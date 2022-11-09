ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWL-TV

Chef Kevin's Recipes: Mushroom and Leek Bread Pudding, Melting Sweet Potatoes

NEW ORLEANS — Mushroom and Leek Bread Pudding. 1 1/2 pounds shiitake or portobello mushrooms, sliced. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Heat the oil and butter in a large saute pan over medium heat. Stir in the leeks and cook over medium heat for 8 to 10 minutes, until the leeks are tender. Stir in the mushrooms, Creole seasoning, thyme, wine, 1 tablespoon salt and 11/2 teaspoons pepper and cook for 10 to 12 minutes, until most of the liquid evaporates, stirring occasionally. Off the heat, stir in the parsley.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
shefinds

4 One-Pot Recipes You Can Cook On Sunday And Eat All Week For Weight Loss

This article has been updated since its initial 10/21/21 publish date to include more recipes and information. For some, cooking is an exciting opportunity to try out new recipes and make healthy eating fun. For others, however, cooking can be stressful and time consuming while also making a mess of the kitchen and creating extensive cleanup with a variety of pots and pans. In order to make cooking more appealing to those living busy, fast paced lives, we gathered four recipes that require very little prep and only one pot in order to streamline your time in the kitchen. These meals are packed with ample protein, healthy carbs and fat, catering to weight loss without compromising flavor. Feeling uninspired by your current menu? We’ve got you covered.
WGNtv.com

Dean cooks French onion soup and French onion grilled cheese sandwiches

Dean Richards shares his recipe for Dean cooks French onion soup and French onion grilled cheese sandwiches. 6 large red or yellow onions (about 3 pounds) 8 cups beef stock, chicken stock, or a combination of the two. 1/2 cup dry vermouth or dry white wine. 2 bay leaves. 1...
Family Proof

How To Make The Perfect Roasted Cauliflower

This Roasted Cauliflower recipe gives this diverse vegetable a quick and easy way to become super-flavorful and rich in texture. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
KUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Easy Grilled Steaks and Baked Potatoes

These wonderful steaks are easy to grill and serve up for dinner. I like to pair them with roasted/baked potatoes and vegetables. 1) Season the steaks with season salt and black pepper. Grill until desired internal temperature is reached. 2) Roast the potatoes in a 350 degree oven for about...
Women's Health

Mila Kunis reveals her (highly relatable) go-to breakfast, lunch and dinner

If you ever needed a little validation that hoovering up your kid's leftovers for breakfast is entirely normal behaviour, then Mila Kunis detailing what she eats in a day is it. The 39-year-old actress, who shares daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 5 with husband Ashton Kutcher, has got the...
iheart.com

Rita's Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup

Pumpkin can be substituted for the squash. 1 yellow or golden delicious apple, peeled and chopped. Cook onion, apple, butter and a teaspoon salt over low heat until onion softens. Or cook in the microwave. Put mixture in slow cooker and add squash and broth. Cover and cook on low...
Women's Health

Is Meghan Markle Preparing To Relaunch Her Lifestyle Blog, The Tig?

Anyone still mourning the death of Meghan Markle's lifestyle blog, The Tig, might be able to put their tissues away. Because it *sure looks like* we're on the verge of a resurrection. In 2017, Meghan was working as an actress and moonlighting as a budding lifestyle guru, penning a blog...
The Guardian

Vegetable fritters, chicken soup, roast vegetable, sausage and egg bake: Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for roast dinner leftovers

There’s only one thing better than a roast chicken lunch, and that’s what you can make with the leftovers. The pressure is off, the flavours often improve with time and whatever you create feels like alchemy, having made something out of what could well have been nothing. It’s not just the leftover meat and veg, either: there is also the cheese rind you don’t throw away, that bunch of tired-looking herbs and the spices that need using up …
Women's Health

Emma Roberts just got 'tiramisu' hair and the colour looks good enough to eat

Who knew hair could have you craving dessert as early as 10am in the morning? Well, apparently Emma Roberts did, seeing as she just debuted an autumn/winter hair refresh that looks good enough to eat... tiramisu style. To introduce us to Emma's new look, her hair colourist/stylist, Nikki Lee took...
Women's Health

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her Wednesday morning wellness and beauty routine

You might remember when she made headlines after declaring that she scrimps on sunscreen. Or when the Goop founder brought a soon-to-sell-out candle titled ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ to market. Yep, when it comes to Gwyneth Paltrow, her take on wellness can be all kinds of weird,...
Women's Health

Um, Jason Momoa Got Body-Shamed For Having A 'Dad Bod'

The Internet, rife with vitriol and a lack of common decency, has found a new target—Jason Momoa’s unflexed abs. After US Weekly posted a photo of the Aquaman lead in Venice, commenters started calling his physique a “dad bod." Thankfully, the rest of social media quickly came...
Women's Health

12 gorgeous Marks & Spencer dresses for every body type this winter

When it comes to affordable high street pieces to add into our capsule wardrobes, Marks & Spencer is always one of our go-to retailers – and its dress offering never fails to disappoint. This has especially been the case since M&S introduced a series of new brands to its...

