Antelope Valley Press
Local school Board races have mixed results
Voters in local school Board races appeared ready to return incumbents in some races, while challengers were ahead in others, according to the semifinal results posted by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk and Kern County Elections Division. However, the slim margins held by some candidates are likely to change...
LA's Mayor's Race Tightens While Sheriff's Race Widens
Plus, LA City Council sticks with plan to end COVID-19 tenant protections
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale District meets, today, on switch to by-trustee election
PALMDALE — Palmdale School District will hold the first of four public hearings on the proposed switch to a by-trustee area election system at 8 a.m., today. The public hearing is available in-person with limited capacity (first-come, first-serve) in the boardroom. The meeting will also be live-streamed via the PSD YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCam67Ue0Hq5UAB4AnakRpUA.
Antelope Valley Press
California City could see some changes after voting
CALIFORNIA CITY — With late-arriving mail-in ballots still to tally, it appears California City will have a new mayor and two new Council members, following Tuesday’s election. Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff will take over from Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin, according to the unofficial results, with all 11 precincts reporting, according...
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Bass narrows gap as more ballots get counted
Votes are still being counted in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles, but the latest batch of election results show Rick Caruso’s lead over Karen Bass diminishing. Caruso carried a 12,000-vote lead into Wednesday, with about one million ballots left to be counted across Los Angeles County. The Los Angeles County […]
City Councilman Mike Bonin Could Be Replaced By Traci Park
City Councilman Mike Bonin Could Be Replaced By Traci Park
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass takes narrow lead over Rick Caruso
Rep. Karen Bass has taken a slim lead in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest batch of results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office Friday showed Bass jumping in front of Rick Caruso by more than 4,300 votes. Friday’s vote totals showed Bass holding with 289,782 votes, […]
LA mayor race: Karen Bass takes lead over Rick Caruso in latest numbers
Though the race remains too close to call, Karen Bass took a lead over Rick Caruso in Friday's update to Los Angeles mayoral results.
spectrumnews1.com
LA's next City Controller
“Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen sits down with the projected winner in the Los Angeles City Controller’s race Kenneth Mejia. Jonathan Mehta Stein, executive director of California Common Cause, explains why there is a long wait to certify election results. Plus, director of the LA County Department...
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Why results won’t come for several more days
With Election Day in the rearview, it’s still unclear who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles. Both Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are currently embroiled in a race that is just too close to call, but votes are still being collected and counted. But the latest vote totals won’t be made public for […]
Antelope Valley Press
Bass, Caruso locked in tight race for LA mayor
LOS ANGELES — The expensive and at-times contentious race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles remained in a virtual 50-50 deadlock, Wednesday, between developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass — and a winner might not be determined for days. After the candidates traded leads in...
Karen Bass trims Rick Caruso's lead in tight race to be next LA mayor, latest results show
Who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles? The latest numbers show the race between Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso remains tight.
Race For L.A. Mayor in Dead Heat Ahead of Next Vote Count Drop
The next vote count drop in the biggest race in L.A. arrives on Friday. The race between the two candidates is so close, they have already swapped frontrunner status once The post Race For L.A. Mayor in Dead Heat Ahead of Next Vote Count Drop appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
kcrw.com
No winner yet in LA mayor's race, but could Robert Luna be next sheriff?
Two of LA’s biggest midterm election races are still too close to call. That includes the face-off between U.S. Congresswoman Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso, and the battle between LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and former Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna. LA County voters also likely approved a measure that gives the Board of Supervisors more power to oust a sitting sheriff. The results of these races and others won’t be known for days, as LA election officials continue to tally the votes.
Los Angeles mayor's race: Caruso, Bass remain neck-and-neck as new results to be released Friday
The race between U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso for who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles remains too close to call, and according to officials, the next batch of results won't be released until Friday.
anaheimobserver.com
Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva Trailing In Re-Election Bid
In what could shape up as a major upset, Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, a liberal Democrat, is losing her bid for a fifth term to Republican Soo Yo, a member of the ABC School Unified School District Board of Education and unapologetic conservative. The last vote tabulation report had Quirk-Silva trailing...
LA Mayor race still too close to call
Co-host of “The Death of Journalism” podcast, John Ziegler joins Mark Reardon to react to Tuesday’s midterm elections, and share on the LA Mayor race between Rick Caruso and Karen Bass that is still too close to call.
spectrumnews1.com
Garcia declares victory in 27th Congressional race
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (CNS) — Mike Garcia has declared victory Wednesday in the race for the 27th Congressional District seat that encompasses Santa Clarita, Palmdale, Lancaster and Granada Hills. Garcia, the Republican incumbent in the newly configured district, defeated Democrat challenger Christy Smith for the second time in a...
Antelope Valley Press
Luna leads Villanueva in battle for LA County sheriff
LOS ANGELES — Former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna held a solid lead, Wednesday, in his bid to unseat Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, but the incumbent maintained confidence he would crawl back into the contest as vote-counting continues in the coming days. Luna jumped out front...
Antelope Valley Press
More than 100 gather at Lancaster Cemetery
LANCASTER — With hundreds of flags fluttering in a cool breeze, veterans joined by their families and friends gathered at two big memorial parks on Veterans Day to hear from a congressman who flew combat with the Navy, a 100-year-old World War II veteran and an advocate for better services for those who served the nation.
