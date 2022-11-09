Two of LA’s biggest midterm election races are still too close to call. That includes the face-off between U.S. Congresswoman Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso, and the battle between LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and former Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna. LA County voters also likely approved a measure that gives the Board of Supervisors more power to oust a sitting sheriff. The results of these races and others won’t be known for days, as LA election officials continue to tally the votes.

