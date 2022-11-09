Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Blackview BV7100 review
An affordable design that delivers ruggedness and functionality. The cost reduction manifests itself in the camera sensors and RAM capacity. Not many would pick this as their main phone, but useful for camping. Two-minute review. Blackview has produced some excellent rugged designs, and the BV7100 is a notch up in...
TechRadar
JBL Live Pro 2 review
The JBL Live Pro 2 are a fantastic pair of all-rounder true wireless earbuds, bringing you good sound, a comfortable fit for all-day listening and crucially excellent noise cancellation. At only £129.99/$149.95 this makes them good value for money – you’d have to pay double that price to beat the noise cancelling on offer here.
TechRadar
Best twin mattress under $100 in 2022
If you’re after the best twin mattress under $100, then look no further. Below you’ll find our top picks of these affordable small mattresses designed for solo sleepers. Just like the selection in our best mattress guide, these twin mattresses are comfortable and supportive. And while they may not have the top features of the more expensive mattresses on the market (under $100 is the cheapest you can buy a new twin mattress for), if you need a spare bed for a guest room, rented accommodation or for a younger member of the family, then a twin mattress is a good solution.
TechRadar
IronVest review
A new contender that promises a future-proofed approach to password and identity management – if it can deliver the goods. IronVest (opens in new tab) is a new name when it comes to password managers (opens in new tab) and personal security, but there’s plenty of cloud behind the title: the organization has recently closed a $23 million seed funding round and the popular Abine Blur product has migrated across to the IronVest banner.
TechRadar
Bose Smart Soundbar 600 review
The Bose Smart Soundbary 600 delivers big Dolby Atmos sound from a compact design. Dialogue clarity is excellent, and while it doesn’t hit the low bass notes that other soundbar systems with an included subwoofer manage, it offers up consistently exciting sound when watching movies and TV. Onboard streaming features, including AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, are plentiful, app-based setup is a breeze, and everything is packaged here in an attractive all-in-one form factor. This is a budget soundbar to be reckoned with.
TechRadar
Wired vs wireless keyboard: which keyboard is best?
Keyboards are one of the most important, yet overlooked components of a full desktop PC setup. While the monitor gives us our visuals and the PC itself powers everything, the keyboard is the medium in which we interact with the rest of the machine. And the right one is not only built with solid ergonomics in mind but one that has features that best match your needs and lifestyle.
TechRadar
Should I buy a Black Friday Samsung deal or wait for the Galaxy S23?
If we find a great Black Friday deal on an iPhone 14 or a Google Pixel 7, those are easy deals to recommend because the phones are so new. We know that you won’t be disappointed tomorrow that you didn’t buy a newer, better phone. The story is much different if you’re thinking about buying one of the best Samsung phones.
Android Central
The best Chromebook for students is currently cheaper than it's ever been
We've been busy keeping track of Black Friday sales all month long, but a Chromebook deal just landed that has stopped us in our tracks. At this very moment, you can get the ASUS Flip C214 for a whopping 50% off (opens in new tab) at Amazon, an unprecedented discount that sends the price of the Chromebook crashing down to just $175.92, no strings attached.
TechRadar
Four easy ways to mod your mechanical keyboard
Keyboard modding refers to making modifications to the way a keyboard looks, feels, or sounds. People have various motivations for keyboard modding. While some pursue it as a pastime hobby, others consider it in order to upgrade a basic keyboard that they bought for cheap. Gamers are often very interested...
A Homeowner’s Guide To Furnaces
I had a rough initiation into the world of furnace maintenance. I purchased my first home in 2003, but its gas furnace looked like it was manufactured during the Carter administration. It cost a huge amount of money to operate and habitually switched itself off at inopportune times. We gave it a nickname, Clarice, because we had to visit so frequently to relight the pilot light.
TechRadar
Do PS5 SSD read and write speeds really make a difference?
A PS5 SSD is one of the most essential PS5 accessories that you can get your hands on. This is because the PS5 features quite a limited amount of space. Once the essential operating software is taken into account, you’re looking at a total of 667GB down from the quoted 825GB on the box.
TechRadar
Black Friday TV deals are available right now - here are the 13 best
Black Friday TV deals have landed early, and they don't disappoint. While most retailers reserve their best Black Friday deals for the holiday weekend, this year, the likes of Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart have launched early sales, and we've been most impressed with TV offers thanks to record-low prices on a range of displays. To help you find the best of the best, we've listed the top 13 Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far.
9to5Mac
Apple raises trade-in values for some iPhone models, lowers offers for others
Apple has adjusted the trade-in values for many older iPhone models this week as we quickly dive into the important holiday shopping season. This applies to models such as the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 12 series, and more. Trade-in values have increased for some models and decreased for others…
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Toyota Prius Will Be 'Reborn' on November 16
Toyota released teaser images for a new model that is clearly the next-generation Prius. The new hybrid will debut next week, on November 16, at the L.A. auto show. This will be the fifth-generation Prius and it should go on sale in the U.S. sometime next year. It's the Toyota...
Phone Arena
Verizon has Apple's unpopular iPhone 14 Plus on sale for $10 a month with no trade-in
Just in case you needed even that the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus is doing... about as well as the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini was this time last year and the iPhone 12 mini the year before that, Verizon appears to have discreetly kicked off a pretty amazing early Black Friday 2022 deal on precisely this unpopular model today.
TechRadar
Samsung phones are being targeted by some seriously shady zero-days
Three Samsung smartphone (opens in new tab) models have been found carrying vulnerabilities that were allegedly abused by a commercial surveillance vendor to spy on people and probably steal their sensitive data. Researchers from Google's Project Zero security team said that the Samsung S10, A50, and A51 models were affected,...
TechRadar
Old printer not working with Windows 11? Try this
If you're still clinging to a printer that you should have dumped ten years ago, then the OpenPrinting project might have some good news. Users will now be able to run printers that are unsupported by modern versions of Windows via running the Linux-emulator Windows Subsystem for Linux in combination with the project's Open Printing software.
TechRadar
This stunning LG OLED TV swaps bezels for an incredible floating frame
Apart from a couple of notable exceptions, it’s fair to say that TV design has become a uniform affair in recent years, with a brand badge and choice of stand legs the only differenting factors within the chrome bezel, black plastic archetype we’ve become accustomed to. A wild...
TechRadar
Philips offers next-gen Ambilight and the latest OLED TV tech in the new OLED+ range
Shopping for a new TV? Then you can’t ignore Philips’s two hottest new sets, the Philips OLED+907 (available in 48”, 55”, 65” sizes) and the OLED+937 (65” & 77”). They combine two of our favourite TV technologies of the last decade: OLED and...
TechRadar
Here's the iPhone I'd buy over Black Friday
Here’s the hard truth: it’s not the best time to buy an iPhone. Apple is having supply issues. Orders are delayed. That doesn’t mean you can’t save money on a Black Friday iPhone deal, it just means that deal is going to be harder to find, or it might come with strings attached.
