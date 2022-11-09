ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Antelope Valley Press

Local school Board races have mixed results

Voters in local school Board races appeared ready to return incumbents in some races, while challengers were ahead in others, according to the semifinal results posted by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk and Kern County Elections Division. However, the slim margins held by some candidates are likely to change...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale District meets, today, on switch to by-trustee election

PALMDALE — Palmdale School District will hold the first of four public hearings on the proposed switch to a by-trustee area election system at 8 a.m., today. The public hearing is available in-person with limited capacity (first-come, first-serve) in the boardroom. The meeting will also be live-streamed via the PSD YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCam67Ue0Hq5UAB4AnakRpUA.
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

California City could see some changes after voting

CALIFORNIA CITY — With late-arriving mail-in ballots still to tally, it appears California City will have a new mayor and two new Council members, following Tuesday’s election. Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff will take over from Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin, according to the unofficial results, with all 11 precincts reporting, according...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA's next City Controller

“Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen sits down with the projected winner in the Los Angeles City Controller’s race Kenneth Mejia. Jonathan Mehta Stein, executive director of California Common Cause, explains why there is a long wait to certify election results. Plus, director of the LA County Department...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Bass, Caruso locked in tight race for LA mayor

LOS ANGELES — The expensive and at-times contentious race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles remained in a virtual 50-50 deadlock, Wednesday, between developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass — and a winner might not be determined for days. After the candidates traded leads in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

No winner yet in LA mayor's race, but could Robert Luna be next sheriff?

Two of LA’s biggest midterm election races are still too close to call. That includes the face-off between U.S. Congresswoman Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso, and the battle between LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and former Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna. LA County voters also likely approved a measure that gives the Board of Supervisors more power to oust a sitting sheriff. The results of these races and others won’t be known for days, as LA election officials continue to tally the votes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
anaheimobserver.com

Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva Trailing In Re-Election Bid

In what could shape up as a major upset, Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, a liberal Democrat, is losing her bid for a fifth term to Republican Soo Yo, a member of the ABC School Unified School District Board of Education and unapologetic conservative. The last vote tabulation report had Quirk-Silva trailing...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Garcia declares victory in 27th Congressional race

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (CNS) — Mike Garcia has declared victory Wednesday in the race for the 27th Congressional District seat that encompasses Santa Clarita, Palmdale, Lancaster and Granada Hills. Garcia, the Republican incumbent in the newly configured district, defeated Democrat challenger Christy Smith for the second time in a...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Luna leads Villanueva in battle for LA County sheriff

LOS ANGELES — Former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna held a solid lead, Wednesday, in his bid to unseat Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, but the incumbent maintained confidence he would crawl back into the contest as vote-counting continues in the coming days. Luna jumped out front...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

More than 100 gather at Lancaster Cemetery

LANCASTER — With hundreds of flags fluttering in a cool breeze, veterans joined by their families and friends gathered at two big memorial parks on Veterans Day to hear from a congressman who flew combat with the Navy, a 100-year-old World War II veteran and an advocate for better services for those who served the nation.
LANCASTER, CA

Community Policy