, of a misdemeanor charge of making a false report of a crime, but was acquitted of two felony counts of insurance fraud.
Antelope Valley Press
California City could see some changes after voting
CALIFORNIA CITY — With late-arriving mail-in ballots still to tally, it appears California City will have a new mayor and two new Council members, following Tuesday’s election. Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff will take over from Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin, according to the unofficial results, with all 11 precincts reporting, according...
